List of people named in the Panama Papers

Panama Papers Leak: The Panama Papers are 11.5 million leaked documents that contain details of over 214,488 offshore entities of a Panamanian law firm and corporate service provider, Mossack Fonseca.

The documents were leaked in April 2016 by a whistleblower named John Doe to German journalist Bastian Obermayer who was associated with Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper to bring the illegal transactions to light.

The German journalist then shared the documents with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). It is said to be one of the biggest leaks in the history of mankind which revealed secret offshore dealings of world leaders, celebrities, sportsperson, and so forth.

Panama Papers Scandal: List of Indians named in the Panama Papers

Panama Papers India List: Government Officials of India S.No. Name Details 1. Ravindra Kishore Sinha Rajya Sabha MP of Bihar and belongs to BJP 2. Anurag Kejriwal Former president of the Lok Satta Party Delhi Branch 3. Vijay Mallya Former Rajya Sabha MP 4. Anil Vasudev Salgaocar Former Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly Panama Papers India List: Associates of Government Officials of India 5. Rajendra Patil Businessperson and son-in-law of Karnataka Minister Shamanuru Shivashankarappa 6. Jehangir Soli Sorabje Consultant Physician at Bombay Hospital and son of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee 7. Harish Salve Former Solicitor General and son of N. K. P. Salve, veteran Indian National Congress politician Panama Papers India List: Bollywood Celebrities 8. Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Actor 9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress and winner of Miss World 1994 Panama Papers India List: Indian Businesspersons 10. Shishir Bajoria Indian promoter of SK Bajoria Group 11. Mohan Lal Lohia Father of Sri Prakash Lohia who is the founder, and Chairperson of Indorama Corporation 12. Vinod Adani Businessperson and elder brother of Gautam Adani, Adani Group 13. Rattan Chadha Founder of Mexx clothing 14. Abdul Rashid Mir Founder and CEO of Cottage Industries Exposition Limited (CIE) 15. Abasaheb Garware family Maharashtrian Industrialist 16. Onkar Kanwar Chairman & MD of Apollo Tyres 17. Mallika Srinivasan CEO of TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and Indira Sivasailam 18. K P Singh Founder of Delhi-based DLF 19. Zavaray Poonawalla Heads the managing committee of Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), brother of billionaire Cyrus S. Poonawalla Panama Papers India List: Criminals 20. Iqbal Mirchi the right-hand man of India's most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim

Panama Papers Leak: List of people named in the Panama Papers

Panama Papers List: Government Officials

1- Salman of Saudi Arabia, King of Saudi Arabia

2- Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Abu Dhabi

3- Mauricio Macri, former President of Argentina

4- Petro Poroshenko, former President of Ukraine

5- Rafael Correa, former President of Ecuador

6- Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar

7- Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's former prime minister and foreign minister

8- Ahmed al-Mirghani, former President of Sudan who died in 2008.

9- Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, former Prime Minister of Iceland, left office in April 2016 after Panama Papers Leak

10- Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy

11- Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia

12- Pavlo Lazarenko, former Prime Minister of Ukraine

13- Ion Sturza, former Prime Minister of Moldova

14- Ayad Allawi, former Acting Prime Minister of Iraq

15- Ali Abu al-Ragheb, former Prime Minister of Jordan

16- Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and a member of the Bhutto family

17- Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan

18- Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, former Prime Minister of Qatar

19- Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia

20- Abdeslam Bouchouareb, Minister of Industry and Mines of Algeria

21- Jordi Cinca, Minister of Finance of Andorra

22- José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos, Minister of Petroleum of Angola

23- Néstor Grindetti, Mayor of Lanús, Argentina

24- Jorge Macri, Mayor of Vicente López, Buenos Aires, Argentina and cousin of Mauricio Macri,

25- Esteban Bullrich, Minister of Education of Argentina

26- Claudio Avruj, Human Rights Secretary of Argentina

27- Carmen Polledo, 1st Vice President of the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires for PRO, Argentina

28- Darío Loperfido, Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires, Argentina

29- Gustavo Arribas, Head of the Federal Intelligence Agency Argentina

30- Pablo Cusellas, legal and technical secretary of president Mauricio Macri, Argentina

31- Neville Wran, former Premier of New South Wales, Australia

32- Ian Kirby, President of the Botswana Court of Appeal and former Attorney General of Botswana

33- Joaquim Barbosa, former President of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil

34- Newton Cardoso Jr, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil

35- Eduardo Cunha, former President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil

36- Edison Lobão, Member of the Senate and former Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil

37- João Lyra, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil

38- Ang Vong Vathana, Minister of Justice of Cambodia

40- Alfredo Ovalle Rodríguez, intelligence agency associate of Chile

41- Jaynet Kabila, Member of the National Assembly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo

