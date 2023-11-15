Quick Links
Analysis

Most Runs In Single Edition of ICC ODI World Cup

Check the list of players who have scored the most runs in a single edition of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 15, 2023
Most Runs in Single Edition of ODI World Cup
Most Runs in Single Edition of ODI World Cup

Most Runs In Single World Cup: The most exciting part of any cricket match is the batting part and with time. However, much has changed in modern cricket when it comes to batsmen. Pitch conditions and new ICC rules have made it easier for batsmen to score more runs. 400+ scores, double centuries in ODIs and high run chases have become quite common when they used to be a rarity a decade ago.

The ODI World Cup has also witnessed these changes, and players have been delivering exciting innings and mind-blowing knocks lately. Glenn Maxwell recently hit a double century against Afghanistan even after suffering from debilitating cramps. The fitness level and aggression of modern batters are resulting in exhilarating games that fans love.

In the 2023 World Cup, several batting records were broken, such as the fastest century, most hundreds, highest score and highest run chase. Another popular record that was smashed was the record for most runs in a single World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar had held the record for two decades, having scored 673 runs in the 2003 ODI World Cup. However, Virat Kohli overtook Tendulkar in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Check the full list of players with the most runs in a single edition of the ICC World Cup from 1975 to 2023.

Most Runs in Single ICC Cricket World Cup

Player

Runs

Year

Innings

Highest Score

Virat Kohli (IND)

689

2023

10

103*

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

673

2003

11

152

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

659

2007

10

158

Rohit Sharma (IND)

648

2019

9

140

David Warner (AUS)

647

2019

10

166

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

606

2019

8

124*

Quinton de Kock (SA)

591

2023

9

174

Kane Williamson (NZ)

578

2019

9

148

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

565

2023

9

123*

Joe Root (ENG)

556

2019

11

107

Rohit Sharma (IND)

550

2023

10

131

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

548

2007

11

115*

Martin Guptill (NZ)

547

2015

9

237*

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

541

2015

7

124

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

539

2007

9

113

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

532

2019

11

111

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

523

1996

7

137

Aaron Finch (AUS)

507

2019

10

153

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

500

2011

9

144

 

