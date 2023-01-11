Math Riddles With Answers: Can You Find The Value of Burger and Beer in 20 Seconds?

In this Math Puzzle, we must find the values of Burger and Beer each to solve this tricky math riddle. Are you a math genius? Only 1% with a high IQ can solve this tricky math puzzle in 20 seconds.

Math Riddles Only for High IQ Genius!

Math Riddles with Answers: Solution

Answer: 15

Explanation:

Row 1: We have 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Beer Bottle = 30

So, we get 3 Beer Bottle = 30. If we divide RHS by 3, we get the result that the value of 1 Beer Bottle is 10. See the solved equations below:

=> 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Beer Bottle = 30

=> 3 Beer Bottle = 30

=> 1 Beer Bottle = 30/3

=> 1 Beer Bottle = 10

Now, we will use the value of 1 Beer Bottle to solve the next row of the problem.

Row 2: We have 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Burger + 1 Burger = 20

We found that the value of 1 Beer Bottle is 10 in Row 1. We shall apply the value in Row 2 and solve to find the value of 1 Burger. See the solved equation below:

=> 1 Beer Bottle + 1 Burger + 1 Burger = 20

=> 10 + 2 Burger = 20

=> 2 Burger = 20 – 10

=> 2 Burger = 10

=> 1 Burger = 5

Now, we will use the value of 1 Burger to solve the next row of the problem.

Row 3: We have 1 Burger + 2 Beer Glass + 2 Beer Glass = 9

We have found the value of 1 Burger is 5 in Row 2. We shall apply the value in Row 3 and solve to find the value of 1 Beer Glass. See the solved equation below:

=> 1 Burger + 2 Beer Glass + 2 Beer Glass = 9

=> 5 + 4 Beer Glass = 9

=> 4 Beer Glass = 9 – 5

=> 4 Beer Glass = 4

=> 1 Beer Glass = 4/4

=> 1 Beer Glass = 1

Now, we will use the value of Beer Bottle, Burger, and Beer Glass to solve the final row of the problem.

Row 4: We have 1 Burger + 1 Beer Glass x 1 Beer Bottle = ?

=> 5 + 1 x 10 = ?

Apply BODMAS

=> 5 + 10 = ?

=> 15

Hence, the final answer for this math puzzle is 15

