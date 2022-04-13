Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport regains the top position on the list as the busiest airport in the world, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and Denver International Airport. Check the complete list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world.
Created On: Apr 13, 2022 13:38 IST
Modified On: Apr 13, 2022 14:41 IST
List of top 10 busiest airports in the world: Airports Council International (ACI) World on April 11 published the list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world for the year 2021. The ranking which is based on the compilation of 2021 data from airports across the world shows signs of traffic recovery in the post-pandemic world. 

Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport regains the top position on the list as the busiest airport in the world, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and Denver International Airport. 

Check the complete list of the top ten busiest airports in the world. 

List of top 10 busiest airports in the world 2021

2021

Airport

Country

Passenger Traffic

1

ATLANTA GA

United States

7,57,04,760

2

DALLAS/FORT WORTH TX

United States

6,24,65,756

3

DENVER CO

United States

5,88,28,552

4

CHICAGO IL

United States

5,40,20,399

5

LOS ANGELES CA

United States

4,80,07,284

6

CHARLOTTE NC

United States

4,33,02,230

7

ORLANDO FL

United States

4,03,51,068

8

GUANGZHOU

China

4,02,59,401

9

CHENGDU

China

4,01,17,496

10

LAS VEGAS NV

United States

3,97,54,366

In 2020, Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport reached the top rank 2020 and plummeted to the eighth rank in 2021. The most significant improvement was from Orlando International Airport which saw an 86.7% increase in 2021 from 2020.  

Eight out of 10 airports are situated in the United States while the remaining two are in China. 

The report noted a 25% increase in the total global passengers in 2021 from 2020 and a drop of over 50% from 2019. The passenger traffic at the top 10 busiest airports witnessed a gain of 51.8% from 2020 or a drop of 29.1% in comparison to their 2019 results. 

"The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

He added, "Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022."

FAQ

What are the top three busiest airports in the world?

Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport regains the top position on the list as the busiest airport in the world, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and Denver International Airport.

Which country has the highest number of busiest airports in the world?

The United States has the highest number of busiest airports in the world.

Which is the busiest airport in the world in 2021?

According to a list released by Airports Council International (ACI) World, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world in 2021.
