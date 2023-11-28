Merriam Webster’s Word of the Year 2023: Here Is What You Need to Know

In an era of deepfakes, social media personas, and carefully curated online identities, the word "Authentic" has taken on new meaning and significance. In recognition of this heightened awareness of authenticity, Merriam-Webster has named it their Word of the Year for 2023. The word was searched in high volume in 2023. 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year!



— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 27, 2023 Merriam-Webster mentions: “Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2023 is authentic—the term for something we’re thinking about, writing about, aspiring to, and judging more than ever.”

“A high-volume lookup most years, authentic saw a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media,” it adds. According to Merriam-Webster, authentic is defined as:

“Not false or imitation: REAL, ACTUAL True to one's own personality, spirit, or character Worthy of acceptance or belief as conforming to or based on fact Conforming to an original so as to reproduce essential features Made or done the same way as an original” What are the Reasons to Choose Authentic As the Word of the Year 2023? In today's world, where we are constantly occupied with information and images, it can be difficult to identify what is real and what is not. We are constantly being presented with edited versions of people's lives, which makes it challenging to connect with others on a genuine level. The word ‘authentic’ saw a spike in search when celebrities like singers Lainey Wilson, Sam Smith, and Taylor Swift made headlines in 2023 with various statements that sought their "authentic voice" and "authentic self," further highlighting the importance of genuineness in a world that is saturated with artificiality.

According to Merriam-Webster, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has also blurred the lines between reality and fake, making it increasingly difficult to specify what is real and what is fake. Deepfake videos, which can manipulate people's words and actions, have raised concerns about the erosion of trust and the potential for misinformation. Further, this word gained popularity due to the growing scepticism, where authenticity has become a valuable commodity. Brands, social media influencers, and celebrities aspire to be seen as authentic, recognising its power to connect with audiences and build trust. Elon Musk's call for more authenticity on social media and the popularity of apps like BeReal, which emphasise recording "authentic" experiences, further underscores the desire for genuineness in the digital age.