Math Riddles With Answers: Solve This Donal Duck, Jerry, Mickey Mouse Math Puzzle in 20 Seconds

In this Math Puzzle, we have to find the values of Donald Duck, Jerry, and Mickey Mouse to solve this hard math riddle. Are you a math genius? Only 1% with a high IQ can solve this tricky math puzzle in 20 seconds.

Share this math puzzle with your friends, family, and students. These math riddles are a great source for solving math problems in a fun way. These math puzzles are for all grades and ages. Try to test your mathematical knowledge and visual perception with this math puzzle. Let us solve this math picture puzzle within 20 seconds.

If you love solving cryptic math puzzles, give this math puzzle a try! You have 20 seconds to find the correct answer.

Math Riddles Only for High IQ Genius!

Math Riddles with Answers: Solution

Answer: -1

Explanation

Let us first summarize the equations here:

1 Donald Duck + 2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 5 …………… (Row 1)

2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 4 ……………. (Row 2)

1 Donald Duck + 4 Jerry = -7 …………… (Row 3)

1 Donald Duck + 1 Mickey Mouse + 1 Jerry = ?? ………. (Row 4)

So, we need to find the values of Donald Duck, Jerry, and Mickey Mouse to solve Row 4.

Let us begin solving!

In Row 1 equation, we have 1 Donald Duck + 2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 5

Now, if we notice the Row 2 equation, we have 2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 4

So, we can substitute the information from Row 2 in the Row 1 equation.

We now get,

=> 1 Donald Duck + 2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 5

=> 1 Donald Duck + 4 = 5

=> 1 Donald Duck = 5 – 4

Hence, the value of 1 Donald Duck = 1

Moving on,

We shall use the value of 1 Donald Duck in the Row 3 equation to solve further.

In Row 3, we have 1 Donald Duck + 4 Jerry = -7

=> 1 + 4 Jerry = -7

=> 4 Jerry = -7 -1

=> 4 Jerry = -8

=> 1 Jerry = -8 / 4

=> 1 Jerry = -2

Hence, the value of 1 Jerry = -2

Moving on, we shall use the value of 1 Jerry in Row 2 to solve further.

In Row 2, we have 2 Mickey Mouse – 2 Jerry = 4

=> 2 Mickey Mouse – (-2) = 4

=> 2 Mickey Mouse + 4 = 4

=> 1 Mickey Mouse = 4 – 4

=> 1 Mickey Mouse = 0

Hence, the value of 1 Mickey Mouse = 0

Now, we shall solve Row 4 as we have found the values of Donald Duck, Jerry, and Mickey Mouse.

In Row 4, we have 1 Donald Duck + 1 Mickey Mouse + 1 Jerry = ??

=> 1 + 0 + (-2) = ??

=> 1 + 0 – 2 = ??

=> -1

Hence, the final answer for this math puzzle is -1

