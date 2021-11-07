National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: GK Quiz on types of Cancer

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: The day is observed on November 7 to spread awareness about cancer, its symptoms, and how to cure it. Globally, cancer is the second leading cause of death. The most common types of cancer that occur in men are lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancer, and among women are breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancer, according to WHO. Check your knowledge below about types of cancer.

1. Name the most common type of cancer that kills men in the world?

A. Lung Cancer

B. Prostate Cancer

C. Liver Cancer

D. Colon and Rectum Cancer

Ans. A



Explanation: Lung Cancer is the most common type of cancer that kills men in the world.

2. Name cancer that starts in the skin or the tissues that line other organs?

A. Leukemia

B. Pancreas

C. Carcinoma

D. None of the above

Ans. C



Explanation: Carcinoma is cancer that starts in the skin or tissues that line other organs.

3. Name cancer that occurs in the bone marrow and creates blood cells?

A. Sarcoma

B. Myeloma

C. Lymphoma

D. Leukemia

Ans. D



Explanation: Leukemia is a cancer of the bone marrow, which creates blood cells.

4. The abnormal growth of cells in the body is known as...........

A. Cancer

B. Malignancy

C. Both A and B

D. Only A

Ans. C



Explanation: The abnormal growth of cells in the body is known as cancer or malignancy.

5. The most common types of treatment for Cancer are...

A. Chemotherapy

B. Surgery

C. Radiation Therapy

D. All the above

Ans. D



Explanation: Surgery, Chemotherapy, and Radiation therapy are the most common types of treatment for cancer. In Surgery, cancer is removed from the part of the body as much as possible. In Chemotherapy, with the help of medicines, toxic cells that are rapidly dividing cancer cells are killed. And in Radiation therapy, powerful radiation is used in the body to kill the cells of cancer.

6. Name the cancer of connective tissues or cancer that occurs in the connective tissues in the body?



A. Lymphoma

B. Sarcoma

C. Carcinoid

D. Medulloblastoma

Ans. B



Explanation: The cancer of connective tissues is known as Sarcoma. Connective tissues like bones, muscles, cartilage, and blood vessels.

7. Name the most common cancer in the world, due to which women died?

A. Breast Cancer

B. Ovarian Cancer

C. Rectal Cancer

D. Vaginal Cancer

Ans. A



Explanation: Breast Cancer is the most common cancer that kills women in the world. Let us tell you that the three most common cancer due to which in the world women die are breast cancer, lung cancer, and stomach cancer.

8. Stomach Cancer is also known as...

A. Gastric Cancer

B. Oesophageal Cancer

C. Diaphragm Cancer

D. Duodenum Cancer

Ans. A



Explanation: Stomach cancer is cancer that occurs in the stomach and is known as gastric cancer.

9. When a thin membrane that covers the chest and abdomen starts to multiply in a rapid and uncontrollable way, then what type of cancer is formed in the body?

A. Mesothelioma

B. Mycosis

C. Merkel Cell Carcinoma

D. None of the above

Ans. A



Explanation: A rare type of cancer known as Mesothelioma, develops when the cells of the mesothelium (a thin membrane that covers the chest and abdomen) start to multiply in a rapid and uncontrollable way.

10. Name the Cancer which is known as The Silent Killer?

A. Stomach Cancer

B. Liver Cancer

C. Lung Cancer

D. Brain Cancer

Ans. B



Explanation: It is seen that the majority of the people who suffer from Liver Cancer seem healthy and show no early signs or symptoms and so, is known as The Silent Killer.

Therefore, we can say that there are various types of cancers that occur in the human body with several symptoms.

