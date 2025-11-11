MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
List of 10 Tallest Statues in India

By Kriti Barua
Nov 11, 2025

Largest Statues in India: The tallest statue in India and the world is the Statue of Unity, a monumental 182-metre (597 ft) tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. Following this giant are other awe-inspiring structures, such as Rajasthan's Statue of Belief (Lord Shiva, 369 ft) and Telangana's Statue of Equality (Ramanuja, 216 ft). These magnificent statues honour historical figures and religious deities, reflecting India's rich cultural legacy and incredible engineering prowess across different states.

Statues are much more than just art. People build them to honour heroes, remember important history, or represent their nation's spirit and culture. They act as time capsules, showing us the values and craftsmanship of an era. Did you know the world's tallest statue is the Statue of Unity in India, standing at 182 metres? Around the world, unique statues also capture attention. For example, in Switzerland, there is an 8-metre-high giant fork placed in Lake Geneva; it was supposed to be temporary, but it became so popular that they kept it. In Prague, you can see a statue of Sigmund Freud hanging by one hand from a pole.

Also, the massive Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue in Mongolia lets visitors walk up to the horse's head for a panoramic view. These monuments show incredible creativity and are often built for unexpected reasons. Do you know which is the tallest statue in India? In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 tallest statues across India.

List Of The Highest Statues in India

The highest statue in India is the Statue of Unity, a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was crucial in unifying India after independence. Standing at a staggering 182 metres (597 feet), it is not only the tallest statue in India but also the world's tallest.

Located in the Narmada Valley near Kevadia, Gujarat, this massive bronze structure was completed in 2018. It stands on the Sadhu Bet island facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Here's the list of the other giant and impressive statues in India:

Rank

Statue Name

Height (ft)

Height (m)

Location (State)

Depicts

Year Completed

1

Statue of Unity

597

182

Gujarat

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

2018

2

Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)

369

112.4

Rajasthan

Lord Shiva

2022

3

Statue of Equality

216

65.8

Telangana

Ramanuja

2022

4

Statue of Social Justice

206

62.78

Andhra Pradesh

B. R. Ambedkar

2024

5

Hanuman Statue, Solan

187

57

Himachal Pradesh

Lord Hanuman

2019

6

Hanuman Statue, Madapam

171

52

Andhra Pradesh

Lord Hanuman

2020

7

Statue of Spirituality

165

50.29

Uttar Pradesh

Lord Shiva

2025

8

Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue

161

49

Karnataka

Lord Hanuman (five-faced)

2022

9

Muthumalai Murugan Statue

146

44.5

Tamil Nadu

Lord Murugan

2022

10

Maa Vaishno Devi Statue

141

43

Uttar Pradesh

Vaishno Devi

2010

11

Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman

135

41

Andhra Pradesh

Lord Hanuman

2003

12

Thiruvalluvar Statue

133

40.5

Tamil Nadu

Thiruvalluvar

2000

13

Tathagata Tsal Buddha Park

128

39

Sikkim

Gautam Buddha

2013

14

Statue of Valour

125

38.1

Assam

Lachit Borphukan

2024

15

Dhyana Buddha statue

125

38.1

Andhra Pradesh

Buddha

2015

1. Statue of Unity

Statue of Unity Ahmedabad | Ahmedabad - What to Expect | Timings | Tips - Trip Ideas by MakeMyTrip

The Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world. It is 182 metres high, or 597 feet. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Gujarat. It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a great leader in India's history. The statue sits on a river island. It has large exhibition halls and a museum inside. The statue stands as a symbol of unity and strength for all Indians.

2. Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)

Statue Of Belief: 6 Facts About Vishwas Swaroop, A Must-Visit In Nathdwara | Curly Tales

The Statue of Belief is the world's tallest statue of Lord Shiva. It is 369 feet high and stands in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This giant sitting statue shows Lord Shiva in a peaceful pose. People visit to pray and admire the beauty. The statue is colossal and can be seen from far away. It represents faith, peace, and devotion. It attracts thousands of visitors each year.

