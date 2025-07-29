List of Tigers Reserves in India

India is home to the world's largest wild tiger population, with official records indicating 58 tiger reserves as of July 2025, managed under Project Tiger by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These reserves span diverse landscapes and play a critical role in conserving the Bengal tiger and its ecosystem.
The largest population of wild tigers in the world is found in India, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These expansive refuges are more than just protected areas; they are essential ecological strongholds that cover a variety of terrains, from expansive grasslands to dense forests, and they are crucial in preserving not only the famous big cat but also the numerous species that make up its intricate ecosystem. This article explores the extensive list of these vital reserves as well as the innovative conservation tactics that have elevated India to the forefront of tiger protection worldwide.
Full List of Tiger Reserves in India (2025)
Check up-to-date list of all 58 tiger reserves, including their locations and year of establishment:
|
S. No.
|
Tiger Reserve Name
|
State/UT
|
Region
|
Year Established
|
1
|
Bandipur
|
Karnataka
|
Western Ghats
|
1974
|
2
|
Corbett
|
Uttarakhand
|
Himalayan Foothills
|
1973
|
3
|
Kanha
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
1974
|
4
|
Manas
|
Assam
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
1973
|
5
|
Melghat
|
Maharashtra
|
Satpura Range
|
1974
|
6
|
Palamu
|
Jharkhand
|
Chota Nagpur
|
1973
|
7
|
Ranthambore
|
Rajasthan
|
Aravalli Range
|
1973
|
8
|
Simlipal
|
Odisha
|
Eastern Ghats
|
1973
|
9
|
Sunderban
|
West Bengal
|
Sundarbans
|
1984
|
10
|
Periyar
|
Kerala
|
Western Ghats
|
1978
|
11
|
Sariska
|
Rajasthan
|
Aravalli Range
|
1978
|
12
|
Buxa
|
West Bengal
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
1983
|
13
|
Indravati
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bastar Plateau
|
1982
|
14
|
Namdapha
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
1983
|
15
|
Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam
|
Telangana
|
Deccan Plateau
|
1983
|
16
|
Dudhwa
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Terai
|
1987
|
17
|
Kalakad Mundanthurai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Western Ghats
|
1988
|
18
|
Valmiki
|
Bihar
|
Gangetic Plains
|
1990
|
19
|
Pench (Madhya Pradesh)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Satpura
|
1992
|
20
|
Tadoba Andhari
|
Maharashtra
|
Central India
|
1993
|
21
|
Bandhavgarh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
1993
|
22
|
Panna
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
1994
|
23
|
Dampa
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo Hills
|
1994
|
24
|
Bhadra
|
Karnataka
|
Western Ghats
|
1998
|
25
|
Pench (Maharashtra)
|
Maharashtra
|
Satpura Range
|
1999
|
26
|
Pakke
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
2002
|
27
|
Nameri
|
Assam
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
1999
|
28
|
Satpura
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
1999
|
29
|
Anamalai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Western Ghats
|
2008
|
30
|
Udanti-Sitanadi
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Maikal Hills
|
2008
|
31
|
Satkosia
|
Odisha
|
Eastern Ghats
|
2007
|
32
|
Kaziranga
|
Assam
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
2007
|
33
|
Achanakmar
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Maikal Hills
|
2009
|
34
|
Kali (formerly Dandeli-Anshi)
|
Karnataka
|
Western Ghats
|
2010
|
35
|
Sanjay Dubri
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
2011
|
36
|
Mudumalai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Western Ghats
|
2012
|
37
|
Nagarhole
|
Karnataka
|
Western Ghats
|
2012
|
38
|
Parambikulam
|
Kerala
|
Western Ghats
|
2010
|
39
|
Sahyadri
|
Maharashtra
|
Western Ghats
|
2009
|
40
|
Biligiri Ranganatha Temple
|
Karnataka
|
Western Ghats
|
2010
|
41
|
Kawal
|
Telangana
|
Deccan Plateau
|
2012
|
42
|
Sathyamangalam
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Western Ghats
|
2013
|
43
|
Mukundara Hills
|
Rajasthan
|
Aravalli Range
|
2013
|
44
|
Nawegaon Nagzira
|
Maharashtra
|
Central India
|
2013
|
45
|
Amrabad
|
Telangana
|
Deccan Plateau
|
2014
|
46
|
Pilibhit
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Terai
|
2014
|
47
|
Bor
|
Maharashtra
|
Central India
|
2014
|
48
|
Rajaji
|
Uttarakhand
|
Shivalik Range
|
2015
|
49
|
Orang
|
Assam
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
2016
|
50
|
Kamlang
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Eastern Himalayas
|
2017
|
51
|
Srivilliputhur Megamalai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Western Ghats
|
2021
|
52
|
Ramgarh Vishdhari
|
Rajasthan
|
Aravalli Range
|
2022
|
53
|
Guru Ghasidas
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Maikal Hills
|
2023
|
54
|
Veerangana Durgavati
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Central India
|
2023
|
55
|
Dholpur-Karauli
|
Rajasthan
|
Aravalli Range
|
2023
|
56
|
Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla
|
Chhattisgarh
|
-
|
2024
|
57
|
Ratapani
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
-
|
2024
|
58
|
Madhav
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Gwalior-Chambal
|
2025
These reserves collectively cover over 75,000 sq km across 18 states, representing India's varied ecosystems—from the floodplains of the Terai to the rainforests of the Western Ghats.
Major Steps Taken to Save Tigers in India
India’s approach to tiger conservation is internationally acclaimed due to its integrated efforts across policy, protection, and community involvement:
-
Project Tiger (1973): The flagship project started with nine reserves and has now grown to 58. It seeks to establish viable tiger populations by scientific management of habitats as well as stern protection measures.
-
Legislative Strengthening: Amendment of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972; establishment of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2006 for administration and oversight.
-
Habitat Enlargement: Creating new reserves in ecologically appropriate locations, increasing core and buffer zones, and reconnecting broken corridors for genetic unity.
-
Anti-Poaching Actions: Deployment of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), utilizing advanced surveillance (camera traps, aircraft), and intelligence networks to thwart poaching and track populations.
-
Reducing Human-Wildlife Conflict: Involvement of local communities in conservation, compensation schemes for loss of livestock, and educational activities in surrounding areas around reserves.
-
Fighting Illegal Wildlife Trade: enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies, global partnerships, and increased punishment for tiger and body part trafficking.
-
Scientific Monitoring: Periodic All India Tiger Estimation and application of technologies like long-term camera trapping for population and ecological monitoring.
-
NGO and International Partnerships: Coordination with conservation groups, local people, and global platforms (such as Global Tiger Forum, WWF) to mobilize resources and expertise.
These initiatives have led to a continued rise in tiger numbers—from a low of 1,411 in 2006 to 3,682 as of 2022, which accounts for almost 75% of the global wild tiger population.
With 58 tiger reserves, India now protects most of the world's remaining wild tigers. The reserves not only function as tiger sanctuaries but also shelter precious ecosystems as well as other endangered species. Through sincere government policies, legal systems, technology, and active community engagement, the commitment of the nation to save the tiger is a world model for wildlife conservation.
