Math Riddle IQ Test: Can You Find The Placement Of 100 In This Reasoning-Based Puzzle?

Basic mathematical concepts such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, percentages, ratios, and proportions can all be practiced using math riddles.

Solving these riddles allows people, especially students to improve their problem-solving abilities and gain confidence in mathematics.

Math riddles are enjoyable because they involve innovation and inventiveness. They also offer an excellent opportunity to learn new things.

This math problem will put your logical and reasoning skills to the test.

Can you solve this?

Are you ready?

Let's get started.

Can You Find The Placement Of 100 In This Reasoning-Based Math Riddle IQ Test?

Look at the math riddle posted below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

You can see eight columns named a, b, c, d, e, f, g, and h. The numbers from 1 to 100 are to be written consecutively.

Without writing the whole sequence of numbers, can you guess which column the number 100 will be in?

All the best!

These Math Riddles Are So Easy That They Will Probably Make You Love Math.

The answer to this math riddle is given at the end, but don’t scroll to the end without solving the problem.

Math Riddle IQ Test Answer

You must have found the solution by now.

Congratulations are in order if you have. We knew you could pull it off.

Still, we'll share the answer so you may double-check your calculations.

There are eight columns in total and every new row begins with the letter "a" after eight numbers. Because the rows begin at eight numbers, each multiple of ten is two "letters" after the preceding multiple of ten.

Only 3 Out Of 10 Can Solve This Math Riddle Within 11 Seconds

Let’s check.

The number 10 is under the letter "b" and 20 is under the letter "d." Proceeding further using the same reasoning, 30 goes under "f," 40 under "h," 50 under "b," 60 under “d,” 70 under “f,” 80 under “g,” 90 under “b,” and 100 under “d.”

Hence, the correct answer is column d.

Math Riddles: 5 Tough But Fun Math Questions With Answers