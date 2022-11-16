Not everyone is a big fan of math or math riddles. But the people who are, know that solving math riddles is a great way to practice your problem-solving skills and get some much-needed mental exercise.

Studies have shown that solving math problems is an efficient way to test your brain power and improve your analytical skills, as solving these problems requires a combination of logic, creativity, and strategy.

Our goal is to help you with your studies and help you get smarter than you already are.

Why are we here if not to help you? This is why we have another set of math riddles waiting for you. These math riddles are for adults, students, and anyone who loves math.

Are you ready to solve them?

We hope you are.

Let’s start!

Are You Someone Who Loves Challenges? Then These Math Riddles Are For You.

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve each question in 10 seconds or less.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answers

Math riddle #1

There are 500 coffins and 500 men who need them. The undertaker asks the first man to go to every coffin and open them. Then he tells the second man to go to every coffin and close it. The third one goes to every third coffin and so on.

How many coffins are left open?

Ans. 22

Math riddle #2

In two years, Tom will be twice as old as five years ago. How old is Tom now?

Ans. 12

Math riddle #3

Sally is 54 years old and her mother is 80. How many years ago was Sally's mother thrice her age?

Ans. 41

Math riddle #4

Use the numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5 and the symbols ‘+’ and ‘=’ to make a true equation.

Ans. 3 + 4 - 5 = 2

Math riddle #5

There is a patch of lily pads growing in a lake. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half the lake?

Ans. It is given in the question that the patch doubles in size every day and in 48 it covers the entire lake. So, in (48 - 1) days, the patches will cover half of the lake.

Hence, it would take 47 for the lily patches to cover half of the lake, as in one day they’ll double and cover the entire lake.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

