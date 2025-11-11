List of 10 Tallest Statues in India

Statues are much more than just art. People build them to honour heroes, remember important history, or represent their nation's spirit and culture. They act as time capsules, showing us the values and craftsmanship of an era. Did you know the world's tallest statue is the Statue of Unity in India, standing at 182 metres? Around the world, unique statues also capture attention. For example, in Switzerland, there is an 8-metre-high giant fork placed in Lake Geneva; it was supposed to be temporary, but it became so popular that they kept it. In Prague, you can see a statue of Sigmund Freud hanging by one hand from a pole.
Also, the massive Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue in Mongolia lets visitors walk up to the horse's head for a panoramic view. These monuments show incredible creativity and are often built for unexpected reasons. Do you know which is the tallest statue in India? In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 tallest statues across India.
List Of The Highest Statues in India
The highest statue in India is the Statue of Unity, a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was crucial in unifying India after independence. Standing at a staggering 182 metres (597 feet), it is not only the tallest statue in India but also the world's tallest.
Located in the Narmada Valley near Kevadia, Gujarat, this massive bronze structure was completed in 2018. It stands on the Sadhu Bet island facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Here's the list of the other giant and impressive statues in India:
|
Rank
|
Statue Name
|
Height (ft)
|
Height (m)
|
Location (State)
|
Depicts
|
Year Completed
|
1
|
Statue of Unity
|
597
|
182
|
Gujarat
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
|
2018
|
2
|
Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)
|
369
|
112.4
|
Rajasthan
|
Lord Shiva
|
2022
|
3
|
Statue of Equality
|
216
|
65.8
|
Telangana
|
Ramanuja
|
2022
|
4
|
Statue of Social Justice
|
206
|
62.78
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
B. R. Ambedkar
|
2024
|
5
|
Hanuman Statue, Solan
|
187
|
57
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Lord Hanuman
|
2019
|
6
|
Hanuman Statue, Madapam
|
171
|
52
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Lord Hanuman
|
2020
|
7
|
Statue of Spirituality
|
165
|
50.29
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lord Shiva
|
2025
|
8
|
Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue
|
161
|
49
|
Karnataka
|
Lord Hanuman (five-faced)
|
2022
|
9
|
Muthumalai Murugan Statue
|
146
|
44.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Lord Murugan
|
2022
|
10
|
Maa Vaishno Devi Statue
|
141
|
43
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Vaishno Devi
|
2010
|
11
|
Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman
|
135
|
41
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Lord Hanuman
|
2003
|
12
|
Thiruvalluvar Statue
|
133
|
40.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Thiruvalluvar
|
2000
|
13
|
Tathagata Tsal Buddha Park
|
128
|
39
|
Sikkim
|
Gautam Buddha
|
2013
|
14
|
Statue of Valour
|
125
|
38.1
|
Assam
|
Lachit Borphukan
|
2024
|
15
|
Dhyana Buddha statue
|
125
|
38.1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Buddha
|
2015
1. Statue of Unity
The Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world. It is 182 metres high, or 597 feet. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Gujarat. It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a great leader in India's history. The statue sits on a river island. It has large exhibition halls and a museum inside. The statue stands as a symbol of unity and strength for all Indians.
2. Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)
The Statue of Belief is the world's tallest statue of Lord Shiva. It is 369 feet high and stands in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This giant sitting statue shows Lord Shiva in a peaceful pose. People visit to pray and admire the beauty. The statue is colossal and can be seen from far away. It represents faith, peace, and devotion. It attracts thousands of visitors each year.
3. Statue of Equality
The Statue of Equality honours Saint Ramanuja. It is 216 feet high and stands in Hyderabad, Telangana. Ramanuja was a philosopher and social reformer. The statue shows him seated, teaching equality and justice. It is made from Panchaloha, a special metal mix. Inside the complex, there are displays about Ramanuja's teachings.
4. Statue of Social Justice
The Statue of Social Justice is dedicated to Dr B. R. Ambedkar. It stands 206 feet tall in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Ambedkar was a key leader and thinker in the struggle for social justice in India. The statue was completed in 2024. Visitors come to honour Ambedkar's work and remember his efforts for equality and rights.
5. Hanuman Statue, Solan
This statue in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, shows Lord Hanuman. It is one of the tallest Hanuman statues in the world, standing at 187 feet. The statue looks over the peaceful hills and trees of Solan. Pilgrims and tourists visit to worship and enjoy the views.
6. Hanuman Statue, Madapam
Located near Madapam on the Vamsadhara River in Andhra Pradesh, this statue is 171 feet tall. It shows Lord Hanuman standing strong. It is a popular place for visitors and devotees. The statue is easy to see from far away due to its great height.
7. Statue of Spirituality
The Statue of Spirituality is a giant sitting statue of Lord Shiva in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 165 feet tall. The statue shows Shiva in a meditating pose. The peaceful look inspires visitors to seek inner calm and reflection. The statue is beautiful and attracts many pilgrims.
8. Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue
This is the tallest five-faced Hanuman statue in India. It stands 161 feet high in Bidanagere, Karnataka. The sculpture depicts Hanuman with five faces, each symbolising protection and power. It is vital for devotees of Hanuman. Many come to worship and admire the unique design.
9. Muthumalai Murugan Statue
The Muthumalai Murugan Statue is the tallest Lord Murugan statue in the world. It is 146 feet tall and located in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The statue is known for its size and details. It honours Lord Murugan, a deity loved in South India. People visit to perform rituals and seek blessings.
10. Maa Vaishno Devi Statue
This statue is in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 141 feet tall. The statue shows Goddess Vaishno Devi standing gracefully. It is a famous pilgrimage site for devotees. Visitors come to pray, attend ceremonies, and enjoy the view. The statue is beautiful and can be seen from many places.
What Are The Tallest Statues In India?
The tallest statue in India is the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It stands at a massive 182 metres (597 feet) in Gujarat, making it the world's tallest statue. Following this monumental structure is the Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam), a 112.4-metre (369-foot) statue of Lord Shiva in Rajasthan.
What Is The 2nd Largest Statue?
The second-tallest statue in India is the Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam). Located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, this statue depicts Lord Shiva and stands at a towering height of 112.4 metres (369 feet). It holds the title of the world's tallest sitting statue.
Which Is The Largest Sculpture In India?
While the terms 'largest' and 'tallest' are often used interchangeably for monuments, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is generally considered the largest sculpture in India. Its sheer size—182 metres (597 feet)—not only makes it the country's tallest statue but also the tallest statue globally by a significant margin.