42- Bruno Itoua, Minister of Scientific Research and Technical Innovation and former Chairman of the SNPC, Republic of the Congo

43- Galo Chiriboga, former Attorney General, Ecuador

44- Pedro Delgado, cousin of President of Ecuador Rafael Correa and former Governor of the Central Bank, Ecuador

45- Patrick Balkany, Member of the National Assembly and Mayor of Levallois-Perret, France

46- Jérôme Cahuzac, former Minister of the Budget, France

47- Nicolas Crochet [fr] , an accountant and auditor for Front National, France

48- Frédéric Chatillon, French businessman, and communications adviser to Front National leader Marine Le Pen, France

49- Jean-Marie Le Pen, former leader of Front National and father of current leader Marine Le Pen, France

50- Jean-Noël Guérini, the president of the General council (conseil général) of Bouches-du-Rhône, a member of the Senate of France and a member of the municipal council of Marseille, France

51- Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and former Minister of Finance

52- Stavros Papastavrou, advisor of former Prime Ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras, Greece

53- Zsolt Horváth, former Member of the National Assembly, Hungary

54- Dorrit Moussaieff, First Lady of Iceland and wife of president Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson

55- Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister of Finance of Iceland

56- Júlíus Vífill Ingvarsson, Member of the Reykjavík City Council (resigned April 5, 2016), Iceland

57- Ólöf Nordal, Minister of the Interior, Iceland

58- Yoav Galant, Minister of Construction, Israel

59- Dov Weissglass, former advisor to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Iceland

60- Nicola Di Girolamo, former Member of the Senate, Italy

61- Kalpana Rawal, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Kenya

62- Elias Bou Saab, Education Minister, Lebanon

63- Saad Andary, Second Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon

64- Marianne Houwayek, Executive Director and Head of the Central Bank Governor's Executive Office, Lebanon

65- Konrad Mizzi, Minister of Energy and Health of Malta

66- Keith Schembri, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

67- Ken Whitney, legal advisor of Prime Minister of New Zealand, John Key

68- Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Nigeria

69- James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, Nigeria

70- Olubuse II, former ruler of Ife, Nigeria

71- Kim Chol-sam, Daedong Credit Bank representative and presumed high official, North Korea

72- Farrukh Irfan, Judge of the Lahore High Court, Pakistan

73- Rehman Malik, former Minister of the Interior and former Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan

74- Malik Mohammad Qayyum, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court and former Attorney General, Pakistan

75- Anwar Saifullah, Member of the Senate, former Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources and former Minister for Environment and Urban Affairs, Pakistan

76- Humayun Saifullah former Member of the National Assembly, Pakistan

77- Osman Saifullah, Member of the Senate, Pakistan

78- Salim Saifullah, Member of the Senate and a Pakistan Muslim League faction leader, Pakistan

79- Mohammad Mustafa, former Minister of National Economy, Palestine

80- Khaled Osseili, former Mayor of Hebron, Palestine

81- Riccardo Francolini, former chairman of the state-owned Savings Bank, Panama

82- César Almeyda, Director of the National Intelligence Service, Peru

83- Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte, eldest daughter of the late former President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos.

84- Paweł Piskorski, former Mayor of Warsaw, Poland

85- Emmanuel Ndahiro, brigadier general and former chief of the National Intelligence and Security Services, Rwanda

86- Muhammad bin Nayef, Crown Prince and Minister of the Interior of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

87- Muhammad bin Fahd, Former Governor of Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia

88- José Manuel Soria, Minister of Industry, Energy and Tourism. (resigned after appearing in Panama Papers Leak)

89- Rodrigo Rato, former Vice President of the Government of Spain, and former president of Bankia and IMF, Spain

90- Ignacio González, former president of the Community of Madrid, Spain

91- Antonio Hernández Mancha, retired senator of the Senate of Spain and former president of Alianza Popular (nowadays Partido Popular, the political party in the government), Spain

92- María del Carmen Luis Heras, former member of Senate of Spain (PP), Spain

93- Antonio García Pagán, a former socialist member of Congress of Deputies, Spain

94- Marta Fernández-Pirla, number two of the Department of Economics at the City Council of Madrid, appointed by the ex-Mayoress, Ana Botella (resigned after being named), Spain

95- Arturo González Panero, former mayor of Boadilla del Monte, Spain

96- José Luis Juste, deputy in Aragonese Corts (C's), Spain

97- Elisabeth Rodríguez, city councillor of El Vendrell (PP), Spain

98- Alberto Ruiz Thiery, consul at Zambia.

