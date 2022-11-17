Only 3 Out Of 10 Can Solve This Math Riddle Within 11 Seconds. 

Solving math riddles is challenging yet fun. These puzzles are great for improving your brainpower. They also provide a great way to practice problem-solving skills.

This math riddle is a test of your arithmetic skills. Can you solve this?

The eighth-grade class is visiting a planetarium. The planetarium can hold 100 people, and there is a $100 budget for the excursion. The cost of entry is as follows:

Adults: $10

Chaperones: $2.50

Students: 50 cents or $0.50

Many Senior students are accompanying the teachers to assist them.

If all 100 seats are filled and all $100 is used, how many teachers, chaperones, and students are there?

Math Riddle Answer

4 teachers, 6 chaperones, and 90 students.

4 x $10 = $40

6 x $2.50 = $15

90 x $0.50 = $45

Adding the total amount= $(40 + 15 + 45) = $100.

Hence, 4 teachers, 6 chaperones, and 90 students are visiting the planetarium.

