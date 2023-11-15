Most Runs In Single World Cup: The most exciting part of any cricket match is the batting part and with time. However, much has changed in modern cricket when it comes to batsmen. Pitch conditions and new ICC rules have made it easier for batsmen to score more runs. 400+ scores, double centuries in ODIs and high run chases have become quite common when they used to be a rarity a decade ago.
The ODI World Cup has also witnessed these changes, and players have been delivering exciting innings and mind-blowing knocks lately. Glenn Maxwell recently hit a double century against Afghanistan even after suffering from debilitating cramps. The fitness level and aggression of modern batters are resulting in exhilarating games that fans love.
In the 2023 World Cup, several batting records were broken, such as the fastest century, most hundreds, highest score and highest run chase. Another popular record that was smashed was the record for most runs in a single World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar had held the record for two decades, having scored 673 runs in the 2003 ODI World Cup. However, Virat Kohli overtook Tendulkar in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.
Check the full list of players with the most runs in a single edition of the ICC World Cup from 1975 to 2023.
Most Runs in Single ICC Cricket World Cup
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Year
|
Innings
|
Highest Score
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
689
|
2023
|
10
|
103*
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
673
|
2003
|
11
|
152
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
659
|
2007
|
10
|
158
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
648
|
2019
|
9
|
140
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
647
|
2019
|
10
|
166
|
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|
606
|
2019
|
8
|
124*
|
Quinton de Kock (SA)
|
591
|
2023
|
9
|
174
|
Kane Williamson (NZ)
|
578
|
2019
|
9
|
148
|
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|
565
|
2023
|
9
|
123*
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
556
|
2019
|
11
|
107
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
550
|
2023
|
10
|
131
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
548
|
2007
|
11
|
115*
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
547
|
2015
|
9
|
237*
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
541
|
2015
|
7
|
124
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
539
|
2007
|
9
|
113
|
Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|
532
|
2019
|
11
|
111
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
523
|
1996
|
7
|
137
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
507
|
2019
|
10
|
153
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|
500
|
2011
|
9
|
144