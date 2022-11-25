Are you looking for some fun math riddles that are easy to solve? If yes, then you've come to the right place.

Here, we’ll share with you a collection of interesting math riddles. These riddles are great to improve your problem-solving skills. They require you to apply logic and reasoning to figure out the solution to a given problem.

Are you ready for the fun to begin?

These 5 Math Riddles Are So Fun To Solve That Even Your Kids Will Love Them !

You don't have to be a genius to enjoy these math riddles.

All you need is logic, basic mathematical skills such as PEMDAS/BODMAS, and a little bit of practice.

Are You Someone Who Loves Challenges? Then These Math Riddles Are For You.

Math Riddle #1

How many eggs can you buy for a dollar if they cost $0.12 per dozen?

Math Riddle #2

What is the next number in the series: 7645_ 5764_4576_?

Math Riddle #3

A mobile phone and its case cost $110 in total. The price of the mobile phone is $100 more than its case. What is the price of the mobile phone?

Math Riddle #4

You are asked to paint the apartment number on plates for 100 apartments which means that you will have to paint numbers 1 through 100. How many times will you paint the number 8?

Math Riddle #5

Two eggs can be laid in two minutes by two hens. What is the total number of hens required, if this is the maximum speed, to lay 500 eggs in 500 minutes?

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve each question in 7 seconds or less.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

These Math Riddles Are So Easy That They Will Probably Make You Love Maths.

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

You can buy 100 eggs for one dollar, at one penny each.

Math Riddle #2

6457

The last number moves to the front to make the next number in the series.

Math Riddle #3

The mobile phone costs $105.

Math Riddle #4

20 times

The number 8 comes 20 times between 1 to 100 (8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 68, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 98).

Math Riddle #5

2 hens

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

Also try: Only 1 Out Of 10 Can Solve This Math Riddle Within 11 Seconds