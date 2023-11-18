Most Expensive Bowling Figures in World Cup: In the modern era, cricket has become a batting-heavy sport due to new rules. Some phenomena like reverse swing are becoming rarer by the day, and bowlers tend to take heavy punishment nowadays.
However, not everything is unfavourable to bowlers. Credit goes to batters as well. The fitness and conditioning of batsmen these days are much better than those in the old times, resulting in more exciting and action-packed games.
Some bowlers have consistently performed well for their teams despite the current rule set and taken wickets without conceding too many runs. But bowlers are becoming more expensive with respect to their economy rate. And the ODI World Cup is the biggest example.
Today, we bring you the list of players who have conceded the most runs in World Cup history. Only 4 bowlers on the list played before the 2011 World Cup. Check out who is the most expensive bowler in the World Cup below.
Most Runs Conceded In An Innings in ODI World Cup
|
Position
|
Player
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Bas de Leede
|
10.0
|
115
|
2
|
11.50
|
Netherlands
|
Australia
|
25 Oct 2023
|
2
|
Rashid Khan
|
9.0
|
110
|
-
|
12.22
|
Afghanistan
|
England
|
18 Jun 2019
|
3
|
Logan van Beek
|
10.0
|
107
|
-
|
10.70
|
Netherlands
|
India
|
12 Nov 2023
|
4
|
Martin Snedden
|
12.0
|
105
|
2
|
8.75
|
New Zealand
|
England
|
09 Jun 1983
|
5
|
Jason Holder
|
10.0
|
104
|
1
|
10.40
|
West Indies
|
South Africa
|
27 Feb 2015
|
6
|
Dawlat Zadran
|
10.0
|
101
|
2
|
10.10
|
Afghanistan
|
Australia
|
04 Mar 2015
|
7
|
Tim Southee
|
10.0
|
100
|
3
|
10.00
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
15 Nov 2023
|
8
|
Ashantha de Mel
|
10.0
|
97
|
1
|
9.70
|
Sri Lanka
|
West Indies
|
13 Oct 1987
|
9
|
Dwayne Leverock
|
10.0
|
96
|
1
|
9.60
|
Bermuda
|
India
|
19 Mar 2007
|
10
|
Andre Russell
|
10.0
|
96
|
2
|
9.60
|
West Indies
|
New Zealand
|
21 Mar 2015
|
11
|
Kevin O'Brien
|
7.0
|
95
|
1
|
13.57
|
Ireland
|
South Africa
|
03 Mar 2015
|
12
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
10.0
|
95
|
1
|
9.50
|
Sri Lanka
|
South Africa
|
07 Oct 2023
|
13
|
Marco Jansen
|
9.4
|
94
|
1
|
9.72
|
South Africa
|
India
|
05 Nov 2023
|
14
|
Rudi van Vuuren
|
10.0
|
92
|
-
|
9.20
|
Namibia
|
Australia
|
27 Feb 2003
|
15
|
Marco Jansen
|
10.0
|
92
|
2
|
9.20
|
South Africa
|
Sri Lanka
|
07 Oct 2023
|
16
|
James Anderson
|
9.5
|
91
|
1
|
9.25
|
England
|
India
|
27 Feb 2011
|
17
|
Kevin O'Brien
|
10.0
|
90
|
2
|
9.00
|
Ireland
|
Zimbabwe
|
07 Mar 2015
|
18
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
10.0
|
90
|
1
|
9.00
|
Sri Lanka
|
South Africa
|
07 Oct 2023
|
19
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
9.0
|
90
|
1
|
10.00
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
10 Oct 2023
|
20
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
10.0
|
90
|
-
|
9.00
|
Pakistan
|
New Zealand
|
04 Nov 2023
|
21
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
10.0
|
90
|
1
|
9.00
|
Netherlands
|
India
|
12 Nov 2023
|
22
|
PW Borren
|
10.0
|
89
|
1
|
8.90
|
Netherlands
|
Australia
|
18 Mar 2007
|
23
|
Shapoor Zadran
|
10.0
|
89
|
2
|
8.90
|
Afghanistan
|
Australia
|
04 Mar 2015
|
24
|
MA Starc
|
9.0
|
89
|
-
|
9.88
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
28 Oct 2023
|
25
|
N Pradeep
|
10.0
|
88
|
-
|
8.80
|
Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
15 Jun 2019
|
26
|
YS Chahal
|
10.0
|
88
|
-
|
8.80
|
India
|
England
|
30 Jun 2019
|
27
|
RJW Topley
|
8.5
|
88
|
3
|
9.96
|
England
|
South Africa
|
21 Oct 2023
|
28
|
LV van Beek
|
10.0
|
88
|
2
|
8.80
|
Netherlands
|
England
|
08 Nov 2023
|
29
|
J Srinath
|
10.0
|
87
|
-
|
8.70
|
India
|
Australia
|
23 Mar 2003
|
30
|
NLTC Perera
|
9.0
|
87
|
2
|
9.66
|
Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
08 Mar 2015
|
31
|
Amjad Javed
|
10.0
|
87
|
1
|
8.70
|
U.A.E.
|
South Africa
|
12 Mar 2015
|
32
|
DR Brown
|
9.0
|
86
|
1
|
9.55
|
Scotland
|
Australia
|
14 Mar 2007
|
33
|
Abdur Razzak
|
10.0
|
86
|
1
|
8.60
|
Bangladesh
|
Sri Lanka
|
21 Mar 2007
|
34
|
D Madushanka
|
10.0
|
86
|
2
|
8.60
|
Sri Lanka
|
South Africa
|
07 Oct 2023
|
35
|
TA Boult
|
10.0
|
86
|
1
|
8.60
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
15 Nov 2023
|
36
|
MA Suji
|
9.0
|
85
|
1
|
9.44
|
Kenya
|
Sri Lanka
|
06 Mar 1996
|
37
|
WD Parnell
|
9.0
|
85
|
1
|
9.44
|
South Africa
|
India
|
22 Feb 2015
|
38
|
Dawlat Zadran
|
10.0
|
85
|
3
|
8.50
|
Afghanistan
|
England
|
18 Jun 2019
|
39
|
Haris Rauf
|
10.0
|
85
|
1
|
8.50
|
Pakistan
|
New Zealand
|
04 Nov 2023
|
40
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
10.0
|
85
|
-
|
8.50
|
Bangladesh
|
Australia
|
11 Nov 2023