List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Check rankings of PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Barack Obama retains his position as the world’s most admired man while his wife Michelle Obama holds her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year running.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the top 10 most admired men 2021 while actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the world’s 10th most admired woman in 2021. Check the complete list of Most Admired Men and Women 2021 below.

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021

World's Most Admired Men 2021 (Top 20)

20. Joe Biden

19. Andy Lau

18. Virat Kohli

17. Imran Khan

16. Pope Francis

15. Amitabh Bachchan

14. Shahrukh Khan

13. Donald Trump

12. Sachin Tendulkar

11. Warren Buffett

10. Jack Ma

9. Vladimir Putin

8. Narendra Modi

7. Lionel Messi

6. Elon Musk

5. Jackie Chan

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

3. Xi Jinping

2. Bill Gates

1. Barack Obama

World's Most Admired Women 2021

20. Jacinda Ardern

19. Yang Mi

18. Liu Yifei

17. Lisa

16. Melania Trump

15. Greta Thunberg

14. Sudha Murty

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

12. Hillary Clinton

11. Kamala Harris

10. Priyanka Chopra

9. Malala Yousafzai

8. Angela Merkel

7. Taylor Swift

6. Emma Watson

5. Scarlett Johansson

4. Oprah Winfrey

3. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Angelina Jolie

1. Michelle Obama

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: How individuals are ranked?

During the spring of this year, the YouGov organization gathered nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories. The organization asked them a simple question: Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?

The answers were then used to compile a list of 20 men and women each who were nominated in at least four countries. Additional 5-10 local personalities were added to the lists for individual countries.

The organizations conducted a survey over the summer and autumn this year. The respondents answered two questions. First, Who do you truly admire?, where multiple selections could be made while the second was who do you MOST admire? where the respondents could pick only one answer. The answers from two of these questions were combined to form a percentage share of admiration.

It is to be noted that the organization conducted polls in countries that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world's population. All the aforementioned surveys were conducted online.

