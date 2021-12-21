List of people named in the Panama Papers
Panama Papers Leak: The Panama Papers are 11.5 million leaked documents that contain details of over 214,488 offshore entities of a Panamanian law firm and corporate service provider, Mossack Fonseca.
The documents were leaked in April 2016 by a whistleblower named John Doe to German journalist Bastian Obermayer who was associated with Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper to bring the illegal transactions to light.
The German journalist then shared the documents with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). It is said to be one of the biggest leaks in the history of mankind which revealed secret offshore dealings of world leaders, celebrities, sportsperson, and so forth.
Panama Papers Scandal: List of Indians named in the Panama Papers
|Panama Papers India List: Government Officials of India
|S.No.
|Name
|Details
|1.
|Ravindra Kishore Sinha
|Rajya Sabha MP of Bihar and belongs to BJP
|2.
|Anurag Kejriwal
|Former president of the Lok Satta Party Delhi Branch
|3.
|Vijay Mallya
|Former Rajya Sabha MP
|4.
|Anil Vasudev Salgaocar
|Former Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly
|Panama Papers India List: Associates of Government Officials of India
|5.
|Rajendra Patil
|Businessperson and son-in-law of Karnataka Minister Shamanuru Shivashankarappa
|6.
|Jehangir Soli Sorabje
|Consultant Physician at Bombay Hospital and son of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee
|7.
|Harish Salve
|Former Solicitor General and son of N. K. P. Salve, veteran Indian National Congress politician
|Panama Papers India List: Bollywood Celebrities
|8.
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Bollywood Actor
|9.
|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
|Indian actress and winner of Miss World 1994
|Panama Papers India List: Indian Businesspersons
|10.
|Shishir Bajoria
|Indian promoter of SK Bajoria Group
|11.
|Mohan Lal Lohia
|Father of Sri Prakash Lohia who is the founder, and Chairperson of Indorama Corporation
|12.
|Vinod Adani
|Businessperson and elder brother of Gautam Adani, Adani Group
|13.
|Rattan Chadha
|Founder of Mexx clothing
|14.
|Abdul Rashid Mir
|Founder and CEO of Cottage Industries Exposition Limited (CIE)
|15.
|Abasaheb Garware family
|Maharashtrian Industrialist
|16.
|Onkar Kanwar
|Chairman & MD of Apollo Tyres
|17.
|Mallika Srinivasan
|CEO of TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and Indira Sivasailam
|18.
|K P Singh
|Founder of Delhi-based DLF
|19.
|Zavaray Poonawalla
|Heads the managing committee of Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), brother of billionaire Cyrus S. Poonawalla
|Panama Papers India List: Criminals
|20.
|Iqbal Mirchi
|the right-hand man of India's most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim
Also Read | What are Panama Papers? How is it the biggest data leak in history?
Panama Papers Leak: List of people named in the Panama Papers
Panama Papers List: Government Officials
1- Salman of Saudi Arabia, King of Saudi Arabia
2- Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Abu Dhabi
3- Mauricio Macri, former President of Argentina
4- Petro Poroshenko, former President of Ukraine
5- Rafael Correa, former President of Ecuador
6- Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar
7- Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's former prime minister and foreign minister
8- Ahmed al-Mirghani, former President of Sudan who died in 2008.
9- Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, former Prime Minister of Iceland, left office in April 2016 after Panama Papers Leak
10- Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy
11- Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia
12- Pavlo Lazarenko, former Prime Minister of Ukraine
13- Ion Sturza, former Prime Minister of Moldova
14- Ayad Allawi, former Acting Prime Minister of Iraq
15- Ali Abu al-Ragheb, former Prime Minister of Jordan
16- Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and a member of the Bhutto family
17- Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan
18- Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, former Prime Minister of Qatar
19- Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia
20- Abdeslam Bouchouareb, Minister of Industry and Mines of Algeria
21- Jordi Cinca, Minister of Finance of Andorra
22- José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos, Minister of Petroleum of Angola
23- Néstor Grindetti, Mayor of Lanús, Argentina
24- Jorge Macri, Mayor of Vicente López, Buenos Aires, Argentina and cousin of Mauricio Macri,
25- Esteban Bullrich, Minister of Education of Argentina
26- Claudio Avruj, Human Rights Secretary of Argentina
27- Carmen Polledo, 1st Vice President of the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires for PRO, Argentina
28- Darío Loperfido, Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires, Argentina
29- Gustavo Arribas, Head of the Federal Intelligence Agency Argentina
30- Pablo Cusellas, legal and technical secretary of president Mauricio Macri, Argentina
31- Neville Wran, former Premier of New South Wales, Australia
32- Ian Kirby, President of the Botswana Court of Appeal and former Attorney General of Botswana
33- Joaquim Barbosa, former President of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil
34- Newton Cardoso Jr, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil
35- Eduardo Cunha, former President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil
