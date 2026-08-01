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List of Old Names of Indian Rivers

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:42 IST

Discover the ancient and old names of major Indian rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Indus, Saraswati and more. Check the complete list for GK and competitive exams.

List of Old Names of Indian Rivers
List of Old Names of Indian Rivers

Many of India’s major rivers were known by different names in ancient times. These names are found in the Vedas, Puranas, Mahabharata, Ramayana and the writings of Greek and Roman travellers. Keep reading in detail about the rivers of India. 

Old Names of Major Indian Rivers

Modern Name Ancient / Old Name
Ganga Bhagirathi, Jahnavi
Yamuna Kalindi
Indus Sindhu
Brahmaputra Lauhitya
Chenab Asikni
Ravi Parushni (Iravati in later texts)
Beas Vipasha
Sutlej Shutudri (Satadru)
Jhelum Vitasta
Saraswati Naditama, Saraswati
Ghaghara Sarayu
Gandak Sadanira
Son Shonabhadra
Chambal Charmanvati
Mahanadi Chitrotpala
Narmada Reva
Tapi (Tapti) Tapati
Godavari Gautami
Krishna Krishnaveni
Kaveri Ponni
Periyar Churni (mentioned in some ancient texts)

Why Did Rivers Have Different Names?

Ancient names were given based on references in the Vedas and Puranas, local languages and regional traditions, mythological stories and sanskrit names used by ancient scholars.

ganga river

Famous Ancient River Names

Ganga 

Ganga was known as Bhagirathi and Jahnavi. It was named Bhagirathi after King Bhagiratha, Jahnavi after Sage Jahnu.

Yamuna 

Kalindi was named after the Kalinda Hills, where the river originates. It is frequently mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Indus 

Indus was known as Sindhu. It is one of the oldest recorded river names. The name India is derived from Sindhu.

Narmada 

Narmada was known as Reva. Reva means “one that leaps”. It refers to the river’s swift flow over rocky terrain.

Godavari 

Godavari was known as Gautami. It was named after Sage Gautama. It is also known as Dakshin Ganga (Ganga of the South).

Kaveri 

Kaveri was know as Ponni. Ponni means “golden river.” The river is considered sacred in South India.

Rivers Mentioned in the Rigveda

Some important rivers mentioned in the Rigveda include Saraswati, Sindhu (Indus), Vipasha (Beas), Shutudri (Sutlej), Asikni (Chenab), Parushni (Ravi), Vitasta (Jhelum), Yamuna and Ganga.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 12:42 IST

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