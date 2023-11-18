Quick Links
Most Expensive Bowling Figures by Bowlers in ODI World Cup

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 19, 2023, 19:42 IST
Most Expensive Bowling Figures in World Cup: In the modern era, cricket has become a batting-heavy sport due to new rules. Some phenomena like reverse swing are becoming rarer by the day, and bowlers tend to take heavy punishment nowadays.

However, not everything is unfavourable to bowlers. Credit goes to batters as well. The fitness and conditioning of batsmen these days are much better than those in the old times, resulting in more exciting and action-packed games.

Some bowlers have consistently performed well for their teams despite the current rule set and taken wickets without conceding too many runs. But bowlers are becoming more expensive with respect to their economy rate. And the ODI World Cup is the biggest example.

Today, we bring you the list of players who have conceded the most runs in World Cup history. Only 4 bowlers on the list played before the 2011 World Cup. Check out who is the most expensive bowler in the World Cup below.

Most Runs Conceded In An Innings in ODI World Cup

Position

Player

Overs

Runs

Wickets

Economy

Team

Opposition

Match Date

1

Bas de Leede

10.0

115

2

11.50

Netherlands

Australia

25 Oct 2023

2

Rashid Khan

9.0

110

-

12.22

Afghanistan

England

18 Jun 2019

3

Logan van Beek

10.0

107

-

10.70

Netherlands

India

12 Nov 2023

4

Martin Snedden

12.0

105

2

8.75

New Zealand

England

09 Jun 1983

5

Jason Holder

10.0

104

1

10.40

West Indies

South Africa

27 Feb 2015

6

Dawlat Zadran

10.0

101

2

10.10

Afghanistan

Australia

04 Mar 2015

7

Tim Southee

10.0

100

3

10.00

New Zealand

India

15 Nov 2023

8

Ashantha de Mel

10.0

97

1

9.70

Sri Lanka

West Indies

13 Oct 1987

9

Dwayne Leverock

10.0

96

1

9.60

Bermuda

India

19 Mar 2007

10

Andre Russell

10.0

96

2

9.60

West Indies

New Zealand

21 Mar 2015

11

Kevin O'Brien

7.0

95

1

13.57

Ireland

South Africa

03 Mar 2015

12

Matheesha Pathirana

10.0

95

1

9.50

Sri Lanka

South Africa

07 Oct 2023

13

Marco Jansen

9.4

94

1

9.72

South Africa

India

05 Nov 2023

14

Rudi van Vuuren

10.0

92

-

9.20

Namibia

Australia

27 Feb 2003

15

Marco Jansen

10.0

92

2

9.20

South Africa

Sri Lanka

07 Oct 2023

16

James Anderson

9.5

91

1

9.25

England

India

27 Feb 2011

17

Kevin O'Brien

10.0

90

2

9.00

Ireland

Zimbabwe

07 Mar 2015

18

Kasun Rajitha

10.0

90

1

9.00

Sri Lanka

South Africa

07 Oct 2023

19

Matheesha Pathirana

9.0

90

1

10.00

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

10 Oct 2023

20

Shaheen Shah Afridi

10.0

90

-

9.00

Pakistan

New Zealand

04 Nov 2023

21

Paul van Meekeren

10.0

90

1

9.00

Netherlands

India

12 Nov 2023

22

PW Borren

10.0

89

1

8.90

Netherlands

Australia

18 Mar 2007

23

Shapoor Zadran

10.0

89

2

8.90

Afghanistan

Australia

04 Mar 2015

24

MA Starc

9.0

89

-

9.88

Australia

New Zealand

28 Oct 2023

25

N Pradeep

10.0

88

-

8.80

Sri Lanka

Australia

15 Jun 2019

26

YS Chahal

10.0

88

-

8.80

India

England

30 Jun 2019

27

RJW Topley

8.5

88

3

9.96

England

South Africa

21 Oct 2023

28

LV van Beek

10.0

88

2

8.80

Netherlands

England

08 Nov 2023

29

J Srinath

10.0

87

-

8.70

India

Australia

23 Mar 2003

30

NLTC Perera

9.0

87

2

9.66

Sri Lanka

Australia

08 Mar 2015

31

Amjad Javed

10.0

87

1

8.70

U.A.E.

South Africa

12 Mar 2015

32

DR Brown

9.0

86

1

9.55

Scotland

Australia

14 Mar 2007

33

Abdur Razzak

10.0

86

1

8.60

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

21 Mar 2007

34

D Madushanka

10.0

86

2

8.60

Sri Lanka

South Africa

07 Oct 2023

35

TA Boult

10.0

86

1

8.60

New Zealand

India

15 Nov 2023

36

MA Suji

9.0

85

1

9.44

Kenya

Sri Lanka

06 Mar 1996

37

WD Parnell

9.0

85

1

9.44

South Africa

India

22 Feb 2015

38

Dawlat Zadran

10.0

85

3

8.50

Afghanistan

England

18 Jun 2019

39

Haris Rauf

10.0

85

1

8.50

Pakistan

New Zealand

04 Nov 2023

40

Nasum Ahmed

10.0

85

-

8.50

Bangladesh

Australia

11 Nov 2023

 

