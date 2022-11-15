You’ll be shocked to see how tricky these math riddles are!

How many of you believe that math has never been kind to you?

Well, if you ask this question in a hall filled with professionals coming from all walks of life, and do not see affirming nods around, you are probably in a room of aliens.

Math is indeed a difficult subject.

Ask students who prepare for competitive exams about the subject that they devote most of their time to in their preparation time, and math would be the most common answer.

Math is the only subject that involves the use of three languages, numbers and English, and symbols.

Also, note that you can survive without language but you cannot survive without numbers. Math is a subject that comes to use in almost all spheres of life. Despite the huge importance and respect, still, somewhere on the planet a student would be crying right now and cribbing to God for the existence of math.

Such is the love-hate relationship we homo sapiens have with math.

Today, we bring to you 5 interesting yet tricky-to-solve math riddles that will make you go nuts for a while. Are you ready?

Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

What number goes up and doesn’t come back down?











Math Riddle 2:

If eggs are $0.12 a dozen, how many eggs can you get for a dollar?







Math Riddle 3:

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

Finding the pigeon in this optical illusion image is as hard as finding love! Can you find it?

Math Riddle 4:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?









Math Riddle 5:

What weighs more, a pound of iron or a pound of feathers?







Eager to check the answers? We can sense your heartbeats! Scroll down for the answers.

Math Riddle 1:

What number goes up and doesn’t come back down?

Answer:

Our age!







Math Riddle 2:

If eggs are $0.12 a dozen, how many eggs can you get for a dollar?

Answer:

You can get a total of 100 eggs at one penny each.







Math Riddle 3:

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

Answer:

Four and five are nine.







Math Riddle 4:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?

Answer:

Zero hours, because the barn is already built.

Math Riddle 5:

What weighs more, a pound of iron or a pound of feathers?

Answer:

Both of them will have the same weight, i.e. a pound!







Weren’t these interesting? If you liked these, we are sure you would like the link below too!

These math riddles are sure to confuse you a little!