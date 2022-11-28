Math Riddle: 5 Problems On Algebra To Help You Prepare For Your Exams.

There are several reasons why solving math riddles is beneficial for you.

Math Riddle #1

(x-1)2 = [4√(x-4)]2

Math Riddle #2

A man drives from London to Soho at 8:00 am. His car travels at a constant speed of x km/h. He discovers that he is 50 kilometers from Soho at around 2:00 pm. What is the distance between London and Soho?

Math Riddle #3

Simplify: 4m+5+2m-1

Math Riddle #4

Solve: |- 2 x + 2| - 3 = -3

Math Riddle #5

The sum of two consecutive numbers is 41. What are the numbers?

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

There are two possible values of x.

x = 13 and x = 5.

Math Riddle #2

The distance between London and Soho is (6x + 50) km.

Math Riddle #3

6m + 4

Math Riddle #4

X = 1

Math Riddle #5

The first number is 20 and the second number is 21.