36- Edison Lobão, Member of the Senate and former Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil
37- João Lyra, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil
38- Ang Vong Vathana, Minister of Justice of Cambodia
40- Alfredo Ovalle Rodríguez, intelligence agency associate of Chile
41- Jaynet Kabila, Member of the National Assembly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo
42- Bruno Itoua, Minister of Scientific Research and Technical Innovation and former Chairman of the SNPC, Republic of the Congo
43- Galo Chiriboga, former Attorney General, Ecuador
44- Pedro Delgado, cousin of President of Ecuador Rafael Correa and former Governor of the Central Bank, Ecuador
45- Patrick Balkany, Member of the National Assembly and Mayor of Levallois-Perret, France
46- Jérôme Cahuzac, former Minister of the Budget, France
47- Nicolas Crochet [fr] , an accountant and auditor for Front National, France
48- Frédéric Chatillon, French businessman, and communications adviser to Front National leader Marine Le Pen, France
49- Jean-Marie Le Pen, former leader of Front National and father of current leader Marine Le Pen, France
50- Jean-Noël Guérini, the president of the General council (conseil général) of Bouches-du-Rhône, a member of the Senate of France and a member of the municipal council of Marseille, France
51- Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and former Minister of Finance
52- Stavros Papastavrou, advisor of former Prime Ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras, Greece
53- Zsolt Horváth, former Member of the National Assembly, Hungary
54- Dorrit Moussaieff, First Lady of Iceland and wife of president Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson
55- Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister of Finance of Iceland
56- Júlíus Vífill Ingvarsson, Member of the Reykjavík City Council (resigned April 5, 2016), Iceland
57- Ólöf Nordal, Minister of the Interior, Iceland
58- Yoav Galant, Minister of Construction, Israel
59- Dov Weissglass, former advisor to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Iceland
60- Nicola Di Girolamo, former Member of the Senate, Italy
61- Kalpana Rawal, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Kenya
62- Elias Bou Saab, Education Minister, Lebanon
63- Saad Andary, Second Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon
64- Marianne Houwayek, Executive Director and Head of the Central Bank Governor's Executive Office, Lebanon
65- Konrad Mizzi, Minister of Energy and Health of Malta
66- Keith Schembri, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat
67- Ken Whitney, legal advisor of Prime Minister of New Zealand, John Key
68- Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Nigeria
69- James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, Nigeria
70- Olubuse II, former ruler of Ife, Nigeria
71- Kim Chol-sam, Daedong Credit Bank representative and presumed high official, North Korea
72- Farrukh Irfan, Judge of the Lahore High Court, Pakistan
73- Rehman Malik, former Minister of the Interior and former Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan
74- Malik Mohammad Qayyum, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court and former Attorney General, Pakistan
75- Anwar Saifullah, Member of the Senate, former Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources and former Minister for Environment and Urban Affairs, Pakistan
76- Humayun Saifullah former Member of the National Assembly, Pakistan
77- Osman Saifullah, Member of the Senate, Pakistan
78- Salim Saifullah, Member of the Senate and a Pakistan Muslim League faction leader, Pakistan
79- Mohammad Mustafa, former Minister of National Economy, Palestine
80- Khaled Osseili, former Mayor of Hebron, Palestine
81- Riccardo Francolini, former chairman of the state-owned Savings Bank, Panama
82- César Almeyda, Director of the National Intelligence Service, Peru
83- Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte, eldest daughter of the late former President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos.
84- Paweł Piskorski, former Mayor of Warsaw, Poland
85- Emmanuel Ndahiro, brigadier general and former chief of the National Intelligence and Security Services, Rwanda
86- Muhammad bin Nayef, Crown Prince and Minister of the Interior of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
87- Muhammad bin Fahd, Former Governor of Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia
88- José Manuel Soria, Minister of Industry, Energy and Tourism. (resigned after appearing in Panama Papers Leak)
89- Rodrigo Rato, former Vice President of the Government of Spain, and former president of Bankia and IMF, Spain
90- Ignacio González, former president of the Community of Madrid, Spain
91- Antonio Hernández Mancha, retired senator of the Senate of Spain and former president of Alianza Popular (nowadays Partido Popular, the political party in the government), Spain
92- María del Carmen Luis Heras, former member of Senate of Spain (PP), Spain
93- Antonio García Pagán, a former socialist member of Congress of Deputies, Spain
94- Marta Fernández-Pirla, number two of the Department of Economics at the City Council of Madrid, appointed by the ex-Mayoress, Ana Botella (resigned after being named), Spain
95- Arturo González Panero, former mayor of Boadilla del Monte, Spain
96- José Luis Juste, deputy in Aragonese Corts (C's), Spain
97- Elisabeth Rodríguez, city councillor of El Vendrell (PP), Spain
98- Alberto Ruiz Thiery, consul at Zambia.
