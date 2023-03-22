Math Riddles: Math is a super interesting subject. Try these math riddles!

Math riddles are fun to solve.

Math riddles with answers!

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?





Come on, put on your thinking caps!

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answers:

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?





Answer 1:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Come on, put on your thinking caps!







Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?



Answer 2:

Odd!

Weren't these enough to create a tiny soft corner for math in your heart? Well, we are experts at winning hearts with our content!