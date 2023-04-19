List of Lowest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

Lowest Score in IPL: The Indian Premier League is synonymous with big totals and aggressive batting, but sometimes the scenario is reversed as well. Wickets fall like dominoes, and miserably low totals are recorded. Check here the lowest team scores in IPL history from 2008 to 2023.
Lowest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)
Lowest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

The Indian Premier League is a T20 cricket tournament known for its short and intense games. Blistering batting and high totals are common in IPL and excite viewers the most. And players give their best to provide fans with entertainment of the highest order. As such, strategy and caution take a backseat to aggression.

Most players enter and begin hammering boundaries without feeling out the pitch or warming up. This often results in huge totals that should probably be in the 50-over ODI matches. However, in the 20-over IPL, time is of the essence, and batsmen do their best to register a big score. Unfortunately, this approach can be detrimental as well, and reckless playing can result in losing wickets early.

There have been times when strong teams, consisting of World Cup-winning players, have been routed for two-digit totals. Cricket is an unpredictable sport, and IPL more so. Check here the list of the lowest team scores in the history of IPL from 2008 to 2023.

Lowest IPL Team Scores (2008 - 2023)

The record for the lowest IPL totals goes to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coincidentally, they also hold the record for the highest IPL score. RCB were bowled for 49 runs in just 9.4 overs by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017. RCB features six times in the list of top 25 teams with the lowest-ever scores in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals is next with a 58-run total in 15.1 overs, playing against RCB of all teams. No wonder RCB is often called the strongest and the weakest team of IPL.

Delhi Daredevils occupies the third and fourth positions, having been bowled out for 66 and 67 runs respectively, both in the 2017 IPL.

You can view the full list of the lowest IPL team totals below.

Position

Team

Score

Overs

Opposition

Match Date

1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

49

9.4

Kolkata Knight Riders

23 Apr 2017

2

Rajasthan Royals

58

15.1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

18 Apr 2009

3

Delhi Daredevils

66

13.4

Mumbai Indians

6 May 2017

4

Delhi Daredevils

67

17.1

Kings XI Punjab

30 Apr 2017

5

Kolkata Knight Riders

67

15.2

Mumbai Indians

16 May 2008

6

Royal Challengers Bangalore

68

16.1

Sunrisers Hyderabad

23 Apr 2022

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

70

17.1

Chennai Super Kings

23 Mar 2019

8

Royal Challengers Bangalore

70

15.0

Rajasthan Royals

26 Apr 2014

9

Kings XI Punjab

73

15.5

Rising Pune Supergiant

14 May 2017

10

Kochi Tuskers Kerela

74

16.3

Deccan Chargers

27 Apr 2011

11

Chennai Super Kings

79

15.2

Mumbai Indians

5 May 2013

12

Delhi Daredevils

80

19.1

Sunrisers Hyderabad

4 May 2013

13

Rajasthan Royals

81

15.2

Kolkata Knight Riders

17 Apr 2011

14

Deccan Chargers

82

18.3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

24 Apr 2010

15

Royal Challengers Bangalore

82

15.1

Kolkata Knight Riders

18 Apr 2008

16

Lucknow Super Giants

82

13.5

Gujarat Titans

10 May 2022

17

Delhi Daredevils

83

17.3

Chennai Super Kings

18 Apr 2013

18

Kolkata Knight Riders

84/8

20.0

Royal Challengers Bangalore

21 Oct 2020

19

Delhi Daredevils

84

15.4

Chennai Super Kings

21 Apr 2014

20

Rajasthan Royals

85

16.1

Kolkata Knight Riders

7 Oct 2021

21

Mumbai Indians I

87

18.5

Sunrisers Hyderabad

24 Apr 2018

22

Delhi Daredevils

87

16.1

Rajasthan Royals

30 May 2008

23

Royal Challengers Bangalore

87

15.2

Chennai Super Kings

20 Apr 2009

24

Mumbai Indians

87

12.5

Kings XI Punjab

10 May 2011

25

Kings XI Punjab

88

15.1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

14 May 2018

 
