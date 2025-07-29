List of Tiger Range Countries (TRC) with Estimated Population [Updated 2025]

Tigers remain one of the most iconic and endangered species on Earth, which symbolises the beauty of our natural world. Across Asia, tiger conservation efforts have yielded varied results. While some nations are experiencing commendable increases in tiger populations, others contend with concerning declines or even localised extinctions. In today's article, we will explore the top-range tiger countries, which make up the latest estimated tiger populations (2024–25) across twelve countries, shedding light on their current status and the varying degrees of success in conservation. Here is a list of Tiger Range Countries (TRC) with estimated populations S.No. Country Estimated Tiger Population 1 India ~3,682 (range 3,167–3,925) 2 Russia ~480–540 3 Indonesia ~371–400 (Sumatran tigers) 4 Nepal ~355 5 Thailand ~148–189 (Indochinese tigers) 6 Bhutan ~100–151 7 Malaysia ~120–150 8 Bangladesh ~106–114 (Royal Bengal tigers) 9 Myanmar ~22 10 China ~20–60 (Amur tigers) 11 Vietnam ~5 12 Laos ~2

Overview to the list of Tiger Range Countries (TRC): India: A Beacon of Tiger Conservation India is considered to be the home of tigers in the world, and according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the status of India has reached 3682 tigers in India, which makes India the country with the largest population of tigers in the world. Russia: A Steady Commitment to Amur Tigers Russia is considered the home of the Amur tiger, which is also known as the Siberian tiger. The last census was done in 2015, in which the Amur tiger population was estimated to be around 540, which is an increase from 423 in 2005. In 2024, the WWF Russia estimates that the population has remained stable, and this could be possible due to strong anti-poaching laws and protected forest corridors in the Russian Far East.

Indonesia: Sumatran Tigers Facing a Critical Decline Indonesia is the only country where Sumatran tigers exist, which are also a critically endangered subspecies. In the late 1970s, over 1,000 were thought to exist, but in recent years, WWF and the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry estimate that only around 400–450 Sumatran tigers remain, and they are protecting these tigers with strong anti-poaching laws. Bangladesh: A Mangrove Challenge Bangladesh has a beautiful Sundarbans mangrove forest, which makes it a challenging place for tiger conservation due to its difficult terrain. Recent surveys using camera traps and satellite tracking suggested that there are around 114 Bengal tigers in the region as of 2023, according to the Bangladesh Forest Department. Vietnam: A Disappearance of the Indochinese tiger

In Vietnam, tiger populations have been seen to decline over the past decades. Indonesia is considered to be an Indochinese tiger. The areas where these tigers exist are very difficult to sustain because their habitats have been destroyed, and heavy poaching has led scientists to believe that fewer than 5 tigers may now remain in the wild. The last camera-trapped image dates back to 1997. As of 2024, tigers are considered functionally extinct in Vietnam’s natural landscape. Thailand: Hope for the Indochinese tiger Thailand has made notable progress in protecting its Indochinese tiger population. The conservationists documented a breeding population in the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex in 2016 using camera traps. As of 2024, the estimated wild population in Thailand is around 180–200 tigers.

Strong law enforcement, park management, and regional anti-poaching strategies are supporting tiger recovery in key protected areas. Bhutan: Tigers in the Clouds Tigers in Bhutan are unique—they thrive in high-altitude habitats, often above 3,000 meters, sharing space with snow leopards. A nationwide tiger survey in 2015 counted 103 tigers, an increase from earlier assumptions of about 75. A fresh survey was initiated in 2023, and early indicators suggest a stable or slightly growing population, thanks to Bhutan's strong conservation ethos and sacred regard for wildlife. China: A Cross-Border Effort for Amur Tigers China’s wild tiger population, primarily Amur tigers, is extremely limited. As of 2024, experts estimate around 50 or fewer individuals roam in the northeast border regions near Russia. However, with the establishment of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park in 2017, spanning over 1.6 million hectares, there is cautious optimism for a recovery. The park has already recorded breeding signs through camera traps.

Laos: A Dire Situation Laos may have already lost its last wild tigers. A 2010 assessment counted only 17 individuals, and since then, no reliable sightings have been reported. The IUCN and Global Tiger Forum suggest that the country’s population is likely functionally extinct, especially since no breeding females have been confirmed in over a decade. Cambodia: On the Path to Tiger Reintroduction Cambodia’s wild tigers have been classified as functionally extinct since 2016, meaning there’s no known breeding population. The last confirmed sighting occurred in 2007. However, efforts to reintroduce tigers are ongoing. In partnership with WWF-Cambodia, the government has developed a tiger reintroduction plan in the Eastern Plains Landscape, but as of 2024, the program is still in its preparatory stages.