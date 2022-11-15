Math riddles are a great way to practice basic mathematical concepts such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, percentages, ratios, and proportions.

Solving these riddles helps students develop their problem-solving skills and gain confidence in mathematics.

Math puzzles are fun because they require creativity and ingenuity. They also provide a great opportunity to learn new things.

This math problem is a test of your logical and reasoning skills. Can you solve this?

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Math Riddle: Test Your Smarts With This Reasoning-Based Math Puzzle.

Look at the math riddle posted below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

You are a detective investigating a robbery. While you have caught the robber, you are unable to locate where the robber the hidden the stolen diamonds.

While searching the robber’s house, you come across a safe. You are 100% sure that the stolen diamonds are inside the safe. However, the safe is password protected.

Can you figure out the password and unlock the safe?

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve this in under 13 seconds.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

Each number in the bottom row is equal to the preceding number minus 3.

Let’s check.

4 - 3 = 1

3 - 3 = 0

9 - 3 = 6 and so on

So, 4 - 3 =?

=> 1

And, 5 - 3 =?

=> 2

The answers are 1 and 2.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