99- Michael Ashcroft, retired Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
100- Tony Baldry, former Member of the House of Commons, United Kingdom
101- David Davies, former Chief Scientific Adviser to the Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom
102- Michael Mates, former Member of the House of Commons, United Kingdom
103- Pamela Sharples, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
102- Gabrielle Fialkoff, director of the New York City Office of Strategic Partnerships in the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio and a former finance director of the 2000 U.S. Senate campaign committee of former First Lady Hillary Clinton, United States
103- Sergio Abreu, former Minister of Industry and Ministry of Foreign Relations (Uruguay)
104- Pedro Bordaberry, senator and former Minister of Tourism and Sport, Uruguay
105- Edgardo Novick, businessman and leader of "Partido de la Concertación", Uruguay
106- Miguel Brechner, businessman and director of "Laboratorio Tecnológico del Uruguay"
107- Victor Cruz Weffer, former commander-in-chief of the army, Venezuela
108- Jesús Villanueva, former Director of PDVSA, Venezuela
109- Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa, former security chief of Miraflores Palace, Venezuela
110- Atan Shansonga, former Ambassador to the United States, Zambia
Panama Papers List: Relatives and associates of government officials
1- Daniel Muñoz, aide to former presidents Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Néstor Kirchner, Argentina
2- Alessandra Minnicelli, wife of Member of the Chamber of Deputies and former Minister of Planning and Public Investment Julio de Vido, Argentina
3- Mehriban Aliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev, and Sevil Aliyeva [az], family of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan
4- Idalécio de Castro Rodrigues de Oliveira, potential briber of the former President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha and Portuguese entrepreneur, Brazil
5- Anthony Merchant, husband of Senator Pana Merchant, Canada
6- Helene Mathieu; legal consultant, member of the Quebec Bar, Canada
7- Chen Dongsheng, grandson-in-law of former Chairman Mao Zedong, China
8- Deng Jiagui, brother-in-law of paramount leader and General Secretary Xi Jinping, China
9- Patrick Henri Devillers, French business associate of Gu Kailai, convicted murderer and wife of former Minister of Commerce and Member of the Politburo Bo Xilai, China
10- Jia Liqing, daughter of former Procurator-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate Jia Chunwang and daughter-in-law of Politburo standing member Liu Yunshan, China
11- Lee Shing Put, son-in-law of Politburo standing member Zhang Gaoli, China
12- Hu Dehua, son of former General Secretary Hu Yaobang, China
13- Li Jasmine, granddaughter of former Politburo standing member Jia Qinglin, China
14- Li Xiaolin, daughter of former Premier Li Peng, China
15- Zeng Qinghuai, brother of former Vice President Zeng Qinghong, China
16- Javier Molina Bonilla, former advisor to Director of the National Intelligence Secretariat Rommy Vallejo, Ecuador
17- Alaa Mubarak, son of former President Hosni Mubarak, Egypt
18- Frédéric Chatillon, business associate of Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front, France
19- Arnaud Claude, former law partner of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, France
18- Nicolas Crochet, accounting associate of Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front, France
19- Jean-Marie Le Pen, former leader of the National Front and father of current party leader Marine Le Pen, France
20- Isabelle Balkany, wife of Patrick Balkany, France
21- John Addo Kufuor, son of former President John Kufuor, Ghana
22- Mamadie Touré, widow of former President Lansana Conté, Guinea
23- César Rosenthal, son of former Vice President Jaime Rosenthal, Honduras
24- Csilla Konti, wife of László Boldvai, former Hungarian MP, Hungary
25- Frank Flannery, political consultant and Fine Gael's former Director of Organisations and Strategy, Ireland
26- Yitzhak Abuhatzeira, son of Rabbi David Abuchatzeira and great-grandson of Baba Sali, and head of Callery Resources, Israel
27- Giuseppe Donaldo Nicosia, convicted of bribery alongside former Senator Marcello Dell'Utri, Italy
28- Silvio Sacchi, former judge of Naples, along with his partner Fabio Fraissinet and his accountant Salvatore Bizzarro, Italy
29- Brothers Stefano Ottaviani and Roberto Ottaviani, Italian businessmen. Stefano is the son-in-law of Gianni Letta, former advisor to Silvio Berlusconi, Italy
30- Santiago Vacca, Italian accountant appointed by Silvio Berlusconi and Giovanni Toti as coordinator of Forza Italia in the province of Savona, Italy
31- Jean-Claude N'Da Ametchi, associate of former President Laurent Gbagbo, Ivory Coast
32- Nurali Aliyev, grandson of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan
33- Maysa Berri, daughter of Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanon
