What is a Mammography test and its procedure?

A mammogram is an X-ray to detect cancer in breast tissue and the technique of doing these X-rays is known as Mammography. It helps in visualising normal and abnormal structures within the breasts.

Why is the Mammography test done?

It can be done for screening or for diagnostic purposes.

In a screening mammogram, changes in the breast are detected that could be cancerous in people who may have no signs or symptoms. The main aim is to detect cancer when it is small and treatment may be less invasive.

A diagnostic mammogram is used to investigate suspicious breast changes, including a new breast lump, breast pain, unusual skin appearance, nipple thickening, or nipple discharge. It includes additional mammogram images.

READ| What is ‘High Grade’ Metastatic Cancer?

Is the Mammography test helpful?

Mammography tests help in identifying cysts, calcifications, and tumours within the breast. It is said that presently, it is the most efficient screening method to detect early breast cancer.

A mammography test is used to discover small cancers in a curable stage. But, it is not foolproof. It depends upon age and some other factors that 10 to 15 percent of breast cancers are not identified by mammography. Therefore, it is important for a woman to perform monthly BSE and have a breast examination by her doctor with that of a mammogram.

As per the American Cancer Society, a woman obtains her first baseline mammogram at the age of 40. She should also receive a yearly mammogram. It is also recommended that women who are at high risk for developing breast cancer may need to obtain mammograms earlier than these recommendations and also at more frequent intervals.

What is the procedure of the Mammography test?

Generally, a mammogram takes 10 to 15 minutes, but an appointment may take up to an hour. This includes changing clothes, having the examination, and also the mammographer should make sure the images are clear enough for the radiologist to look at.

During the mammogram, a patient will stand in front of the mammography machine. This machine is tall and consists of two flat plates and a tube on top. According to the height of the patient, the mammographer will set the height of the machine and then rest the breast of the patient on the bottom plate.

The top plate is known as the compression plate, will lower onto the breast. The mammographer may ask the patient to take a deep breath before doing this.

When the breast is flattened between the plates, the machine will take the X-rays from the tube above the breast. This may be uncomfortable but it does not last long.

During the screening process, the mammographer takes several pictures of each breast. Diagnostic mammograms may need more pictures. During the process, the mammographer may change the positions of the patient a few times. After completing it, make sure that the pictures are clear. Mammographer may take a retake of any pictures that are not clear. When the process is completed, a patient can do their usual activities.

So, a mammogram is an X-ray test. It is done to produce an image of breast tissue on film. This technique is known as mammography. It is performed by the doctor to look for early signs of breast cancer.