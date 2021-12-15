Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Check rankings of PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty

Most Admired Person in World 2021 List: The Obama's continue to be the most admired people in the world 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the top 10 most admired men 2021 while actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the world’s 10th most admired woman in 2021. Check the complete list of Most Admired Men and Women 2021 below.
Created On: Dec 15, 2021 13:22 IST
Modified On: Dec 15, 2021 13:57 IST
List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Check rankings of PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty
List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Check rankings of PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Barack Obama retains his position as the world’s most admired man while his wife Michelle Obama holds her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year running.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the top 10 most admired men 2021 while actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the world’s 10th most admired woman in 2021. Check the complete list of Most Admired Men and Women 2021 below. 

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021

World's Most Admired Men 2021 (Top 20)

 20. Joe Biden 
19. Andy Lau 
18. Virat Kohli 
17. Imran Khan
16. Pope Francis 
15. Amitabh Bachchan
14. Shahrukh Khan 
13. Donald Trump 
12. Sachin Tendulkar 
11. Warren Buffett 
10. Jack Ma
9. Vladimir Putin
8. Narendra Modi 
7. Lionel Messi 
6. Elon Musk 
5. Jackie Chan
4. Cristiano Ronaldo 
3. Xi Jinping 
2. Bill Gates
1. Barack Obama  

World's Most Admired Women 2021 

20. Jacinda Ardern 
19. Yang Mi 
18. Liu Yifei 
17. Lisa 
16. Melania Trump 
15. Greta Thunberg 
14. Sudha Murty 
13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 
12. Hillary Clinton 
11. Kamala Harris 
10. Priyanka Chopra
9. Malala Yousafzai
8. Angela Merkel
7. Taylor Swift
6. Emma Watson
5. Scarlett Johansson 
4. Oprah Winfrey 
3. Queen Elizabeth II
2. Angelina Jolie
1. Michelle Obama

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: How individuals are ranked?

During the spring of this year, the YouGov organization gathered nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories. The organization asked them a simple question: Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?

The answers were then used to compile a list of 20 men and women each who were nominated in at least four countries. Additional 5-10 local personalities were added to the lists for individual countries. 

The organizations conducted a survey over the summer and autumn this year. The respondents answered two questions. First, Who do you truly admire?, where multiple selections could be made while the second was who do you MOST admire? where the respondents could pick only one answer. The answers from two of these questions were combined to form a percentage share of admiration. 

It is to be noted that the organization conducted polls in countries that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world's population. All the aforementioned surveys were conducted online. 

Also Read | List of Important personalities and their contribution to the Indian History
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next