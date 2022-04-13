List of top 10 busiest airports in the world: Airports Council International (ACI) World on April 11 published the list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world for the year 2021. The ranking which is based on the compilation of 2021 data from airports across the world shows signs of traffic recovery in the post-pandemic world.

Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport regains the top position on the list as the busiest airport in the world, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and Denver International Airport.

Check the complete list of the top ten busiest airports in the world.

List of top 10 busiest airports in the world 2021

2021 Airport Country Passenger Traffic 1 ATLANTA GA United States 7,57,04,760 2 DALLAS/FORT WORTH TX United States 6,24,65,756 3 DENVER CO United States 5,88,28,552 4 CHICAGO IL United States 5,40,20,399 5 LOS ANGELES CA United States 4,80,07,284 6 CHARLOTTE NC United States 4,33,02,230 7 ORLANDO FL United States 4,03,51,068 8 GUANGZHOU China 4,02,59,401 9 CHENGDU China 4,01,17,496 10 LAS VEGAS NV United States 3,97,54,366

In 2020, Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport reached the top rank 2020 and plummeted to the eighth rank in 2021. The most significant improvement was from Orlando International Airport which saw an 86.7% increase in 2021 from 2020.

Eight out of 10 airports are situated in the United States while the remaining two are in China.

The report noted a 25% increase in the total global passengers in 2021 from 2020 and a drop of over 50% from 2019. The passenger traffic at the top 10 busiest airports witnessed a gain of 51.8% from 2020 or a drop of 29.1% in comparison to their 2019 results.

"The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

He added, "Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022."

