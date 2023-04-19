List of Lowest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

The Indian Premier League is a T20 cricket tournament known for its short and intense games. Blistering batting and high totals are common in IPL and excite viewers the most. And players give their best to provide fans with entertainment of the highest order. As such, strategy and caution take a backseat to aggression.

Most players enter and begin hammering boundaries without feeling out the pitch or warming up. This often results in huge totals that should probably be in the 50-over ODI matches. However, in the 20-over IPL, time is of the essence, and batsmen do their best to register a big score. Unfortunately, this approach can be detrimental as well, and reckless playing can result in losing wickets early.

There have been times when strong teams, consisting of World Cup-winning players, have been routed for two-digit totals. Cricket is an unpredictable sport, and IPL more so. Check here the list of the lowest team scores in the history of IPL from 2008 to 2023.

Related: Highest Team Score in IPL (2008 -2023)

Lowest IPL Team Scores (2008 - 2023)

The record for the lowest IPL totals goes to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coincidentally, they also hold the record for the highest IPL score. RCB were bowled for 49 runs in just 9.4 overs by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017. RCB features six times in the list of top 25 teams with the lowest-ever scores in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals is next with a 58-run total in 15.1 overs, playing against RCB of all teams. No wonder RCB is often called the strongest and the weakest team of IPL.

Delhi Daredevils occupies the third and fourth positions, having been bowled out for 66 and 67 runs respectively, both in the 2017 IPL.

You can view the full list of the lowest IPL team totals below.