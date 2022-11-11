Solving math riddles is fun, especially when you get them right.

But did you know that solving them can also improve your brain power? In fact, research shows that practicing math riddles helps develop problem-solving skills.

They are a great way to practice basic arithmetic and algebra skills. They also help build logical thinking and reasoning abilities. Plus, they’re fun.

What a win-win situation!

This is why we are back with another math riddle to help improve the functioning of the logical part of your brain.

Can You Guess Which Number Comes Next In This Reasoning Based Math Riddle?

Look at the riddle posted below.

There are five rows in this math riddle, each with an equation of numbers that are intricately connected with each other.

Can you guess which number comes next in this riddle, replacing the question mark?

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve this in under 13 seconds.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

In the first equation, 264 / 2 => 132 => 1 + 3 + 2 = 6

In the second equation, 870 / 3 => 290 => 2 + 9 + 0 = 11

In the third equation, 110 / 11 => 10 => 1 + 0 = 1

In the fourth equation, 985 / 5 => 197 => 1 + 9 + 7 = 17

Similarly, in the fifth equation, 735 / 5 => 147 => 1 + 4 + 7 = 12

Hence, the missing number in the fifth equation is 12.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

Also try: How Good Are Your Aptitude Skills? Test yourself With This Math Riddle.

We don't know about you, but your kids would definitely love these math riddles!

Math Riddle IQ Test: Can You Solve This Mini Sudoku?

The Majority Has Failed To Solve This Viral Math Riddle On Eggs. Can You?

Prove You Are A Genius By Solving These Math Riddles.

Math Riddle: Help the Carrier to calculate the weight of the container in this problem story.