34- Marie Gemayel, second cousin of Member of the Parliament Samy Gemayel, Lebanon
35- Ayman Jomaa, son-in-law of Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanon
36- Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, son of Prime Minister Najib Razak, Dr. Khadizah Aman Osman, Daughter of Federal Minister and their cousin, Malaysia
37- Juan Armando Hinojosa, "favourite contractor" of President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico
38- Mounir Majidi, personal secretary of King Mohammed VI, Morocco
39- Hassan Bhutto, nephew of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan
40- Samina Durrani, widow of former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Shahkur Ullah Durrani
41- Waseem Gulzar, a close relative of President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain
42- Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif, children of former Prime Minister Pakistan Nawaz Sharif
43- Dr. Iqbal Saifullah, Pakistani cardiologist and Saifullah family member, Pakistan
44- Jehangir Saifullah Khan, chairman of Saif Group and Saifullah family member, Pakistan
45- Zain Sukhera, a close friend of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yusuf Raza Gilani's son
46- Tareq Abbas, son of Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine
47- Mohammed Rashid, former advisor and financial manager to Yasser Arafat, Palestine
48- Irene Marcos Araneta, youngest daughter of the late former President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady, Imelda Romualdez Marcos, youngest sister of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, Senator, Philippine House of Representatives from Ilocos Norte, Philippines
49- Gregorio Maria Araneta III, husband of Irene Marcos Araneta, brother-in-law of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos Manotoc, Governor of Ilocos Norte, and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Senator, Philippine House of Representatives, and son-in-law of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines
50- Fernando Martin "Borgy" Marcos Manotoc, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines
51- Matthew Joseph Manotoc, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines
52- Ferdinand Richard Michael Marcos Manotoc, lawyer, son of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte, grandson of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos, Philippines
53- Ricardo Gabriel Kalaw Manotoc, family member of Tommy Manotoc, President of National Golf Association of the Philippines; Tommy Manotoc is the estranged husband of Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos, Governor of Ilocos Norte.
54- Antonio "Tonyboy" Ongsiako Cojuangco, former chairman of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III,[citation needed]son of late socialite, Imelda Cojuangco, a close friend of former First Lady, Imelda Marcos
55- Ramon Ongsiako Cojuangco Jr, brother of Antonio "Tonyboy" Cojuangco, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines
56- Miguel Ongsiako Cojuangco, brother of Antonio "Tonyboy" and Ramon Cojuangco, telecommunications executive, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines
57- Trinidad Cojuangco Yulo, sister of Antonio "Tonyboy", Ramon, and Miguel Cojuangco, second cousin of President Benigno Aguino III, Philippines
58- Sergei Roldugin, Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, friends of President Vladimir Putin, Russia
59- Salman bin AbdulAziz bin Salman bin Muhammad bin Saud bin Faisal, member of the Saudi royal family, Saudi Arabia
60- Mamadou Pouye, a friend of Karim Wade, himself the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade, Senegal
61- Pierre Goudiaby Atepa, architect and special adviser to former President Abdoulaye Wade
62- Khulubuse Zuma, nephew of President Jacob Zuma
63- Ro Jae-Hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo, South Korea
64- Spanish Royal Family associates:
- Pilar de Borbón, sister of former King Juan Carlos I, and her husband Luis Gómez-Acebo.
- Bruno Gómez Acebo, son of Pilar de Borbón and Juan Carlos I's nephew.
- Iñaki Urdangarin, former Duke of Palma, husband of Infanta Cristina, daughter of former king Juan Carlos I.
- Amalio de Marichalar, IX Count of Ripalda, brother of Jaime de Marichalar, former husband of Elena de Borbón, daughter of former king Juan Carlos I and sister of the present King of Spain Felipe VI.
- Cristina Valls Taberner, close friend of Letizia Ortiz, the Queen of Spain.
- Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a German philanthropist and businesswoman
- Mohamed Eyad Kayali, Syrian magnate and close friend of Juan Carlos I
65- Mar García Vaquero, current wife of former Prime Minister of Spain, Felipe González
66- Jesús Barderas, businessman and close friend of Felipe González, Spain
67- Cándido Conde Pumpido Jr., son of former General Prosecutor of Spain and magistrate of the Supreme Court of Spain since 1995, Cándido Conde-Pumpido.
68- Micaela Domecq Solís-Beaumont, wife of Miguel Arias Cañete, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy and former Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Food and Environment
69- Oleguer Pujol, son of Jordi Pujol, former President of Catalonia, Spain
70- Francisco and Juan José Franco Suelves, great-grandsons of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco, Spain
71- Thyssen Family: Borja Thyssen, the son of Carmen Cervera, Baroness Thyssen-Bornemisza, Spain
72- Demetrio Carceller Coll and his sons, Spain
73- Francisco Paesa, an agent of Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, the Spanish secret service, Spain
74- Rafael Anson Oliart, president of Real Academia de Gastronomía (Royal Academy of Gastronomy) and former CEO of RTVE, Spain
75- Rami and Hafez Makhlouf, cousins of President Bashar al-Assad, Syria
76- Ahmad Sleiman, Governor of Edlib, Syria
77- Tsai Ying-yang, older brother of president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan
78- Sarah, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew, United Kingdom
79- Ian Cameron, father of Prime Minister David Cameron, United Kingdom
80- David Sharples, son of Baroness Pamela Sharples, United Kingdom
81- Mark Thatcher, son of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, United Kingdom
82- Kojo Annan, son of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, United Nations
Panama Papers List: Non-government officials or organizations
1- Juan Pedro Damiani, Uruguayan member of the FIFA Ethics Committee. Resigned on 6 April 2016.
2- Eduardo Deluca, former secretary-general of CONMEBOL
3- Eugenio Figueredo, Uruguayan-American former president of CONMEBOL and vice president of FIFA
4- Gianni Infantino, Swiss-Italian President of FIFA
5- Hugo and Mariano Jinkis, Argentine businessmen also implicated in the 2015 FIFA corruption case
6- Nicolás Leoz, former President of CONMEBOL
7- Michel Platini, French former president of UEFA
8- Jérôme Valcke, French former secretary general of FIFA
9- Josep Lluís Nuñez, Spanish businessman, president of FC Barcelona from 1978 to 2000.
10- Carles Vilarrubí, Spanish businessman and vice-president of FC Barcelona.
11- Eduardo Fernández de Blas, Spanish vice-president of Real Madrid.
12- José Manuel García Osuna, Spanish businessman, soccer administrator and former owner of CD Castellón
13- Real Sociedad (Spain) and its presidents—principally Iñaki Otegui—under the leadership of José Luis Astiazarán, Miguel Fuentes, María de la Peña, Juan Larzábal, and Iñaki Badiola
14- Waldemar Kita, Franco-Polish businessman, president of Football Club de Nantes
15- Dermot Desmond, Irish businessman and majority shareholder of Celtic F.C.
16- Dmitry Rybolovlev, Russian businessman, president of AS Monaco
17- Daniel Fonseca, Uruguayan former footballer, now a football agent.
18- Robert Louis-Dreyfus, French businessman, owner of Olympique de Marseille
19- Sokratis Kokkalis, Greek businessman, former owner of Olympiacos F.C.
20- Cristian Borcea, former president of FC Dinamo București (1995–2012)
21- Mattias Asper, Swedish retired goalkeeper
22- Valeri Karpin, Russian retired midfielder, current coach of FC Torpedo Armavir
23- Nihat Kahveci, Turkish retired footballer
24- Tayfun Korkut, Turkish retired footballer and manager
25- Darko Kovačević, Serbian retired footballer
26- Gabriel Schürrer, Argentine retired defender
27- Sander Westerveld, Dutch retired goalkeeper, current coach of Ajax Cape Town
28- Andy Cole, English former footballer
29- Gabriel Heinze, Argentine former footballer, account with his mother.
30- Kevin Keegan, English former footballer and manager
31- Lionel Messi, Argentine footballer for Barcelona, and his father Jorge Horacio Messi
32- Brian Steen Nielsen, Danish former footballer and sports director of Aarhus Gymnastikforening
33- Marc Rieper, Danish retired footballer
34- Clarence Seedorf, Dutch retired footballer
35- Leonardo Ulloa, Argentine footballer
36- Willian Borges da Silva, Brazilian footballer for Chelsea
37- Iván Zamorano, Chilean retired footballer, account during Real Madrid years
38- Diego Forlán, Uruguayan footballer, his mother Pilar Corazo and his brother Pablo
39- Àlex Crivillé, Spanish former Grand Prix motorcycle road racer
40- Nico Rosberg, German Formula 1 World Champion at Mercedes AMG Petronas
41- Jarno Trulli, Italian former Formula 1 driver
42- Tomas Berdych, Czech professional tennis player
43- Bobby Fischer, late American former chess grandmaster and 11th World Chess Champion
44- Nick Faldo, English professional golfer on the PGA European Tour, now mainly an on-air golf analyst
45- Pádraig Harrington, Irish professional golfer on the European Tour and the PGA Tour who has won three major championships
46- Țiriac, retired Romanian professional tennis player and businessman
47- Tiger Woods, American professional golfer
48- Alfonso Soriano, American Major League Baseball player
Panama Papers List: Media personalities
1- Paul McGuinness, Irish manager of the Irish rock group U2
2- Bertín Osborne, Spanish singer and TV personality
3- Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish film director, screenwriter, producer and former actor
4- Agustín Almodóvar, Spanish film producer and younger brother of filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar
5- Imanol Arias, Spanish actor
6- Peru Mario Vargas Llosa, Spanish-Peruvian writer, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature
7- Juan Luis Cebrián, Spanish journalist, co-founder of El País, CEO of Prisa, Spanish media conglomerate
8- Teresa Aranda, Spanish journalist and businesswoman, ex-wife of Juan Luis Cebrián
9- Carmen Lomana, Spanish celebrity and socialite
10-Lalo Azcona, Spanish journalist, popular for the first transmissions and editions of Telediario of TVE during the Spanish transition to democracy
11- Marina Ruíz Picasso, great-granddaughter of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso
12- Stanley Kubrick, American filmmaker
13- Emilio Estevez, American actor, director, and writer
14- David Geffen, American business magnate, producer, film studio executive, philanthropist and co-founder of DreamWorks
15- Jackie Chan, Hong Kong actor
16- Micheline Roquebrune, wife of actor Sean Connery
17- Emma Watson, English actress
18- Simon Cowell, English reality television personality, entrepreneur, film, record, and television producer
19- Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana
20- Jurgen Wolff, German screenwriter known by sitcoms like Benson or Olson twins movies.
