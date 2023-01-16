Top 10 Museums of Illusions in the World: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

In this article, we will take you through the list of top 10 museums of illusions in the world, these are places where you get to witness mind-bending optical illusions and also get to know how our brains process the environment around us.

In other words, it helps in understanding how our brains process vision and perception.

List of Top 10 Museums of Illusions in the World

Here is the list of Top 10 Museum of Illusion in the world.

10. Museum of Illusions, Athens

Source: Museum of Illusions, Athens

If you are visiting Athens, apart from the historical Acropolis and Monastiraki Square, you can head out to the Museum of Illusions. It is a great way to complete your tour of Athens. The Museum of Illusions is located in the heart of Athens.

9. Museum of Illusions, Busan

Source: Museum of Illusions, Busan

The Museum of Illusions, Busan, is located near the coastline of Busan, surrounded by the enchanting Museum 1, the Busan Museum of Art, and the GoEun Museum of Photography. It makes for a perfect addition to the itinerary if you are keen on exploring the city.

8. Museum of Illusions, Madrid

Source: Mueseum of Illusions, Madrid

The Museum of Illusions, Madrid is one of the top museums of illusions in the world, it is located near Madrid's Plaza Mayor and provides an opportunity to enjoy fun optical illusion challenges. It is a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of Madrid.

7. Museum of Illusions, Shanghai

Source: Museum of Illusions, Shanghai

The Museum of Illusions, Shanghai, enthrals users with the various types of illusion exhibits along with the option of purchasing games called Dilemma Games, which are a series of 80 games consisting of various types of puzzles and brain teasers. It is one of the unique attractions of Shanghai.

6. Museum of Illusions, New York

Source: Museum of Illusions, New York

The Museum of Illusions, New York is located in the West Village area of Manhattan, providing a unique opportunity to get yourself lost in the magic of optical illusions. Apart from enjoying the scenic beauty of the Manhattan states, one can indulge in lighthearted activities for the brain.

5. Museum of Illusions, New Delhi

Source: Museum of Illusions, New Delhi

The Museum of Illusions, located in New Delhi, is the first museum of illusion in India. Here you can indulge yourself in various optical illusion exhibits like the kaleidoscope, vortex tunnel and infinity room among others.

4. Museum of Illusions, Dubai

Source: Museum of Illusions, Dubai

The Museum of Illusions, Dubai is another of the great attractions in the city of Dubai, known for its skyscrapers like Burz Khalifa among others. Offering the visitors with a multitude of activities, good enough to keep you entertained for one or two hours.

3. Museum of Illusions, Cairo

Source: Museum of Illusions, Cairo

The Museum of Illusions, Cairo is one of the offbeat attractions that travellers can enjoy in Cairo famous for the Great Pyramids. Enjoy the activities in Ames Room, Anti-Gravity Room among many others.

2. Museum of Illusions, Istanbul

Source: Museum of Illusions, Istanbul

Located in the heart of the Istiklal Caddesi, one of the most famous streets of Istanbul. It offers visitors a chance to experience its collection of more than 60 types of illusions. It is worth spending an hour or two here.

1. Museum of Illusions, Budapest

Source: Museum of Illusions, Budapest

The city of Budapest is home to many cathedrals and historical buildings which can keep you captivated. If you want to explore something that tickles your grey cells then you need to visit the Museum of Illusions, Budapest, which is located in the heart of the city.

You can get your mind activated by participating in the various optical illusion activities inside the museum.