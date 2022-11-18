Are you looking for ways to improve your brain power? Math riddles are great for improving cognitive skills. They also boost creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Math riddles are fun and challenging. They require you to solve problems using logic and reasoning. This helps develop your ability to focus, concentrate, and remember things.

There are many types of riddles requiring arithmetic knowledge out there. Some are designed to test your knowledge of basic arithmetic. Others are more complex and require you to apply your logical thinking skills.

This is why we are back with another math riddle to help improve the functioning of the logical part of your brain.

This Math Riddle On Numbers Will Make You Want To Go Back To School.

Look at the math riddle posted below.

Riddle credit: Bright Side

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve this in under 11 seconds.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

Let’s start with the numbers that can still be read upside down.

0, 1, 6, 8, and 9.

Using these five numbers, we need to form the smallest five-digit number, which is 10689.

When the above number is reversed, it becomes 68901.

Now, 68901 - 10689 = 58212

Hence, the five-digit number on the license plate is 10689.

We hope you had fun and a little bit of a problem while solving this math riddle.