21- Barbara d'Urso, Italian television actress and singer
22- Franco Dragone, Italian-Belgian theatre director, best known for his work for Cirque du Soleil
23- Carlo Verdone, Italian actor, screenwriter and film director
24- Edith González, Mexican actress and dancer.
25- Alfonso de Angoitia, Mexican Executive Vice President of Grupo Televisa, S.A..
26- Rico Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, record producer and actor
27- Juan Luis Guerra, Dominican singer
28- Juanes, Colombian singer
29- Orlando Petinatti, Uruguayan entertainer and radio host
30- Nicky Wu, Taiwanese actor
Panama Papers List: Businesspersons
Canada
1- Louise Blouin, Montreal native, former businesswoman
2- Victor Dahdaleh, British-Canadian metals magnate
3- Frank Giustra, Canadian mining magnate
4- David Ho, Vancouver billionaire facing criminal charges
5- Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Canadian oil executive
6- Annette Laroche, administrator for 150 companies incorporated in Quebec
France
7- Gérard Autajon, French businessman
8- Robert Louis-Dreyfus, French former CEO of Adidas
9- Pierre Papillaud, French billionaire businessman
10- Éric de Rothschild, French banker
Indonesia
11- Robbyanto Budiman, Indonesian businessman
12- Subianto Arpan Sumodikoro, Indonesian businessman
13- Rani Imanto Rachmat, Indonesian businessman
14- Garibaldi Thohir, Indonesian investment banker and coal entrepreneur, brother of Erick Thohir
Ireland
15- Sean Mulryan, Irish property developer
16- Stanley Watson, Senior partner of Ireland's largest corporate tax-law firm to U.S. multinationals, Matheson
Israel
17- Idan Ofer, London-based Israeli business magnate, founder of Tanker Pacific
18- Teddy Sagi, a London-based Israeli billionaire businessman founder of Playtech
19- Bank Leumi's Israeli bank: representatives and board members
20- Jacob Engel, Israeli businessman active in the African mining industry
21- Dan Gertler, Israeli billionaire businessman, founder, and president of the DGI (Dan Gertler International) Group
22- Durgham Maraee, Israeli lawyer and CEO of Wataniya Mobile
23- Jacob Weinroth, Israeli attorney, founding partner of Dr. J. Weinroth & Co law office, and owner and director of Sapir Holdings
24- Lev Avnerovich Leviev, Israeli businessman, philanthropist, investor, and owner of Lexinter International Inc.
