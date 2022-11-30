Math Riddle: Can You Solve This Children's Math Problem That Has Puzzled Even Adults?

Solving math riddles is challenging, but did you know that it has benefits too?

Not only does it improve your brain power, but it also helps you develop problem-solving skills.

Math puzzles are great for improving your mental agility and memory. They also help you develop critical thinking skills since they require you to solve complex equations and formulas.

Here are some of the benefits of solving math riddles:

1) Improve Memory – Solving math puzzles improves your short-term memory. This means you’re able to remember more information at once.

2) Develop Critical Thinking Skills – Solving math puzzles requires you to analyze data and draw conclusions from it. This is why it’s important to practice these skills.

This is why we are here with another math riddle to help you learn, after all, learning has no age.

Are you ready?

Let's begin.

Source: Greetingcardpoet.com

Can you solve this riddle?

We believe you can. All the best!

The answer is given right below, but do not scroll down before solving the riddle first by yourself.

Math Riddle Answer

The money is given per leg.

For example, a duck has 2 legs and it received $9.

So, the cost of one leg is $4.50.

Now, a cat has 4 legs, so when we multiply the number of legs by the amount, we will get the answer.

=> 4 x $4.50 = $18

Hence, the cat will receive $18.

We hope you enjoyed this math riddle.

