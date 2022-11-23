Math riddles are fun puzzles that require logic and problem-solving skills. They are often used to test students' knowledge of math concepts.

The answer is usually found by using deductive reasoning or inductive reasoning.

Math riddles are great because they force people to think outside the box. They also provide a unique opportunity to practice critical thinking.

This math riddle is designed to test your IQ.

Can you solve it?

Let’s find out.

Math Riddle For IQ Test: Guess Which Number Will Replace The Question Mark In 23 Seconds.

Look at the math riddle posted below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

Here you can see different time slots written in a diary. The time slots follow a certain pattern.

However, the last time slot is written unclearly.

Can you guess the number that will replace the question mark in the last time slot?

You have to solve this in under 23 seconds.

And your time starts now.

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

Ignore the decimal points and start adding the individual digits of each time slot.

Let’s start with the 1st slot.

1 + 1 + 2 + 7 = 11

Moving on to the 2nd slot.

1 + 0 + 3 + 8 = 12

Moving on to the third slot.

1 + 5 + 4 + 3 = 13

Moving on to the fourth slot.

1 + 7 + 3 + 3 = 14

As seen through the above equations, the individual digits of each time slot add up to the sum of the previous time slot plus one.

Following the same pattern, the sum of the individual digits of the last time slot must be 15.

Now, 1 + 9 + 5 + ? = 15

=> ? = 15 - 15

=> ? = 0

Hence, the digit 0 will replace the question mark in the last time slot.

So, the last time slot will be 19:50.