99- Michael Ashcroft, retired Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom

100- Tony Baldry, former Member of the House of Commons, United Kingdom

101- David Davies, former Chief Scientific Adviser to the Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom

102- Michael Mates, former Member of the House of Commons, United Kingdom

103- Pamela Sharples, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom

102- Gabrielle Fialkoff, director of the New York City Office of Strategic Partnerships in the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio and a former finance director of the 2000 U.S. Senate campaign committee of former First Lady Hillary Clinton, United States

103- Sergio Abreu, former Minister of Industry and Ministry of Foreign Relations (Uruguay)

104- Pedro Bordaberry, senator and former Minister of Tourism and Sport, Uruguay

105- Edgardo Novick, businessman and leader of "Partido de la Concertación", Uruguay

106- Miguel Brechner, businessman and director of "Laboratorio Tecnológico del Uruguay"

107- Victor Cruz Weffer, former commander-in-chief of the army, Venezuela

108- Jesús Villanueva, former Director of PDVSA, Venezuela

109- Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa, former security chief of Miraflores Palace, Venezuela

110- Atan Shansonga, former Ambassador to the United States, Zambia

Panama Papers List: Relatives and associates of government officials

1- Daniel Muñoz, aide to former presidents Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Néstor Kirchner, Argentina

2- Alessandra Minnicelli, wife of Member of the Chamber of Deputies and former Minister of Planning and Public Investment Julio de Vido, Argentina

3- Mehriban Aliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev, and Sevil Aliyeva [az], family of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan

4- Idalécio de Castro Rodrigues de Oliveira, potential briber of the former President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha and Portuguese entrepreneur, Brazil

5- Anthony Merchant, husband of Senator Pana Merchant, Canada

6- Helene Mathieu; legal consultant, member of the Quebec Bar, Canada

7- Chen Dongsheng, grandson-in-law of former Chairman Mao Zedong, China

8- Deng Jiagui, brother-in-law of paramount leader and General Secretary Xi Jinping, China

9- Patrick Henri Devillers, French business associate of Gu Kailai, convicted murderer and wife of former Minister of Commerce and Member of the Politburo Bo Xilai, China

10- Jia Liqing, daughter of former Procurator-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate Jia Chunwang and daughter-in-law of Politburo standing member Liu Yunshan, China

11- Lee Shing Put, son-in-law of Politburo standing member Zhang Gaoli, China

12- Hu Dehua, son of former General Secretary Hu Yaobang, China

13- Li Jasmine, granddaughter of former Politburo standing member Jia Qinglin, China

14- Li Xiaolin, daughter of former Premier Li Peng, China

15- Zeng Qinghuai, brother of former Vice President Zeng Qinghong, China

16- Javier Molina Bonilla, former advisor to Director of the National Intelligence Secretariat Rommy Vallejo, Ecuador

17- Alaa Mubarak, son of former President Hosni Mubarak, Egypt

18- Frédéric Chatillon, business associate of Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front, France

19- Arnaud Claude, former law partner of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, France

18- Nicolas Crochet, accounting associate of Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front, France

19- Jean-Marie Le Pen, former leader of the National Front and father of current party leader Marine Le Pen, France

20- Isabelle Balkany, wife of Patrick Balkany, France

21- John Addo Kufuor, son of former President John Kufuor, Ghana

22- Mamadie Touré, widow of former President Lansana Conté, Guinea

23- César Rosenthal, son of former Vice President Jaime Rosenthal, Honduras

24- Csilla Konti, wife of László Boldvai, former Hungarian MP, Hungary

25- Frank Flannery, political consultant and Fine Gael's former Director of Organisations and Strategy, Ireland

26- Yitzhak Abuhatzeira, son of Rabbi David Abuchatzeira and great-grandson of Baba Sali, and head of Callery Resources, Israel

27- Giuseppe Donaldo Nicosia, convicted of bribery alongside former Senator Marcello Dell'Utri, Italy

28- Silvio Sacchi, former judge of Naples, along with his partner Fabio Fraissinet and his accountant Salvatore Bizzarro, Italy

29- Brothers Stefano Ottaviani and Roberto Ottaviani, Italian businessmen. Stefano is the son-in-law of Gianni Letta, former advisor to Silvio Berlusconi, Italy

30- Santiago Vacca, Italian accountant appointed by Silvio Berlusconi and Giovanni Toti as coordinator of Forza Italia in the province of Savona, Italy

31- Jean-Claude N'Da Ametchi, associate of former President Laurent Gbagbo, Ivory Coast

32- Nurali Aliyev, grandson of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan

33- Maysa Berri, daughter of Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanon

34- Marie Gemayel, second cousin of Member of the Parliament Samy Gemayel, Lebanon

35- Ayman Jomaa, son-in-law of Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanon

36- Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, son of Prime Minister Najib Razak, Dr. Khadizah Aman Osman, Daughter of Federal Minister and their cousin, Malaysia

37- Juan Armando Hinojosa, "favourite contractor" of President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico

38- Mounir Majidi, personal secretary of King Mohammed VI, Morocco

39- Hassan Bhutto, nephew of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan

40- Samina Durrani, widow of former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Shahkur Ullah Durrani

41- Waseem Gulzar, a close relative of President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

42- Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif, children of former Prime Minister Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

43- Dr. Iqbal Saifullah, Pakistani cardiologist and Saifullah family member, Pakistan

44- Jehangir Saifullah Khan, chairman of Saif Group and Saifullah family member, Pakistan

45- Zain Sukhera, a close friend of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yusuf Raza Gilani's son

46- Tareq Abbas, son of Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine

47- Mohammed Rashid, former advisor and financial manager to Yasser Arafat, Palestine

48- Irene Marcos Araneta, youngest daughter of the late former President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady, Imelda Romualdez Marcos, youngest sister of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, Senator, Philippine House of Representatives from Ilocos Norte, Philippines

49- Gregorio Maria Araneta III, husband of Irene Marcos Araneta, brother-in-law of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte, and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Senator, Philippine House of Representatives, and son-in-law of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines

50- Fernando Martin "Borgy" Marcos Manotoc, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines

51- Matthew Joseph Manotoc, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines

52- Ferdinand Richard Michael Marcos Manotoc, lawyer, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines

53- Ricardo Gabriel Kalaw Manotoc, family member of Tommy Manotoc, President of National Golf Association of the Philippines; Tommy Manotoc is the estranged husband of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte.

54- Antonio "Tonyboy" Ongsiako Cojuangco, former chairman of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III,[citation needed]son of late socialite, Imelda Cojuangco, a close friend of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos

55- Ramon Ongsiako Cojuangco Jr, brother of Antonio "Tonyboy" Cojuangco, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines

56- Miguel Ongsiako Cojuangco, brother of Antonio "Tonyboy" and Ramon Cojuangco, telecommunications executive, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines

57- Trinidad Cojuangco Yulo, sister of Antonio "Tonyboy", Ramon, and Miguel Cojuangco, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines

58- Sergei Roldugin, Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, friends of President Vladimir Putin, Russia

59- Salman bin AbdulAziz bin Salman bin Muhammad bin Saud bin Faisal, member of the Saudi royal family, Saudi Arabia

60- Mamadou Pouye, a friend of Karim Wade, himself the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade, Senegal

61- Pierre Goudiaby Atepa, architect and special adviser to former President Abdoulaye Wade

62- Khulubuse Zuma, nephew of President Jacob Zuma

63- Ro Jae-Hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo, South Korea

64- Spanish Royal Family associates:

Pilar de Borbón, sister of former King Juan Carlos I, and her husband Luis Gómez-Acebo. Bruno Gómez Acebo, son of Pilar de Borbón and Juan Carlos I's nephew. Iñaki Urdangarin, former Duke of Palma, husband of Infanta Cristina, daughter of former king Juan Carlos I. Amalio de Marichalar, IX Count of Ripalda, brother of Jaime de Marichalar, former husband of Elena de Borbón, daughter of former king Juan Carlos I and sister of the present King of Spain Felipe VI. Cristina Valls Taberner, close friend of Letizia Ortiz, the Queen of Spain. Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a German philanthropist and businesswoman Mohamed Eyad Kayali, Syrian magnate and close friend of Juan Carlos I

65- Mar García Vaquero, current wife of former Prime Minister of Spain, Felipe González

66- Jesús Barderas, businessman and close friend of Felipe González, Spain

67- Cándido Conde Pumpido Jr., son of former General Prosecutor of Spain and magistrate of the Supreme Court of Spain since 1995, Cándido Conde-Pumpido.

68- Micaela Domecq Solís-Beaumont, wife of Miguel Arias Cañete, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy and former Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Food and Environment

69- Oleguer Pujol, son of Jordi Pujol, former President of Catalonia, Spain

70- Francisco and Juan José Franco Suelves, great-grandsons of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco, Spain

71- Thyssen Family: Borja Thyssen, the son of Carmen Cervera, Baroness Thyssen-Bornemisza, Spain

72- Demetrio Carceller Coll and his sons, Spain

73- Francisco Paesa, an agent of Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, the Spanish secret service, Spain

74- Rafael Anson Oliart, president of Real Academia de Gastronomía (Royal Academy of Gastronomy) and former CEO of RTVE, Spain

75- Rami and Hafez Makhlouf, cousins of President Bashar al-Assad, Syria

76- Ahmad Sleiman, Governor of Edlib, Syria

77- Tsai Ying-yang, older brother of president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan

78- Sarah, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew, United Kingdom

79- Ian Cameron, father of Prime Minister David Cameron, United Kingdom

80- David Sharples, son of Baroness Pamela Sharples, United Kingdom

81- Mark Thatcher, son of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, United Kingdom

82- Kojo Annan, son of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, United Nations

Panama Papers List: Non-government officials or organizations

1- Juan Pedro Damiani, Uruguayan member of the FIFA Ethics Committee. Resigned on 6 April 2016.

