List of 10 Tallest Statues in India

Statues are much more than just art. People build them to honour heroes, remember important history, or represent their nation's spirit and culture. They act as time capsules, showing us the values and craftsmanship of an era. Did you know the world's tallest statue is the Statue of Unity in India, standing at 182 metres? Around the world, unique statues also capture attention. For example, in Switzerland, there is an 8-metre-high giant fork placed in Lake Geneva; it was supposed to be temporary, but it became so popular that they kept it. In Prague, you can see a statue of Sigmund Freud hanging by one hand from a pole. Also, the massive Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue in Mongolia lets visitors walk up to the horse's head for a panoramic view. These monuments show incredible creativity and are often built for unexpected reasons. Do you know which is the tallest statue in India? In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 tallest statues across India.

List Of The Highest Statues in India The highest statue in India is the Statue of Unity, a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was crucial in unifying India after independence. Standing at a staggering 182 metres (597 feet), it is not only the tallest statue in India but also the world's tallest. Located in the Narmada Valley near Kevadia, Gujarat, this massive bronze structure was completed in 2018. It stands on the Sadhu Bet island facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Here's the list of the other giant and impressive statues in India: Rank Statue Name Height (ft) Height (m) Location (State) Depicts Year Completed 1 Statue of Unity 597 182 Gujarat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 2018 2 Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) 369 112.4 Rajasthan Lord Shiva 2022 3 Statue of Equality 216 65.8 Telangana Ramanuja 2022 4 Statue of Social Justice 206 62.78 Andhra Pradesh B. R. Ambedkar 2024 5 Hanuman Statue, Solan 187 57 Himachal Pradesh Lord Hanuman 2019 6 Hanuman Statue, Madapam 171 52 Andhra Pradesh Lord Hanuman 2020 7 Statue of Spirituality 165 50.29 Uttar Pradesh Lord Shiva 2025 8 Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue 161 49 Karnataka Lord Hanuman (five-faced) 2022 9 Muthumalai Murugan Statue 146 44.5 Tamil Nadu Lord Murugan 2022 10 Maa Vaishno Devi Statue 141 43 Uttar Pradesh Vaishno Devi 2010 11 Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman 135 41 Andhra Pradesh Lord Hanuman 2003 12 Thiruvalluvar Statue 133 40.5 Tamil Nadu Thiruvalluvar 2000 13 Tathagata Tsal Buddha Park 128 39 Sikkim Gautam Buddha 2013 14 Statue of Valour 125 38.1 Assam Lachit Borphukan 2024 15 Dhyana Buddha statue 125 38.1 Andhra Pradesh Buddha 2015

1. Statue of Unity The Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world. It is 182 metres high, or 597 feet. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Gujarat. It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a great leader in India's history. The statue sits on a river island. It has large exhibition halls and a museum inside. The statue stands as a symbol of unity and strength for all Indians. 2. Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) The Statue of Belief is the world's tallest statue of Lord Shiva. It is 369 feet high and stands in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This giant sitting statue shows Lord Shiva in a peaceful pose. People visit to pray and admire the beauty. The statue is colossal and can be seen from far away. It represents faith, peace, and devotion. It attracts thousands of visitors each year. 3. Statue of Equality

The Statue of Equality honours Saint Ramanuja. It is 216 feet high and stands in Hyderabad, Telangana. Ramanuja was a philosopher and social reformer. The statue shows him seated, teaching equality and justice. It is made from Panchaloha, a special metal mix. Inside the complex, there are displays about Ramanuja's teachings. 4. Statue of Social Justice The Statue of Social Justice is dedicated to Dr B. R. Ambedkar. It stands 206 feet tall in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Ambedkar was a key leader and thinker in the struggle for social justice in India. The statue was completed in 2024. Visitors come to honour Ambedkar's work and remember his efforts for equality and rights. 5. Hanuman Statue, Solan This statue in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, shows Lord Hanuman. It is one of the tallest Hanuman statues in the world, standing at 187 feet. The statue looks over the peaceful hills and trees of Solan. Pilgrims and tourists visit to worship and enjoy the views.

6. Hanuman Statue, Madapam Located near Madapam on the Vamsadhara River in Andhra Pradesh, this statue is 171 feet tall. It shows Lord Hanuman standing strong. It is a popular place for visitors and devotees. The statue is easy to see from far away due to its great height. 7. Statue of Spirituality The Statue of Spirituality is a giant sitting statue of Lord Shiva in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 165 feet tall. The statue shows Shiva in a meditating pose. The peaceful look inspires visitors to seek inner calm and reflection. The statue is beautiful and attracts many pilgrims. 8. Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue This is the tallest five-faced Hanuman statue in India. It stands 161 feet high in Bidanagere, Karnataka. The sculpture depicts Hanuman with five faces, each symbolising protection and power. It is vital for devotees of Hanuman. Many come to worship and admire the unique design.

9. Muthumalai Murugan Statue The Muthumalai Murugan Statue is the tallest Lord Murugan statue in the world. It is 146 feet tall and located in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The statue is known for its size and details. It honours Lord Murugan, a deity loved in South India. People visit to perform rituals and seek blessings. 10. Maa Vaishno Devi Statue This statue is in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 141 feet tall. The statue shows Goddess Vaishno Devi standing gracefully. It is a famous pilgrimage site for devotees. Visitors come to pray, attend ceremonies, and enjoy the view. The statue is beautiful and can be seen from many places.