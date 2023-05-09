Lowest Run Totals Defended in IPL History

The Indian Premier League is known for exciting matches with high totals but many times, teams have been restricted two digit run totals. However, some teams have managed to win despite making subpar scores. Check the list of the lowest scores ever defended in the IPL from 2008 to 2023.
Lowest Scores Defended in IPL History
The Indian Premier League is known for explosive batting innings, and players strive to register big totals on the scoreboard. But the recklessness often results in low scores that the bowling side has to defend. It’s uncommon for a team to score below 125 and win the match, but the IPL is famous for its unpredictability. Anything can happen in the tournament. There is no certainty in IPL at all. Consecutive sixes in one over, entire teams bowled out for less than 50 runs, and run totals on par with an average ODI game, are phenomena commonly witnessed in the IPL.

However, it’s a highly rare scenario that a team successfully defends a low score. Yet, it’s happened several times. Watching a bowling-heavy match where the batters are slowly suffocated and crumble under pressure may not sound exciting on paper, but is incredibly fun to watch. Today, we bring you the list of the lowest scores successfully defended in IPL history.

IPL Lowest Defended Score

The T20 cricket format is hard for all players but more so for bowlers. There is immense pressure on them, and a couple of boundaries in every over are considered normal. However, this can take a toll on the bowler’s mindset in the long run. From bowling maiden overs in test cricket to conceding 40+ runs in four overs, IPL is unforgiving. Yet, there are times when bowlers absolutely own the match.

It has happened many times that a team has been restricted to two-digit scores by the opposition’s bowling lineup. But some games turn into a bowling battle. Whether it’s the pitch, or both sides batsmen are in poor form, but it’s not every day that a low run total is successfully defended. A score in the lower hundreds is considered an easy win for the chasing side, but not in the following IPL games. Check the list of the lowest run totals ever defended in IPL history below. We have taken into account only the games that were played for 20 overs, not the ones stopped by rain or any other case.

S.No

Team

Score

Opposition

Result

Date

1

Chennai Super Kings

116/9

Kings XI Punjab

CSK Won by 24 Runs

20 May 2009

2

Sunrisers Hyderabad

118

Mumbai Indians

SRH Won by 31 Runs

24 April 2018

3

Kings XI Punjab

119/8

Mumbai Indians

KXIP Won by 24 Runs

20 April 2009

4

Sunrisers Hyderabad

119/8

Pune Warriors

SRH Won by 11 Runs

17 April 2013

5

Mumbai Indians

120/9

Pune Warriors

MI Won by 1 Run

3 May 2012

6

Punjab Kings

125/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

PBKS Won by 5 Runs

25 September 2021

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

126/8

Chennai Super Kings

RCB Won by 14 Runs

21 May 2008

8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

126/6

Pune Warriors

SRH Won by 22 Runs

5 April 2013

9

Kings XI Punjab

126/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP Won by 12 Runs

24 October 2020

10

Royal Challengers Bangalore

126/9

Lucknow Super Giants

RCB Won by 18 Runs

1 May 2023

11

Kolkata Knight Riders

129/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR Won by 5 Runs

8 May 2008

12

Deccan Chargers

129/7

Kochi Tuskers Kerela

DEC Won by 55 Runs

27 April 2011

13

Pune Warriors

129/9

Mumbai Indians

PWI Won by 28 Runs

6 April 2012

 
