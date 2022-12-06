Math Riddle: Can you solve this Age Gap Problem within 10 seconds? Try Your Luck!

Math puzzles are fun challenges that exercise your brain. There are frequently associated numbers or letters involved. You might be asked to decide whether two words share a letter or a number, for example.

Recently, John, Sam, and Mac were discussing the difference in their age and ended up with confusion. Can you help them to reach a conclusion?

Can you find the age difference between the three brothers?

Look at the mat riddle posted below.

Can you solve this riddle?

Math Riddle Answers

By now, you must have deduced the solution. Congratulations are in order if you have. We had faith in your ability to pull this off.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

One way to solve this math riddle is to use even numbers: The older brother will be twice as old as his younger brother in three years’ time. This immediately rules out the older brother currently being 8, 11, and 14, so he must be 17, and the younger brother 7. Two years ago, they were 15 and 5 respectively, and in three years’ time, they will be 20 and 10.

Note: Probably, this age gap problem can have different solutions.