25- Beny Steinmetz, an Israeli businessman, with diamond-mining, engineering and real estate companies, and his business partner and brother Daniel Steinmetz
Italy
26- Adriano Chimento, Italian jeweler
27- Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Italian businessman and politician
28- Valentino Garavani, Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino SpA brand and company, and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti
29- Gabriele Volpi, Italian-born Nigerian businessman
30- Francesco Ambrosione, Italian entrepreneur
31- Marco Angelo Angiolini, Italian property developer
32- Michele Anti, Italian financial prosecutor
33- Gianluca Apolloni, Italian business consultant
34- Ercole Astarita, Italian entrepreneur
35- Gabriele Benfenati, Italian shipowner
36- Gian Angelo Perrucci, Italian businessman in the petroleum industry
37- Salvatore Bizzarro, Italian business consultant
38- Simone Cimino, Italian businessman
39- Marco Perelli Cippo, Italian businessman
40- Guido Umberto Farinelli, Italian Businessman
41- Antonio Daniele, Italian entrepreneur
42- Giovanni Fagioli, Italian businessman, and shipowner
43- Alfio Fazio, Italian entrepreneur
44- Carlo Fazio, Italian entrepreneur
45- Carlo Focarelli, Italian businessman
46- Domenico De Leo, Italian accountant and business consultant
47- Gianfranco Morgano, owner of Grand Hotel Quisisana
48- Marco Toseroni, Italian businessman
Japan
49- Makoto Iida, co-founder of Secom
50- Juichi Toda, co-founder of Secom
Malaysia
51- Vishen Lakhiani, co-founder and CEO of Mindvalley, and author of The Code of the Extraordinary Mind
Mexico
52- Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexican billionaire business mogul, owner of Felicitas Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands
Pakistan
53- Abdullah family members Yousuf Abdullah, Shahid Abdullah, Nadeem Abdullah and Amer Abdullah, who own Sapphire Textiles
54- Sadruddin Hashwani, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Hashoo Group, and his son Murtaza Hashwani
55- Mahmood Ahmad, Pakistani businessman, CEO of Berger Paints
56- Bashir Ahmed, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Buxly Paints
57- Sultan Ali Allana, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Habib Bank Limited
58- Gohar Ejaz, Pakistani businessman, financier of Channel 24
59- Shahbaz Yasin Malik, Pakistani businessman, managing director of Hilton Pharma, and his family
60- Aqueel Hassan and Tanwir Hassan, Pakistani businessmen brothers, owners of Pizza Hut's Pakistan branch
61- Zulfiqar Lakhani, Pakistani businessman and owner of Lakson Group and Express Media Group
62- Hussain Dawood, Pakistani businessman, chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Hub Power Company Limited, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and the Dawood Foundation
63- Azam Sultan, Pakistani businessman, chairman of ABM Group
64- Gul Muhammad Tabba, Pakistani businessman, managing director of Lucky Textiles
65- Zulfiqar Paracha, Pakistani businessman, owner of Universal Corporation (Pvt) Ltd
66- Ahmed Ali Riaz, son of Pakistani business magnate Malik Riaz Hussain, founder and owner of Bahria Town
67- Javed Shakoor, Pakistani businessman related with Buxly Paints
68- Shahid Nazir, Pakistani businessman, CEO of Masood Textile Mills
69- Abdul Rashid Soorty, Pakistani businessman, owner of Soorty Enterprise
70- Shahzeb Budhani, Pakistani Business tycoon, CEO of Real State development of Pakistan
Spain
71- Alberto Cortina and his cousin Alberto Alcocer, Spanish businessmen, owners of Grupo ACS, the biggest construction company in the world
72- Javier de la Rosa and his daughter, Gabriela de la Rosa, Spanish businessman and lawyer.
73- Miguel Blesa, Spanish financial officer, banker and president of the board of Caja Madrid from 1996 to 2009
74- Eufemiano Fuentes, Spanish sports doctor, implicated in the Operación Puerto doping case
75- Carlos Ortega, CEO of Pepe Jeans, Spanish clothing group
76- Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino, Spanish businessman, former executive of Canal de Isabel II
77- Eugenio Mora Olivella, Spanish textile businessman and former president of Burberry in Spain
78- Manuel Fernández de Sousa, former president of the Spanish fishing company Pescanova
79- Demetrio Carceller Coll and his sons, Spanish businessman, and son of Demetrio Carceller Segura, Minister of Industry and Commerce at the beginning of Franco's dictatorship
80- Martinón family, Spanish owners of Grupo Martinón, hotel company
81- Escarrer family, Meliá Hotels International Spanish executives
82- Riu family, Spanish owners of RIU Hotels & Resorts
83- Santiago Rosselló, Spanish banker, CFO of Banca Privada d'Andorra; appears as a proxy in the same offshore company as Joan Pau Miquel
84- Javier del Valle Petersfeld, Spanish lawyer and tax consultant, imputed in the Gürtel case
85- Pretus Becerra, Spanish lawyer and executive of Bufete G. Petreus
86- Javier Sanchís (CEO), Ana Isabel (Product responsible), Francisco Ruano Martín (Expansion responsible): leaders executives of Multiopticas.
87- Jordi Mirarnau Banús, former CEO of COMSA
88- Josep Maria Torrens, CEO of Petromiralles and former mayor of Santa Maria de Miralles.
89- Jordi Robinat, developer.
90- Puig family, owners of Flamagas.
91- Rodés family, industry business family.
92- Sarasola Marulanda family.
93- Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, economist and businessman. Son of Gunilla von Bismarck, descendants of Otto von Bismarck.
94- Miguel Ángel Marcano, consultant of Abanca Holdings.
95- Luis Pineda, CEO of Ausbanc.
96- Carlos Cassina, businessman.
97- José María Caballé, Servigroup owner, the largest hotel chain in Benidorm.
98- Javier Merino, businessman, ex-husband of Mar flores, Spanish actress and former model.
