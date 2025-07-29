List of Tigers Reserves in India

India is home to the world's largest wild tiger population, with official records indicating 58 tiger reserves as of July 2025, managed under Project Tiger by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These reserves span diverse landscapes and play a critical role in conserving the Bengal tiger and its ecosystem.