2- Eduardo Deluca, former secretary-general of CONMEBOL

3- Eugenio Figueredo, Uruguayan-American former president of CONMEBOL and vice president of FIFA

4- Gianni Infantino, Swiss-Italian President of FIFA

5- Hugo and Mariano Jinkis, Argentine businessmen also implicated in the 2015 FIFA corruption case

6- Nicolás Leoz, former President of CONMEBOL

7- Michel Platini, French former president of UEFA

8- Jérôme Valcke, French former secretary general of FIFA

9- Josep Lluís Nuñez, Spanish businessman, president of FC Barcelona from 1978 to 2000.

10- Carles Vilarrubí, Spanish businessman and vice-president of FC Barcelona.

11- Eduardo Fernández de Blas, Spanish vice-president of Real Madrid.

12- José Manuel García Osuna, Spanish businessman, soccer administrator and former owner of CD Castellón

13- Real Sociedad (Spain) and its presidents—principally Iñaki Otegui—under the leadership of José Luis Astiazarán, Miguel Fuentes, María de la Peña, Juan Larzábal, and Iñaki Badiola

14- Waldemar Kita, Franco-Polish businessman, president of Football Club de Nantes

15- Dermot Desmond, Irish businessman and majority shareholder of Celtic F.C.

16- Dmitry Rybolovlev, Russian businessman, president of AS Monaco

17- Daniel Fonseca, Uruguayan former footballer, now a football agent.

18- Robert Louis-Dreyfus, French businessman, owner of Olympique de Marseille

19- Sokratis Kokkalis, Greek businessman, former owner of Olympiacos F.C.

20- Cristian Borcea, former president of FC Dinamo București (1995–2012)

21- Mattias Asper, Swedish retired goalkeeper

22- Valeri Karpin, Russian retired midfielder, current coach of FC Torpedo Armavir

23- Nihat Kahveci, Turkish retired footballer

24- Tayfun Korkut, Turkish retired footballer and manager

25- Darko Kovačević, Serbian retired footballer

26- Gabriel Schürrer, Argentine retired defender

27- Sander Westerveld, Dutch retired goalkeeper, current coach of Ajax Cape Town

28- Andy Cole, English former footballer

29- Gabriel Heinze, Argentine former footballer, account with his mother.

30- Kevin Keegan, English former footballer and manager

31- Lionel Messi, Argentine footballer for Barcelona, and his father Jorge Horacio Messi

32- Brian Steen Nielsen, Danish former footballer and sports director of Aarhus Gymnastikforening

33- Marc Rieper, Danish retired footballer

34- Clarence Seedorf, Dutch retired footballer

35- Leonardo Ulloa, Argentine footballer

36- Willian Borges da Silva, Brazilian footballer for Chelsea

37- Iván Zamorano, Chilean retired footballer, account during Real Madrid years

38- Diego Forlán, Uruguayan footballer, his mother Pilar Corazo and his brother Pablo

39- Àlex Crivillé, Spanish former Grand Prix motorcycle road racer

40- Nico Rosberg, German Formula 1 World Champion at Mercedes AMG Petronas

41- Jarno Trulli, Italian former Formula 1 driver

42- Tomas Berdych, Czech professional tennis player

43- Bobby Fischer, late American former chess grandmaster and 11th World Chess Champion

44- Nick Faldo, English professional golfer on the PGA European Tour, now mainly an on-air golf analyst

45- Pádraig Harrington, Irish professional golfer on the European Tour and the PGA Tour who has won three major championships

46- Țiriac, retired Romanian professional tennis player and businessman

47- Tiger Woods, American professional golfer

48- Alfonso Soriano, American Major League Baseball player

Panama Papers List: Media personalities

1- Paul McGuinness, Irish manager of the Irish rock group U2

2- Bertín Osborne, Spanish singer and TV personality

3- Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish film director, screenwriter, producer and former actor

4- Agustín Almodóvar, Spanish film producer and younger brother of filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar

5- Imanol Arias, Spanish actor

6- Peru Mario Vargas Llosa, Spanish-Peruvian writer, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature

7- Juan Luis Cebrián, Spanish journalist, co-founder of El País, CEO of Prisa, Spanish media conglomerate