99- Fernando Maria Masaveu, businessman and member of the richest asturian family.
101- Jesús Ger, owner of Marina d'Or, which built a large complex of luxury hotels in Oropesa de Mar.
102- José Antonio Corrales, lawyer and president of the YMCA Spanish branch.
Taiwan
103- Tsai Ying-yang, older brother of president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen
United Kingdom
104- Arron Banks, British political donor to the Tories and UKIP
105- David and Frederick Barclay, British retail and media moguls
106- Rocco Forte, British hotelier
107- Peter Goldstein, British co-founder of Superdrug
108- Lady Maureen Mills, entrepreneur and wife of Keith Mills
109- Stuart Thomson Gulliver, British banking business executive, CEO of HSBC
110- Anthony Gumbiner, British businessman, chairman of Hallman Group
111- John Jennings, former chairman of Shell
112- Sergei Kurzin, British-Russian oil and uranium business manager
113- Rev. Peter Stephen John MacArthur (British entrepreneur), former operating officer and shareholder of KTTM Geophysics Ltd.
114- Soulieman Marouf, British-Syrian businessman
115- Heather Mills, British entrepreneur and environmentalist
116- Richard Morris, British industrialist
117- Nigel Rudd, British businessman
United States of America
118- Sanford I. Weill, when he was CEO of Citigroup, set up an offshore company for his yacht
119- John E. Akridge III, a Washington real estate developer
120- Harald Joachim von der Goltz, founder of Boston Capital Ventures
121- Kjell Gunnar Finstad, Texas resident with an offshore oil business
122- Igor Olenicoff, American billionaire
123- Benjamin Wey, Chinese American financier, and president of New York Global Group
124- Marianna Olszewski, American financial author and life coach
125- Nakash family members
125- Evan Kevin Martin, American sales consultant
Venezuela
126- Javier Bertucci, evangelical pastor, businessman and presidential candidate.
Other countries
127- Ng Lap Seng, Macau-based real estate businessman
128- Solomon Humes, Bahamian bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy
129- Mohammed Faisal Karim Khan and Jafer Ummeed Khan, owners of Summit Group
130- Omar Aggad, a Saudi businessman and former director of Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC), and his son Tarek Aggad, current chairman, CEO and owner of 27% of the company
131- Richard Attias, Moroccan businessman and husband of Cecilia Attias, former wife of French president Nicolas Sarkozy
132- Ramón Navarro Pereira, Colombian executive of Canal de Isabel II
133- Hollman Carranza, son of Colombian emerald mogul Víctor Carranza
134- Ronald Chagoury, CEO of Nigerian construction company Chagoury Group.
135- Monaco David Nahmad, Lebanese-Monegasque retired art dealer
136- Glencore, Swiss company of formerly fugitive multinational hedge fund manager Marc Rich
137- Goulandris family, Greek family with an important art collection
138- Joan Pau Miquel i Prats, Andorran former CEO and current counselor of Banca Privada d'Andorra
139- Ronald Grierson, German-born British banker
140- Bert Meerstadt, board member of ABN-AMRO bank and former head of Dutch Railways
141- Anders Wall, Swedish financier and former chairman of Volvo
142- Roksanda Ilincic, Serbian fashion designer
143- Patokh Chodiev, Uzbek billionnaire, oligarch; and two of his relatives, Alexander Machkevitch and Alijan Ibragimov
144- Frank Timiș, Romanian-born Australian businessman
145- Olga Makarova, wife of Vladimir Peftiev, Belarusian businessman and rich oligarch.
146- Marcela Dworzak Ibarcena, wife of Antonio Ibarcena Amico, former admiral of the Peruvian navy
Non-governmental organizations
1- Gonzalo Delaveau, head of global corruption watchdog Transparency International's Chile branch (resigned 4 April 2016)
Organized crime
1- Marllory Chacón Rossell, Guatemalan drug trafficker
2- Jorge Milton Cifuentes-Villa, Colombian drug trafficker, head of the Cifuentes-Villa Drug Trafficking Organization and partner of Chapo Guzmán
3- Mexico Rafael Caro Quintero, Mexican drug trafficker and one of the founders of the now-disintegrated Guadalajara Cartel
4-Mexico Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, suspected Mexican drug lord and leader of the CJNG.
5- United Kingdom Gordon Parry, a property dealer who was laundering money from the Brink's-Mat robbery through a company called Feberion
6- Mexico Gerardo González Valencia, suspected Mexican drug lord and money launderer; former member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
7- Mexico Abigael González Valencia, a suspected Mexican drug lord and money launderer; former leader of the CJNG.
This was the complete list of names available in the public domain who are associated with the Panama Papers leak case, one of the biggest leaks in the history of mankind.
Also Read | Explained: What is Pandora Papers leak by ICIJ?
Source: panamapapers.org