3. Statue of Equality

Statue of Equality (Ramanuja), Hyderabad: Timings, Entry Fee, History, Location, Facts & More - Weekendyaari | Weekend Trips From Hyderabad

The Statue of Equality honours Saint Ramanuja. It is 216 feet high and stands in Hyderabad, Telangana. Ramanuja was a philosopher and social reformer. The statue shows him seated, teaching equality and justice. It is made from Panchaloha, a special metal mix. Inside the complex, there are displays about Ramanuja's teachings.

4. Statue of Social Justice

Gems on X

The Statue of Social Justice is dedicated to Dr B. R. Ambedkar. It stands 206 feet tall in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Ambedkar was a key leader and thinker in the struggle for social justice in India. The statue was completed in 2024. Visitors come to honour Ambedkar's work and remember his efforts for equality and rights.

5. Hanuman Statue, Solan

विश्व की सबसे ऊंची हनुमान जी की मूर्ति बनकर तैयार, 156 फीट है ऊंचाई

This statue in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, shows Lord Hanuman. It is one of the tallest Hanuman statues in the world, standing at 187 feet. The statue looks over the peaceful hills and trees of Solan. Pilgrims and tourists visit to worship and enjoy the views.

6. Hanuman Statue, Madapam

File:Hanuman Statue of Mandapam.jpg - Wikimedia Commons

Located near Madapam on the Vamsadhara River in Andhra Pradesh, this statue is 171 feet tall. It shows Lord Hanuman standing strong. It is a popular place for visitors and devotees. The statue is easy to see from far away due to its great height.

7. Statue of Spirituality

A majestic Lord Shiva statue stands tall under the open sky at Char Dham, Mathura Vrindavan, reflecting divine grace and spiritual serenity in a sacred pilgrimage site. Stock Photo | Adobe Stock

The Statue of Spirituality is a giant sitting statue of Lord Shiva in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 165 feet tall. The statue shows Shiva in a meditating pose. The peaceful look inspires visitors to seek inner calm and reflection. The statue is beautiful and attracts many pilgrims.

8. Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue

Panchamukhi Anjaneya statue at Bidanagere, Kunigal, Karnataka Amith Nag wrote : This is one of the tallest Hanuman statues in... – @hinducosmos on Tumblr

This is the tallest five-faced Hanuman statue in India. It stands 161 feet high in Bidanagere, Karnataka. The sculpture depicts Hanuman with five faces, each symbolising protection and power. It is vital for devotees of Hanuman. Many come to worship and admire the unique design.

9. Muthumalai Murugan Statue

Provided TMT Bars To Muthumalai Murugan Temple Salem | AMMAN-TRY

The Muthumalai Murugan Statue is the tallest Lord Murugan statue in the world. It is 146 feet tall and located in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The statue is known for its size and details. It honours Lord Murugan, a deity loved in South India. People visit to perform rituals and seek blessings.

10. Maa Vaishno Devi Statue

Vaishno Devi Dham Vrindavan (Entry Fee, Timings, Built by)

This statue is in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. It is 141 feet tall. The statue shows Goddess Vaishno Devi standing gracefully. It is a famous pilgrimage site for devotees. Visitors come to pray, attend ceremonies, and enjoy the view. The statue is beautiful and can be seen from many places.

What Are The Tallest Statues In India?

The tallest statue in India is the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It stands at a massive 182 metres (597 feet) in Gujarat, making it the world's tallest statue. Following this monumental structure is the Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam), a 112.4-metre (369-foot) statue of Lord Shiva in Rajasthan.

What Is The 2nd Largest Statue?

The second-tallest statue in India is the Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam). Located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, this statue depicts Lord Shiva and stands at a towering height of 112.4 metres (369 feet). It holds the title of the world's tallest sitting statue.

Which Is The Largest Sculpture In India?

While the terms 'largest' and 'tallest' are often used interchangeably for monuments, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is generally considered the largest sculpture in India. Its sheer size—182 metres (597 feet)—not only makes it the country's tallest statue but also the tallest statue globally by a significant margin.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