8- Teresa Aranda, Spanish journalist and businesswoman, ex-wife of Juan Luis Cebrián

9- Carmen Lomana, Spanish celebrity and socialite

10-Lalo Azcona, Spanish journalist, popular for the first transmissions and editions of Telediario of TVE during the Spanish transition to democracy

11- Marina Ruíz Picasso, great-granddaughter of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso

12- Stanley Kubrick, American filmmaker

13- Emilio Estevez, American actor, director, and writer

14- David Geffen, American business magnate, producer, film studio executive, philanthropist and co-founder of DreamWorks

15- Jackie Chan, Hong Kong actor

16- Micheline Roquebrune, wife of actor Sean Connery

17- Emma Watson, English actress

18- Simon Cowell, English reality television personality, entrepreneur, film, record, and television producer

19- Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana

20- Jurgen Wolff, German screenwriter known by sitcoms like Benson or Olson twins movies.

21- Barbara d'Urso, Italian television actress and singer

22- Franco Dragone, Italian-Belgian theatre director, best known for his work for Cirque du Soleil

23- Carlo Verdone, Italian actor, screenwriter and film director

24- Edith González, Mexican actress and dancer.

25- Alfonso de Angoitia, Mexican Executive Vice President of Grupo Televisa, S.A..

26- Rico Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, record producer and actor

27- Juan Luis Guerra, Dominican singer

28- Juanes, Colombian singer

29- Orlando Petinatti, Uruguayan entertainer and radio host

30- Nicky Wu, Taiwanese actor

Panama Papers List: Businesspersons

Canada

1- Louise Blouin, Montreal native, former businesswoman

2- Victor Dahdaleh, British-Canadian metals magnate

3- Frank Giustra, Canadian mining magnate

4- David Ho, Vancouver billionaire facing criminal charges

5- Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Canadian oil executive

6- Annette Laroche, administrator for 150 companies incorporated in Quebec

France

7- Gérard Autajon, French businessman

8- Robert Louis-Dreyfus, French former CEO of Adidas

9- Pierre Papillaud, French billionaire businessman

10- Éric de Rothschild, French banker

Indonesia

11- Robbyanto Budiman, Indonesian businessman

12- Subianto Arpan Sumodikoro, Indonesian businessman

13- Rani Imanto Rachmat, Indonesian businessman

14- Garibaldi Thohir, Indonesian investment banker and coal entrepreneur, brother of Erick Thohir

Ireland

15- Sean Mulryan, Irish property developer

16- Stanley Watson, Senior partner of Ireland's largest corporate tax-law firm to U.S. multinationals, Matheson

Israel

17- Idan Ofer, London-based Israeli business magnate, founder of Tanker Pacific

18- Teddy Sagi, a London-based Israeli billionaire businessman founder of Playtech

19- Bank Leumi's Israeli bank: representatives and board members

20- Jacob Engel, Israeli businessman active in the African mining industry

21- Dan Gertler, Israeli billionaire businessman, founder, and president of the DGI (Dan Gertler International) Group

22- Durgham Maraee, Israeli lawyer and CEO of Wataniya Mobile

23- Jacob Weinroth, Israeli attorney, founding partner of Dr. J. Weinroth & Co law office, and owner and director of Sapir Holdings

24- Lev Avnerovich Leviev, Israeli businessman, philanthropist, investor, and owner of Lexinter International Inc.

25- Beny Steinmetz, an Israeli businessman, with diamond-mining, engineering and real estate companies, and his business partner and brother Daniel Steinmetz

Italy

26- Adriano Chimento, Italian jeweler

27- Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Italian businessman and politician

28- Valentino Garavani, Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino SpA brand and company, and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti

29- Gabriele Volpi, Italian-born Nigerian businessman

30- Francesco Ambrosione, Italian entrepreneur

31- Marco Angelo Angiolini, Italian property developer

32- Michele Anti, Italian financial prosecutor

33- Gianluca Apolloni, Italian business consultant

34- Ercole Astarita, Italian entrepreneur

35- Gabriele Benfenati, Italian shipowner

36- Gian Angelo Perrucci, Italian businessman in the petroleum industry

37- Salvatore Bizzarro, Italian business consultant

38- Simone Cimino, Italian businessman

39- Marco Perelli Cippo, Italian businessman

40- Guido Umberto Farinelli, Italian Businessman

41- Antonio Daniele, Italian entrepreneur

42- Giovanni Fagioli, Italian businessman, and shipowner

43- Alfio Fazio, Italian entrepreneur

44- Carlo Fazio, Italian entrepreneur

45- Carlo Focarelli, Italian businessman

46- Domenico De Leo, Italian accountant and business consultant

47- Gianfranco Morgano, owner of Grand Hotel Quisisana

48- Marco Toseroni, Italian businessman

Japan

49- Makoto Iida, co-founder of Secom

50- Juichi Toda, co-founder of Secom

Malaysia

51- Vishen Lakhiani, co-founder and CEO of Mindvalley, and author of The Code of the Extraordinary Mind

