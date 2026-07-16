Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé: Who Leads the Golden Boot Race in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are two of the greatest football players in the world right now. They are the modern legends of the game. Their mastery with the football is at full display in FIFA World Cup 2026 with Mbappe leading the race for Golden Boot as on 19th July 2026 as he scored 2 goals in the 3rd place match against England to become the highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Messi on the other hand has a chance to surpass him if he scores a hat-trick in the Finals of the World Cup against Spain. Let us explore who among Messi or Mbappé is leading the race for Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Comparison of Goals, Assists

Here is a comparison of Messi vs. Mbappé in terms of the number of goals scored and the number of assists provided.

Lionel Messi, the greatest football player of all time, is proving that age does not matter, but class matters, and he is showing that with his football skills. In FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi has so far scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists, out of which 2 came in the semi-final match between England and Argentina.