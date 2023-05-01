John, Peter, and Ava study in the same grade. They are best friends but are quite different from each other. John likes to play baseball and cricket and loves to spend time in nature, He is perhaps bestowed with the gift of not getting bored spending time in the sun. He likes engaging and meeting new people and playing different sports with them. If there is any sports competition in the school, teachers and students expect John to bring laurels to the school, and John does exactly the same. Peter, on the other hand, is an introverted child. He enjoys doing stuff that allows him to go inwards. Yes, you guessed it right, he loves to paint. He spends hours and hours sketching and painting alone in his room. When he comes out of the room, he does not come alone; rather, he comes with fantastic masterpieces that leave everyone stunned. Additionally, he also likes to swim, but only when the pool is vacant enough to swim, and gets swayed away in his deep thoughts. Ava, on the other hand, is a girl who loves to read. She has good taste in books. Think of a bestseller and you will find it kept on her study rack. She has the ability to finish even the lengthiest of books in lesser time than the average. Not to miss, she is a top scorer in school. She does not study to pass in the exam, she studies to get the most out of the concepts and remember them for lifelong use. All three students that we are talking about are very different from each other, yet, all three are so supremely talented that it won't be fair to compare them with one another and call any one of them better than the rest.

While all these three best friends are so different from each other, they are similar to each other on one ground. ALL THREE OF THEM HATE MATH! Yes, you read it right. All three of the students are blessed with beautiful minds, but they do not understand the complexities of math.

In order to ignite some interest in the subject, their math teacher has given them all homework based on exciting math riddles. The students, however, are finding it difficult to solve these math riddles as well.

Can you help them solve these exciting math riddles?

Math riddles with answers:

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?



Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Math riddle 4:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Math riddle 5:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Wondering where the answers are? Scroll down!





ANSWERS:





Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?

Answer:

This holds on a clock.



Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Answer 3:

20

Math riddle 4:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Answer 4:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Math riddle 5:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answer 5:

Odd!

Weren't these math riddles simply super interesting? Well, you helped three students complete their math homework today, dear readers. Well done.

