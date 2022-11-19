Math Riddles: 5 Tough But Fun Math Questions With Answers

Not everyone is a big fan of math or math riddles. But the people who are, know that solving math riddles is a great way to practice your problem-solving skills and get some much-needed mental exercise.

Studies have shown that solving math problems is an efficient way to test your brain power and improve your analytical skills, as solving these problems requires a combination of logic, creativity, and strategy.

5 Tough But Fun Math Riddles.

Math Riddle #1

Solve: 3^(4)÷3^(2)

Math Riddle #2

There are 49 dogs signed up for a dog show. There are 36 more small dogs than large dogs. How many small dogs have signed up to compete?

Math Riddle #3

Which three numbers, when added together or multiplied, have the same answer?

Math Riddle #4

Solve: 1.92÷3

Math Riddle #5

A man is climbing an inclining mountain. To get to the mountain's summit, he must trek 100 kilometers. He moves forward 2 km each day while climbing. He then rests there at night after becoming exhausted. He falls 1 km backward while sleeping at night due to the mountain's slope. How long does it take him to climb the mountain, then?

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: 9

The question was given in a standardized test for New York in 2014. The question simplifies to 32 which is 9.

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 42.5

36 must be subtracted from 49 to determine how many little dogs are competing. Then, divide the result, 13, by 2 to determine how many big dogs are competing, which equals 6.5. The number of small dogs participating can be calculated by adding 6.5 to 36, which is 42.5. We know it is not possible to count a living thing in decimals, but this question was given in a second-grade class test, and we are going along with it.

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 1, 2, and 3.

Add 1 + 2 + 3 and you get 6

Multiply 1 x 2 x 3 and you still get 6.

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 0.64

Math Riddle #5

Answer: The man will take 99 days to climb the slope~y mountain.

