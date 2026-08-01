List of Old Names of Indian Rivers
Discover the ancient and old names of major Indian rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Indus, Saraswati and more. Check the complete list for GK and competitive exams.
Many of India’s major rivers were known by different names in ancient times. These names are found in the Vedas, Puranas, Mahabharata, Ramayana and the writings of Greek and Roman travellers. Keep reading in detail about the rivers of India.
Old Names of Major Indian Rivers
|Modern Name
|Ancient / Old Name
|Ganga
|Bhagirathi, Jahnavi
|Yamuna
|Kalindi
|Indus
|Sindhu
|Brahmaputra
|Lauhitya
|Chenab
|Asikni
|Ravi
|Parushni (Iravati in later texts)
|Beas
|Vipasha
|Sutlej
|Shutudri (Satadru)
|Jhelum
|Vitasta
|Saraswati
|Naditama, Saraswati
|Ghaghara
|Sarayu
|Gandak
|Sadanira
|Son
|Shonabhadra
|Chambal
|Charmanvati
|Mahanadi
|Chitrotpala
|Narmada
|Reva
|Tapi (Tapti)
|Tapati
|Godavari
|Gautami
|Krishna
|Krishnaveni
|Kaveri
|Ponni
|Periyar
|Churni (mentioned in some ancient texts)
Why Did Rivers Have Different Names?
Ancient names were given based on references in the Vedas and Puranas, local languages and regional traditions, mythological stories and sanskrit names used by ancient scholars.
Famous Ancient River Names
Ganga
Ganga was known as Bhagirathi and Jahnavi. It was named Bhagirathi after King Bhagiratha, Jahnavi after Sage Jahnu.
Yamuna
Kalindi was named after the Kalinda Hills, where the river originates. It is frequently mentioned in Hindu scriptures.
Indus
Indus was known as Sindhu. It is one of the oldest recorded river names. The name India is derived from Sindhu.
Narmada
Narmada was known as Reva. Reva means “one that leaps”. It refers to the river’s swift flow over rocky terrain.
Godavari
Godavari was known as Gautami. It was named after Sage Gautama. It is also known as Dakshin Ganga (Ganga of the South).
Kaveri
Kaveri was know as Ponni. Ponni means “golden river.” The river is considered sacred in South India.
Rivers Mentioned in the Rigveda
Some important rivers mentioned in the Rigveda include Saraswati, Sindhu (Indus), Vipasha (Beas), Shutudri (Sutlej), Asikni (Chenab), Parushni (Ravi), Vitasta (Jhelum), Yamuna and Ganga.
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