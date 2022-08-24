Monkeypox vs Tomato Flu: Know the difference in symptoms, diagnosis, treatment & prevention

After coronavirus, Monkeypox and Tomato Flu are two new additions to the category of communicable diseases. As many as 82 cases of Tomato fever are reported from Kollam district, Kerala and some parts of Odisha. However, the count for active cases of Monkeypox patients is blocked at 10, out which one was dead. The variant of Hand Foot & Mouth Disease shares symptoms with Monkeypox. Like Monkeypox, people infected with Tomato flu also develop skin rashes, fever, blisters and influenza symptoms.

Monkeypox vs Tomato Flu

Last months have been tough for people around the globe. One after another, there was a call for new medical emergency. Just when Indians were coping up with coronavirus, Monkeypox followed by a new variant of viral infection, Tomato Flu turned up.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection which is caused by the monkeypox virus. The rare disease is highly contagious and also spreads to and from animals. Person suffering from monkeypox develops rash on face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and/or anal regions of the body.

Whereas, the HFMD variant Tomato Flu affects kids with high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints. It got its name from painful blisters patients develop on their bodies that gradually enlarge to the size of a Tomato. Children aged between 1-9 are more prone to Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever as adults usually have stronger immunity power and metabolism to protect themselves.

Monkeypox vs Tomato Fever: Symptoms

Monkeypox or Tomato Fever, the early symptoms of both the viral diseases are similar. Not even this, these rare diseases are highly contagious and self-limiting. This means that they don’t have any particular drug or set treatment and are healed on their own.

Major symptoms of Monkeypox:

Increase in body temperature without any signs of cough and cold.

Patients start developing rashes after 2-3 days of fever and these last usually from 2-4 weeks.

Painful red, flat bumps are visible on all over the body and inside the mouth.

The size of the rashes on a monkeypox patient keeps on increasing.

In some cases, patients suffering from monkeypox also witness signs like headache, muscle pains, shivering, blistering rash, swollen lymph nodes & more.

Early signs of Tomato Flu

Medical experts believe that Tomato flu may be an outbreak of chikungunya or dengue fever in children. Reports show that early symptoms of Tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections.

Rapid rise in body temperature

Severe body aches

Redness or rash with persistent itching.

Painful blisters

Fatigue and dizziness.

Other signs of Tomato flu in people included painful ulcers in the mouth, rashes and itching on the hands, feet and buttocks, swollen joints, nausea and dehydration. Tomato flu is often confused with coronavirus because of its similar symptoms, but experts have revealed that the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2.

Monkeypox Vs Tomato Fever: Diagnosis

Most of the symptoms and development in both Monkeypox and Tomato Fever are similar. However the only difference is that Tomato Fever is a human disease whereas Monkeypox can be carried from rodents or other animals. Due to absence of any definite case study, there is no specific set of tests to diagnose the disease other than observing the symptoms and appearance of rashes.

Monkeypox Vs Tomato Fever: Treatment

According to medical experts, the two viral infections are self-limited, which means that they are cured without any sort of medications. The primary treatment given to the patient suffering from Tomato Flu or Monkeypox is similar to Chikungunya or Dengue. To maintain the hydration level, patients are given plenty of fluids along with a nutritious diet. And to lower the body temperature and bodyache medicines like paracetamol and aspirin are prescribed.

And to hold the spread of this highly contagious disease, the patient is advised to be in isolation and avoid any sort of human or animal contact until rashes are completely recovered. Also it is mentioned for patients by experts to use masks and face cover to avoid sort of air or other dispersal.

Monkeypox VS Tomato Fever: Prevention

The idea of taking preventive measures against Monkeypox or Tomato Flu is to limit its spread. And the most common and easy ways to prevent them are: