Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are extremely interesting!

Math is a fun subject. Don’t believe us? Try these math riddles.
Math riddles with answers!
Math riddles with answers!

Math is often seen as a tough subject. However, it can be fun too. Don't believe us? Try these math riddles.

 

MATH RIDDLE 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

 

MATH RIDDLE 2:

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

ANSWERS:

Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!

Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus

Answer to riddle 2: Number 194

 