Mexico

52- Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexican billionaire business mogul, owner of Felicitas Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands

Pakistan

53- Abdullah family members Yousuf Abdullah, Shahid Abdullah, Nadeem Abdullah and Amer Abdullah, who own Sapphire Textiles

54- Sadruddin Hashwani, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Hashoo Group, and his son Murtaza Hashwani

55- Mahmood Ahmad, Pakistani businessman, CEO of Berger Paints

56- Bashir Ahmed, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Buxly Paints

57- Sultan Ali Allana, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Habib Bank Limited

58- Gohar Ejaz, Pakistani businessman, financier of Channel 24

59- Shahbaz Yasin Malik, Pakistani businessman, managing director of Hilton Pharma, and his family

60- Aqueel Hassan and Tanwir Hassan, Pakistani businessmen brothers, owners of Pizza Hut's Pakistan branch

61- Zulfiqar Lakhani, Pakistani businessman and owner of Lakson Group and Express Media Group

62- Hussain Dawood, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Hub Power Company Limited, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and the Dawood Foundation

63- Azam Sultan, Pakistani businessman, chairman of ABM Group

64- Gul Muhammad Tabba, Pakistani businessman, managing director of Lucky Textiles

65- Zulfiqar Paracha, Pakistani businessman, owner of Universal Corporation (Pvt) Ltd

66- Ahmed Ali Riaz, son of Pakistani business magnate Malik Riaz Hussain, founder and owner of Bahria Town

67- Javed Shakoor, Pakistani businessman related with Buxly Paints

68- Shahid Nazir, Pakistani businessman, CEO of Masood Textile Mills

69- Abdul Rashid Soorty, Pakistani businessman, owner of Soorty Enterprise

70- Shahzeb Budhani, Pakistani Business tycoon, CEO of Real State development of Pakistan

Spain

71- Alberto Cortina and his cousin Alberto Alcocer, Spanish businessmen, owners of Grupo ACS, the biggest construction company in the world

72- Javier de la Rosa and his daughter, Gabriela de la Rosa, Spanish businessman and lawyer.

73- Miguel Blesa, Spanish financial officer, banker and president of the board of Caja Madrid from 1996 to 2009

74- Eufemiano Fuentes, Spanish sports doctor, implicated in the Operación Puerto doping case

75- Carlos Ortega, CEO of Pepe Jeans, Spanish clothing group

76- Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino, Spanish businessman, former executive of Canal de Isabel II

77- Eugenio Mora Olivella, Spanish textile businessman and former president of Burberry in Spain

78- Manuel Fernández de Sousa, former president of the Spanish fishing company Pescanova

79- Demetrio Carceller Coll and his sons, Spanish businessman, and son of Demetrio Carceller Segura, Minister of Industry and Commerce at the beginning of Franco's dictatorship

80- Martinón family, Spanish owners of Grupo Martinón, hotel company

81- Escarrer family, Meliá Hotels International Spanish executives

82- Riu family, Spanish owners of RIU Hotels & Resorts

83- Santiago Rosselló, Spanish banker, CFO of Banca Privada d'Andorra; appears as a proxy in the same offshore company as Joan Pau Miquel

84- Javier del Valle Petersfeld, Spanish lawyer and tax consultant, imputed in the Gürtel case

85- Pretus Becerra, Spanish lawyer and executive of Bufete G. Petreus

86- Javier Sanchís (CEO), Ana Isabel (Product responsible), Francisco Ruano Martín (Expansion responsible): leaders executives of Multiopticas.

87- Jordi Mirarnau Banús, former CEO of COMSA

88- Josep Maria Torrens, CEO of Petromiralles and former mayor of Santa Maria de Miralles.

89- Jordi Robinat, developer.

90- Puig family, owners of Flamagas.

91- Rodés family, industry business family.

92- Sarasola Marulanda family.

93- Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, economist and businessman. Son of Gunilla von Bismarck, descendants of Otto von Bismarck.

94- Miguel Ángel Marcano, consultant of Abanca Holdings.

95- Luis Pineda, CEO of Ausbanc.

96- Carlos Cassina, businessman.

97- José María Caballé, Servigroup owner, the largest hotel chain in Benidorm.

98- Javier Merino, businessman, ex-husband of Mar flores, Spanish actress and former model.

99- Fernando Maria Masaveu, businessman and member of the richest asturian family.

