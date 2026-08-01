List of Old Names of Indian Rivers

Why Did Rivers Have Different Names?

Many of India’s major rivers were known by different names in ancient times. These names are found in the Vedas, Puranas, Mahabharata, Ramayana and the writings of Greek and Roman travellers. Keep reading in detail about the rivers of India.

Ancient names were given based on references in the Vedas and Puranas, local languages and regional traditions, mythological stories and sanskrit names used by ancient scholars.

Famous Ancient River Names

Ganga

Ganga was known as Bhagirathi and Jahnavi. It was named Bhagirathi after King Bhagiratha, Jahnavi after Sage Jahnu.

Yamuna

Kalindi was named after the Kalinda Hills, where the river originates. It is frequently mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Indus

Indus was known as Sindhu. It is one of the oldest recorded river names. The name India is derived from Sindhu.

Narmada

Narmada was known as Reva. Reva means “one that leaps”. It refers to the river’s swift flow over rocky terrain.

Godavari

Godavari was known as Gautami. It was named after Sage Gautama. It is also known as Dakshin Ganga (Ganga of the South).