Miami Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, Match Winners, and More

The Miami Open is an annual professional tennis tournament that takes place in Miami, Florida, United States. It is one of the most prestigious events on the tennis calendar, attracting many of the world's top players.

The Miami Open was first held in 1985 and has been played at various venues over the years, including the Delray Beach Tennis Center and the Tennis Center at Crandon Park. In 2019, the tournament moved to its current location at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins football team.

The Miami Open is a two-week event that typically takes place in late March or early April. It is one of the few tournaments on the tennis calendar that features both men's and women's singles and doubles events. The tournament is part of the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour, which are the main professional tennis circuits for men and women, respectively.

Miami Open 2023: Schedule

This year, Miami Open 2023 kicked off on March 20th and will go on till April 2nd. Here is the complete schedule of the Tennis tournament.

20 March 10:00 AM Women's & Men's Singles Qualifying 21 March 10:00 AM Women's & Men's Singles Qualifying | Women's Singles, 1st Round 22 March 11:00 AM Women's & Men's Singles 1st Round 22 March 7:30 PM Women's & Men's Singles 1st Round | Doubles 23 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles, 2nd Round / Men's Singles 1st Round / Doubles 23 March 7:30 PM Women's Singles, 2nd Round / Men's Singles 1st Round / Doubles 24 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles 2nd Round / Men's Singles 2nd Round / Doubles 24 March 7:30 PM Women's Singles 2nd Round / Men's Singles 2nd Round / Doubles 25 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles 3rd Round | Men's Singles 2nd Round | Doubles 25 March 8:00 PM Women's Singles 3rd Round | Men's Singles 2nd Round | Doubles 26 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles 3rd Round | Men's Singles 3rd Round | Doubles 26 March 7:30 PM Women's Singles 3rd Round | Men's Singles 3rd Round | Doubles 27 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles 4th Round | Men's Singles 3rd Round | Doubles 27 March 7:30 PM Women's Singles 4th Round | Men's Singles 3rd Round | Doubles 28 March 11:00 AM Women's Singles Quarterfinals | Men's Singles 4th Round | Doubles 28 March 7:30 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinals | Men's Singles 4th Round | Doubles 29 March 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles | Doubles Quarterfinals 29 March 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles | Doubles Quarterfinals 30 March 1:00 PM Women's Semifinals | Men's Singles Quarterfinals | Men's Doubles Semifinals 30 March 7:00 PM Women's Semifinals | Men's Singles Quarterfinals | Men's Doubles Semifinals 31 March 1:00 PM Men's Singles Semifinals | Women's Doubles Semifinals 31 March 7:00 PM Men's Singles Semifinals | Women's Doubles Semifinals 1 April Noon Women's Singles Final | Men's Doubles Finals 2 April 12:30 PM Men's Singles Final | Women's Doubles Finals

Miami Open 2023: Player List

Player’s List- Men

Adrian Mannarino

Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alex de Minaur

Alex Molcan

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Zverev

Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray

Arthur Rinderknech

Ben Shelton

Benjamin Bonzi

Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Borna Coric

Botic van de Zandschulp

Brandon Nakashima

Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Constant Lestienne

Daniel Evans

Daniil Medvedev

Denis Shapovalov

Diego Schwartzman

Dusan Lajovic

Emil Ruusuvuori

Federico Coria

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Filip Krajinovic

Frances Tiafoe

Francisco Cerundolo

Gael Monfils

Gregoire Barrere

Grigor Dimitrov

Guido Pella

Holger Rune

Hubert Hurkacz

Ilya Ivashka

J.J. Wolf

Jack Draper

Jannik Sinner

Jason Kubler

Jaume Munar

Jenson Brooksby

Jiri Lehecka

John Isner

Juan Pablo Varillas

Karen Khachanov

Kyle Edmund

Laslo Djere

Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Sonego

Mackenzie McDonald

Marc-Andrea Huesler

Marcos Giron

Marton Fucsovics

Matteo Berrettini

Maxime Cressy

Mikael Ymer

Miomir Kecmanovic

Oscar Otte

Pablo Carreno Busta

Pedro Cachin

Pedro Martinez

Quentin Halys

Richard Gasquet

Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto Carballes Baena

Sebastian Baez

Sebastian Korda

Soonwoo Kwon

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tallon Griekspoor

Taylor Fritz

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tommy Paul

Yibing Wu

Yoshihito Nishioka

Player’s List- Women

Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Alison Riske-Amritraj

Alison Van Uytvanck

Alizé Cornet

Alycia Parks

Amanda Anisimova

Ana Bogdan

Anastasia Potapova

Anett Kontaveit

Anhelina Kalinina

Anna Blinkova

Anna Bondar

Anna Kalinskaya

Aryna Sabalenka

Barbora Krejcikova

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Belinda Bencic

Bernarda Pera

Bianca Andreescu

Camila Giorgi

Camila Osorio

Caroline Garcia

Claire Liu

Coco Gauff

Danielle Collins

Danka Kovinic

Daria Kasatkina

Donna Vekic

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Elena Rybakina

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Elise Mertens

Emma Raducanu

Evgeniya Rodina

Iga Swiatek*

Irina-Camelia Begu

Jasmine Paolini

Jelena Ostapenko

Jessica Pegula

Jil Teichmann

Jule Niemeier

Kaia Kanepi

Karolina Pliskova

Katerina Siniakova

Lauren Davis

Leylah Fernandez

Lin Zhu

Linda Fruhvirtova

Linda Noskova

Liudmila Samsonova

Lucia Bronzetti

Madison Keys

Magda Linette

Maria Sakkari

Marie Bouzkova

Marketa Vondrousova

Marta Kostyuk

Martina Trevisan

Mayar Sherif

Ons Jabeur

Paula Badosa

Petra Kvitova

Petra Martic

Qinwen Zheng

Rebecca Marino

Shelby Rogers

Shuai Zhang

Sloane Stephens

Sofia Kenin

Sorana Cirstea

Tatjana Maria

Veronika Kudermetova

Victoria Azarenka

Xinyu Wang

Xiyu Wang

Yulia Putintseva

*Withdrawn from the tournament because of an injury

Over the years, the Miami Open has featured many of the world's top players, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Roger Federer. The tournament is known for its fast-paced, high-energy matches and is considered one of the most exciting events on the tennis calendar.

The tournament also hosts a number of social events and activities, including live music performances, food and drink vendors, and interactive exhibits.

The Miami Open is a must-see event for any tennis fan. With its high-level competition, exciting atmosphere, and variety of events and activities, it offers something for everyone, whether you are a die-hard tennis fan or simply looking for a fun day out.