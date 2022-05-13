Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, Visibility in India, and More about Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2022: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will occur this weekend, coinciding with Buddh Purnima. It will be a Total Lunar Eclipse and visible in different parts of the world.

May's full moon will pass into Earth's shadow, turning a coppery red for those in the viewing area. Here's everything you need to know about the May 15-16 lunar eclipse: https://t.co/MBIsFaM3cW pic.twitter.com/NsqJYkkrRE — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 11, 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is all set to catch the attention of the stargazers on May 15 and 16. This year's second Lunar Eclipse is on November 8.

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Timings in India

According to NASA, the eclipse begins at 10:10 pm EDT on 15 May 2022. In India, the eclipse starts at 7:40 am on May 16 and ends at 12:20 in the afternoon.

Where and how to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse?

If you are unable to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse in your region, you can head to the official website of NASA to witness it. The celestial event will also be live-streamed on NASA's social media platforms and YouTube Channel.

Will the Total Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

Since the Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Western and most parts of the southern hemisphere, it will not be visible in India because it lies in the Northern Hemisphere. Parts of South America, Europe, and middle-east nations will see a glimpse of the Total Lunar Eclipse.

Which cities will be able to watch Lunar Eclipse 2022?

The eclipse will be visible in Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens.

What to observe during Lunar Eclipse 2022?

UTC (May 16) EDT (May 15-16) PDT (May 15) Milestone What’s Happening? 1:32 9:32 p.m., May 15 Moon is not yet visible Penumbral eclipse begins The Moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. The Moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle. 2:27 10:27 p.m. Moon is not yet visible Partial eclipse begins The Moon enters Earth’s umbra, and the partial eclipse begins. As the Moon advance, it looks like a bite is taken from it to the naked eyes. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark. 3:29 11:29 p.m. 8:29 p.m. Totality begins The entire Moon is now in the Earth’s umbra, and the Moon will turn a coppery-red. Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds. 4:53 12:53 a.m., May 16 9:53 a.m. Totality ends As the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, the red colour fades, and it looks like a bite is taken from the opposite side of the lunar disk. 5:55 1:55 a.m. 10:55 p.m. Partial eclipse ends The whole Moon is in Earth’s penumbra, but the dimming is subtle again. 6:50 2:50 a.m. 11:50 p.m. Penumbral eclipse ends The eclipse is over.

Source: NASA

Will it be a Blood Moon?

This year's Lunar Eclipse will also be known as Blood Moon as the reddish tint on its surface gives it a unique appearance. This phenomenon is due to rayleigh scattering. The Lunar Eclipse 2022 also coincides with Buddha Purnima and commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. The date of Buddha Purnima varies depending upon the lunar calendar in use in the particular country or region.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

When the Sun and the Moon are opposite, a Lunar Eclipse occurs. Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon during this alignment, giving it a deep, rosy glow.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of Lunar Eclipses-- Total, Partial and Penumbral.

In a Total Lunar Eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls on the surface of the Moon. At mid-eclipse, the Moon appears to be bloody red.

In a Partial Lunar Eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls only on a fraction of the Moon's surface. The Moon appears to have a bite on its surface, which grows but never reaches the total phase.

In a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the outer part of the Earth-- penumbra-- falls on the surface of the Moon. A shading will appear on the Moon's surface at mid-eclipse, not visible to the naked eyes.

