Most Runs In Single World Cup: The most exciting part of any cricket match is the batting part and with time. However, much has changed in modern cricket when it comes to batsmen. Pitch conditions and new ICC rules have made it easier for batsmen to score more runs. 400+ scores, double centuries in ODIs and high run chases have become quite common when they used to be a rarity a decade ago.

The ODI World Cup has also witnessed these changes, and players have been delivering exciting innings and mind-blowing knocks lately. Glenn Maxwell recently hit a double century against Afghanistan even after suffering from debilitating cramps. The fitness level and aggression of modern batters are resulting in exhilarating games that fans love.