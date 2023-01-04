Math Riddles With Answers: Can You Find The Value of Each Candy in 20 Seconds?

Try to solve this ‘Candy Crush’ Math Puzzle. This math riddle definitely looks tempting as the candies from the Candy Crush game but this math puzzle is for genius only. Check IQ level and math concepts with this math riddle. Many people tried to find the value of each candy to solve this math riddle within 20 seconds but failed. Are you a genius to find the missing value within 20 seconds? Enjoy solving this math riddle, if you find the correct answer then treat yourself with a candy!

Math Riddles Only for High IQ Genius!

Math Riddles with Answers: Solution

The answer is 19, See the explanation below.

Row 1: There are 3 striped candy which equal to 9.

So, we get 3 striped candy = 9, if we divide both sides (LHS and RHS) by 3 then we get the result that the value of 1 striped candy is equal to 3. Now, we will use this value of 1 striped candy to solve the next row of the problem. See the picture below to understand better.

Row 2: Now, we have 1 striped candy + 1 red round candy = 13. We know that 1 striped candy equals 3, so we apply the value and solve the equation to find the value of 1 red round candy. See the picture below to understand better.

So, now we know the value of 1 red round candy is 10. Let us find out the value of 1 violet candy.

Row 3: Now, we got 1 red round candy + 1 violet candy = 4

We already know that value of 1 red round candy is 10. So, we apply the value of 1 red round candy to the equation and figure out the value of 1 violet candy. See the picture below to understand better.

Row 4: Now, we got 1 striped candy + 1 violet candy + 1 red round candy = ??

Now, we have figured out the values of each candy in our previous equations, we shall apply the values to find the final answer.

=> 1 striped candy + 1 violet candy + 1 red round candy = ??

=> 3 + 6 + 10 = 19

Great Work!

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?

