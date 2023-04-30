Math riddles: Do you think math is tricky? Try these exciting math riddles!

Math is a subject that is often hated by many students across the globe. Not many people enjoy the subject. The reason behind the subject being one of the most disliked ones is its complexity. It comes with not one but a myriad of complexities. While the subject is pretty important to solve all the big and small problems of life, not many people still find fun and enjoyment in solving the questions in those books. Why is it so? Well, the human mind enjoys both stories and problem-solving, but the subjects that involve stories are often made more enjoyable. Additionally, the added pressure on students to score excellent marks in math is what makes it even more challenging. A subject like math should be made enjoyable and explorative. Students should be made to learn the ways they can make the subject more manageable and interesting. Sure, the present-day teaching methods have slightly changed to make learning better and fun, but subjects like math still lag behind in offering excitement to students. The world would be a better learning platform if students will be taught to solve complex math problems in a way they enjoy.

If this is the case, then why do we offer math riddles every now and then?

The reason is simple and straightforward. All we want is to make you fall in love with the subject. Whether school or college made you like or dislike math, we attempt to create a tiny space for the hated subject in your heart. Why? Because we humans are given this lifetime to learn, evolve, and grow continuously, and not only till the time we pass high school or university. We are meant to learn and grow, and we are allowed to develop new interests even at a later stage in our lives. So even if you are in your late twenties, thirties, or forties, or have just entered your teenage, you are allowed to paint, sing, dance, explore, and of course enjoy the wonderful world of mathematics.

With this very aim, we bring forward exciting yet challenging math riddles every now and then to create a teeny tiny space for mathematics in your heart.

Now, let us move forward with our section of exciting math riddles that we have handpicked especially for you today!





Math Riddles For You!

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2:

What comes in the empty space?

Math Riddle 3:

A monkey named Toto is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Tempted for more? Here comes the last one.

Math Riddle 4:

Once there was a lobster who was very fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Wondering where the answers are? Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

Answer: Zero.

Math Riddle 2:

What comes in the empty space?

A, Z, D, Y, G, X,??

Math Riddle 3:

Answer 3: 50 steps.

Math Riddle 4:

Answer 4: The lobster got a Sea-plus on the math test. Don't you think he needs improvement?

Did we manage to create a teeny tiny space for math in your heart with these riddles? We are sure we did.