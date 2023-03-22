Math Riddles: Math is a super interesting subject. Try these math riddles!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

 

Answers:

Answer 1:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Answer 2:
Odd!