101- Jesús Ger, owner of Marina d'Or, which built a large complex of luxury hotels in Oropesa de Mar.

102- José Antonio Corrales, lawyer and president of the YMCA Spanish branch.

Taiwan

103- Tsai Ying-yang, older brother of president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen

United Kingdom

104- Arron Banks, British political donor to the Tories and UKIP

105- David and Frederick Barclay, British retail and media moguls

106- Rocco Forte, British hotelier

107- Peter Goldstein, British co-founder of Superdrug

108- Lady Maureen Mills, entrepreneur and wife of Keith Mills

109- Stuart Thomson Gulliver, British banking business executive, CEO of HSBC

110- Anthony Gumbiner, British businessman, chairman of Hallman Group

111- John Jennings, former chairman of Shell

112- Sergei Kurzin, British-Russian oil and uranium business manager

113- Rev. Peter Stephen John MacArthur (British entrepreneur), former operating officer and shareholder of KTTM Geophysics Ltd.

114- Soulieman Marouf, British-Syrian businessman

115- Heather Mills, British entrepreneur and environmentalist

116- Richard Morris, British industrialist

117- Nigel Rudd, British businessman

United States of America

118- Sanford I. Weill, when he was CEO of Citigroup, set up an offshore company for his yacht

119- John E. Akridge III, a Washington real estate developer

120- Harald Joachim von der Goltz, founder of Boston Capital Ventures

121- Kjell Gunnar Finstad, Texas resident with an offshore oil business

122- Igor Olenicoff, American billionaire

123- Benjamin Wey, Chinese American financier, and president of New York Global Group

124- Marianna Olszewski, American financial author and life coach

125- Nakash family members

125- Evan Kevin Martin, American sales consultant

Venezuela

126- Javier Bertucci, evangelical pastor, businessman and presidential candidate.

Other countries

127- Ng Lap Seng, Macau-based real estate businessman

128- Solomon Humes, Bahamian bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy

129- Mohammed Faisal Karim Khan and Jafer Ummeed Khan, owners of Summit Group

130- Omar Aggad, a Saudi businessman and former director of Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC), and his son Tarek Aggad, current chairman, CEO and owner of 27% of the company

131- Richard Attias, Moroccan businessman and husband of Cecilia Attias, former wife of French president Nicolas Sarkozy

132- Ramón Navarro Pereira, Colombian executive of Canal de Isabel II

133- Hollman Carranza, son of Colombian emerald mogul Víctor Carranza

134- Ronald Chagoury, CEO of Nigerian construction company Chagoury Group.

135- Monaco David Nahmad, Lebanese-Monegasque retired art dealer

136- Glencore, Swiss company of formerly fugitive multinational hedge fund manager Marc Rich

137- Goulandris family, Greek family with an important art collection

138- Joan Pau Miquel i Prats, Andorran former CEO and current counselor of Banca Privada d'Andorra

139- Ronald Grierson, German-born British banker

140- Bert Meerstadt, board member of ABN-AMRO bank and former head of Dutch Railways

141- Anders Wall, Swedish financier and former chairman of Volvo

142- Roksanda Ilincic, Serbian fashion designer

143- Patokh Chodiev, Uzbek billionnaire, oligarch; and two of his relatives, Alexander Machkevitch and Alijan Ibragimov

144- Frank Timiș, Romanian-born Australian businessman

145- Olga Makarova, wife of Vladimir Peftiev, Belarusian businessman and rich oligarch.

146- Marcela Dworzak Ibarcena, wife of Antonio Ibarcena Amico, former admiral of the Peruvian navy



Non-governmental organizations

1- Gonzalo Delaveau, head of global corruption watchdog Transparency International's Chile branch (resigned 4 April 2016)



Organized crime

1- Marllory Chacón Rossell, Guatemalan drug trafficker

2- Jorge Milton Cifuentes-Villa, Colombian drug trafficker, head of the Cifuentes-Villa Drug Trafficking Organization and partner of Chapo Guzmán

3- Mexico Rafael Caro Quintero, Mexican drug trafficker and one of the founders of the now-disintegrated Guadalajara Cartel

4-Mexico Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, suspected Mexican drug lord and leader of the CJNG.

5- United Kingdom Gordon Parry, a property dealer who was laundering money from the Brink's-Mat robbery through a company called Feberion

6- Mexico Gerardo González Valencia, suspected Mexican drug lord and money launderer; former member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

7- Mexico Abigael González Valencia, a suspected Mexican drug lord and money launderer; former leader of the CJNG.

This was the complete list of names available in the public domain who are associated with the Panama Papers leak case, one of the biggest leaks in the history of mankind.

Source: panamapapers.org