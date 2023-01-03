Math Riddles With Answers: Can You Find The Value of Burger, Fries, Coke in 20 Seconds?
Try to solve this ‘Coke, Burger, Fries’ Math Puzzle. This math puzzle is for genius only. This math riddles which definitely looks tempting as a McDonalds’s burgers, fries, and coke combo has stumped the internet. Many people tried to find the value of each burger, fries, and coke to solve this math riddle. Are you a genius to find the value within 20 seconds? Enjoy solving this math riddles, if you find the correct answer then treat yourself with a combo of burger, fries, and coke.
Math Riddles Only for High IQ Genius!
Math Riddles with Answers: Solution
Row 1: There are 3 glasses of coke which equal to 30.
So, we get 3 cokes = 30, if we divide both sides (LHS and RHS) by 3 then we get the result that value of 1 coke is equal to 10. Now, we will use this value of 1 coke to solve the next row of the problem. See picture below to understand better.
Picture Puzzle: Only 1% Genius Can Find The Hidden Words In The Picture in 11 seconds
Row 2: Now, we have 1 coke + 1 burger + 1 burger = 20. We know that 1 coke equals 10, so we apply the value and solve the equation to find the value of 1 burger. See picture below to understand better.
So, now we know the value of 1 burger is 5. Let us find out the value of Fries.
Picture Puzzle: Find the Mistake In 11 Seconds, High Observational Skills Required
Row 3: Now, we got 1 burger + 1 Pair of Fries + 1 Pair of Fries = 9
We already know that value of 1 burger is 5. So, we apply the value of 1 burger to the equation and figure out the value of 1 Fries. See picture below to understand better.
Row 4: Now, we got 1 burger + 1 Single Packet of Fries + 1 Coke = ??
Now, we have figured out the values of each item in our previous equations, we shall apply the values to find the final answer.
=> 1 burger + 1 Single Packet of Fries + 1 Coke = ??
=> 5 + 1 x 10 = ??
Applying BODMAS (Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction)
=> 5 + 10 = 15
Great Work!
Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?
