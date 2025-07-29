RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
List of Tigers Reserves in India

India, home to the largest wild tiger population, now manages 58 tiger reserves under Project Tiger. These span diverse landscapes, crucially conserving the Bengal tiger and its ecosystem. Through robust policies like anti-poaching measures and community involvement, India's tiger numbers have significantly risen, making it a global leader in wildlife conservation.

Jul 29, 2025, 13:41 IST

India is home to the world's largest wild tiger population, with official records indicating 58 tiger reserves as of July 2025, managed under Project Tiger by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These reserves span diverse landscapes and play a critical role in conserving the Bengal tiger and its ecosystem.

The largest population of wild tigers in the world is found in India, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These expansive refuges are more than just protected areas; they are essential ecological strongholds that cover a variety of terrains, from expansive grasslands to dense forests, and they are crucial in preserving not only the famous big cat but also the numerous species that make up its intricate ecosystem. This article explores the extensive list of these vital reserves as well as the innovative conservation tactics that have elevated India to the forefront of tiger protection worldwide.

Full List of Tiger Reserves in India (2025)

Check up-to-date list of all 58 tiger reserves, including their locations and year of establishment:

S. No.

Tiger Reserve Name

State/UT

Region

Year Established

1

Bandipur

Karnataka

Western Ghats

1974

2

Corbett

Uttarakhand

Himalayan Foothills

1973

3

Kanha

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

1974

4

Manas

Assam

Eastern Himalayas

1973

5

Melghat

Maharashtra

Satpura Range

1974

6

Palamu

Jharkhand

Chota Nagpur

1973

7

Ranthambore

Rajasthan

Aravalli Range

1973

8

Simlipal

Odisha

Eastern Ghats

1973

9

Sunderban

West Bengal

Sundarbans

1984

10

Periyar

Kerala

Western Ghats

1978

11

Sariska

Rajasthan

Aravalli Range

1978

12

Buxa

West Bengal

Eastern Himalayas

1983

13

Indravati

Chhattisgarh

Bastar Plateau

1982

14

Namdapha

Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Himalayas

1983

15

Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam

Telangana

Deccan Plateau

1983

16

Dudhwa

Uttar Pradesh

Terai

1987

17

Kalakad Mundanthurai

Tamil Nadu

Western Ghats

1988

18

Valmiki

Bihar

Gangetic Plains

1990

19

Pench (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh

Satpura

1992

20

Tadoba Andhari

Maharashtra

Central India

1993

21

Bandhavgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

1993

22

Panna

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

1994

23

Dampa

Mizoram

Mizo Hills

1994

24

Bhadra

Karnataka

Western Ghats

1998

25

Pench (Maharashtra)

Maharashtra

Satpura Range

1999

26

Pakke

Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Himalayas

2002

27

Nameri

Assam

Eastern Himalayas

1999

28

Satpura

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

1999

29

Anamalai

Tamil Nadu

Western Ghats

2008

30

Udanti-Sitanadi

Chhattisgarh

Maikal Hills

2008

31

Satkosia

Odisha

Eastern Ghats

2007

32

Kaziranga

Assam

Eastern Himalayas

2007

33

Achanakmar

Chhattisgarh

Maikal Hills

2009

34

Kali (formerly Dandeli-Anshi)

Karnataka

Western Ghats

2010

35

Sanjay Dubri

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

2011

36

Mudumalai

Tamil Nadu

Western Ghats

2012

37

Nagarhole

Karnataka

Western Ghats

2012

38

Parambikulam

Kerala

Western Ghats

2010

39

Sahyadri

Maharashtra

Western Ghats

2009

40

Biligiri Ranganatha Temple

Karnataka

Western Ghats

2010

41

Kawal

Telangana

Deccan Plateau

2012

42

Sathyamangalam

Tamil Nadu

Western Ghats

2013

43

Mukundara Hills

Rajasthan

Aravalli Range

2013

44

Nawegaon Nagzira

Maharashtra

Central India

2013

45

Amrabad

Telangana

Deccan Plateau

2014

46

Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh

Terai

2014

47

Bor

Maharashtra

Central India

2014

48

Rajaji

Uttarakhand

Shivalik Range

2015

49

Orang

Assam

Eastern Himalayas

2016

50

Kamlang

Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Himalayas

2017

51

Srivilliputhur Megamalai

Tamil Nadu

Western Ghats

2021

52

Ramgarh Vishdhari

Rajasthan

Aravalli Range

2022

53

Guru Ghasidas

Chhattisgarh

Maikal Hills

2023

54

Veerangana Durgavati

Madhya Pradesh

Central India

2023

55

Dholpur-Karauli

Rajasthan

Aravalli Range

2023

56

Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla

Chhattisgarh

-

2024

57

Ratapani

Madhya Pradesh

-

2024

58

Madhav

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior-Chambal

2025

These reserves collectively cover over 75,000 sq km across 18 states, representing India's varied ecosystems—from the floodplains of the Terai to the rainforests of the Western Ghats.

Major Steps Taken to Save Tigers in India

India’s approach to tiger conservation is internationally acclaimed due to its integrated efforts across policy, protection, and community involvement:

  • Project Tiger (1973): The flagship project started with nine reserves and has now grown to 58. It seeks to establish viable tiger populations by scientific management of habitats as well as stern protection measures.

  • Legislative Strengthening: Amendment of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972; establishment of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2006 for administration and oversight.

  • Habitat Enlargement: Creating new reserves in ecologically appropriate locations, increasing core and buffer zones, and reconnecting broken corridors for genetic unity.

  • Anti-Poaching Actions: Deployment of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), utilizing advanced surveillance (camera traps, aircraft), and intelligence networks to thwart poaching and track populations.

  • Reducing Human-Wildlife Conflict: Involvement of local communities in conservation, compensation schemes for loss of livestock, and educational activities in surrounding areas around reserves.

  • Fighting Illegal Wildlife Trade: enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies, global partnerships, and increased punishment for tiger and body part trafficking.

  • Scientific Monitoring: Periodic All India Tiger Estimation and application of technologies like long-term camera trapping for population and ecological monitoring.

  • NGO and International Partnerships: Coordination with conservation groups, local people, and global platforms (such as Global Tiger Forum, WWF) to mobilize resources and expertise.

These initiatives have led to a continued rise in tiger numbers—from a low of 1,411 in 2006 to 3,682 as of 2022, which accounts for almost 75% of the global wild tiger population.

With 58 tiger reserves, India now protects most of the world's remaining wild tigers. The reserves not only function as tiger sanctuaries but also shelter precious ecosystems as well as other endangered species. Through sincere government policies, legal systems, technology, and active community engagement, the commitment of the nation to save the tiger is a world model for wildlife conservation.

