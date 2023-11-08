List Of 10 Most Polluted Cities In India 2023

India's air quality continues to be a pressing and critical concern. In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) took a momentous step by revising its air quality guidelines, significantly tightening its standards. This revision was prompted by a mounting body of scientific evidence underscoring the grave health implications of air pollution. The updated WHO Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) represent an earnest endeavour to offer nations a more lucid framework for addressing and mitigating the deleterious health consequences of air pollution. Regrettably, while numerous countries have promptly adjusted their air quality standards under the WHO's guidance, India has remained stagnant, adhering to the antiquated National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) last revised in 2009.

India, as one of the most densely populated nations, faces particularly high stakes in this regard. Its major cities repeatedly find themselves among the world's most polluted, and the persistence with outdated air quality standards isn't just a matter of statistics; it translates into tangible, adverse health ramifications for millions of its inhabitants. The situation is a cause for significant concern, and the latest statistics bear testament to the magnitude of the problem. Here is the list:

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in India Rank City Air Quality Index (AQI) 1 New Delhi 483 2 Faridabad 354 3 Ghaziabad 344 4 Hisar 342 5 Gurgaon 311 6 Noida 301 7 Rohtak 292 8 Sonipat 260 9 Bhiwani 253 10 Meerut 220 Alarmingly, according to data provided by the Swiss Group IQAir, New Delhi stands atop the list of the world's most polluted cities. With an Air Quality Index soaring to a distressing 483, New Delhi not only secures its position as the most polluted city in India but also assumes the ignominious distinction of being the most polluted city globally. In this disconcerting ranking, New Delhi is trailed by Lahore in Pakistan and Kolkata in India. Delhi is the most Polluted Cities In The World in 2023 The Delhi-NCR region is grappling with a severe degradation of air quality, a predicament exacerbated by a constellation of factors, including plummeting minimum temperatures, the scourge of stubble burning, and a dearth of wind speed. This gloomy cocktail has cast a pall of apocalyptic haze, forcing residents to grapple with respiratory distress. As a result, the region now finds itself in stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, a stern measure to combat pollution. Even educational institutions have not been immune to the consequences, as schools were temporarily shuttered for two days to safeguard the well-being of students.