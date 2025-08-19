List of Top 10 Most Prestigious Awards in the World

Throughout the world, there are thousands of awards that celebrate talent, new ideas, or service, but only a few are considered the greatest human achievements. These awards, often bestowed by a nation or international body, honor individuals or organizations making a major mark in their field. Whether bringing about a discovery in science, a lifetime achievement in literature, acts of extraordinary bravery, or contributions to the cause of world peace, these awards recognize those who have made a global mark. The noble and rare prizes, such as the Nobel Prize, alongside national awards, such as the Bharat Ratna and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, not only recognize and celebrate a person's lifetime of excellence, but they also inspire future generations to follow similar paths. The following article details the top 10 most prestigious awards in the world, across different fields including peace, science, mathematics, literature, public service, and the arts, each honouring the highest achievements in the pursuits of human beings.

Check Out: List of 7 Oldest Surviving Books in the World Top 10 Most Prestigious Awards in the World Here are the top 10 Most Prestigious Awards in the World, along with the award name, fiel,d and who it is awarded by: Rank Award Name Field Awarded By 1 Nobel Prize Peace, Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Economics Nobel Committees (Sweden & Norway) 2 The Nobel Peace Prize Peace & Humanitarian Work Norwegian Nobel Committee 3 Fields Medal Mathematics International Mathematical Union 4 Turing Award Computer Science Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) 5 Order of the British Empire / Knight/Dame Commander (KBE/DBE) (UK) Public Service, Arts, Science Main Honours Committee 6 Presidential Medal of Freedom Public Service, Arts, Peace United States Government 7 Order of Merit (UK) Public Service, Arts, Sciences British Monarch 8 Légion d'honneur (France) Military & Civil Merits French Government 9 Academy Awards (Oscars) Cinema Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 10 Pulitzer Prize Journalism & Literature Columbia University, USA

Nobel Prize The Nobel Prize is the most esteemed award for international use established by the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in 1901. The Nobel Prize honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in 6 categories: Peace, Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Economic Sciences. Nobel Laureates are determined by committees for each award in Sweden and/or Norway. The Nobel Prize has overwhelming legitimacy because of the international recognition that accompanies receiving an award acknowledging groundbreaking contributions to humankind. The Nobel Prize ceremonies are held every year on December 10th, the anniversary of Alfred's death. A Nobel Prize is awarded and comprises a medal, diploma, and monetary award that identifies a recognized quality and a long-term impact.

2. Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Peace Prize, popularly known worldwide, is both one of the oldest and most recognized awards granted by the Norwegian Nobel Committee to both individuals and organizations for efforts towards peace and humanitarian purposes. It took many years of ambition and work from Alfred Nobel to make the inception of the Peace Prize a reality in 1901.The Nobel Peace Prize has recognized individuals and locations together for their engagement in resolving conflicts, fostering peace, combating wars, protecting human rights, and promoting cooperation among nations. Countries have been recognized, leaders have been rewarded by the Prize, and organizations such as the United Nations have all similarly shared in this recognition of Peace. 3. Fields Medal Often dubbed the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics,” the Fields Medal is the most prestigious award in mathematics. Awarded every four years by the International Mathematical Union, it recognizes outstanding contributions to the dissemination and growth of mathematics by mathematicians under the age of forty.

Established in 1936 in memory of Canadian mathematician John Charles Fields, the award was designed to celebrate a very limited distinction with a narrow eligibility frame of four years, which adds to its prestige. The Fields Medal is internationally known for inspiring young mathematicians, as well as recognizing essential discoveries that redefine the realm of theoretical or applied mathematics for years to come. 4. Turing Award The Turing Award is considered the highest achievement in computer science and is often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of Computing". The Turing Award is presented annually by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for individuals who have made lasting and major technical contributions to the computing community. In honoring British mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, the award acknowledges innovations in computing, algorithms, and architecture in artificial intelligence and cryptography.