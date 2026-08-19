Namo Bharat (RRTS) vs Delhi Metro Airport Express: Which Is Faster for Daily Commuters?

Travelling by public transport saves both time and money. In the Delhi-NCR region, two high-speed rail services are often discussed: Namo Bharat (RRTS) and the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. These two are for quick travel but for different uses. The Namo Bharat service is primarily intended for commuters travelling between the various cities in the NCR region and Delhi, and the Airport Express service is primarily intended for commuters who want to travel within a short time between central Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport. So, among the Namo Bharat (RRTS) and Delhi Metro Airport Express, which is faster for daily commuters? The answer will vary depending on the journey. Namo Bharat vs Airport Express: Quick Comparison Feature Namo Bharat (RRTS) Delhi Metro Airport Express Main purpose Regional travel across NCR Airport connectivity Major route Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut New Delhi-Airport-Dwarka Maximum operational speed 160 kmph 120 kmph Average speed Around 90-100 kmph Lower than Namo Bharat Designed for Longer regional journeys Fast airport travel Key advantage High speed over longer distances Direct airport connectivity Best for Delhi-NCR commuters Airport passengers and nearby commuters

The Namo Bharat can run at a speed of 160 kmph. Its design speed is 180 kmph, while the average speed is around 100 kmph. The Namo Bharat aims to cut down the journey time between Delhi and Meerut from over an hour to less than an hour. While the Airport Express Line, on the other hand, can run at 120 kmph. In June 2023, DMRC raised the speed limit to 110 kmph, and in September 2023, it was further increased to 120 kmph. Also Read: Vande Bharat Express vs Tejas Express: Which is the better option for speedy travel and saving time? Explained What is Namo Bharat? Source: ncrtc Namo Bharat is India's regional rapid transit. It is run by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). It is different from a normal metro. A metro is primarily used to link areas in a city. The aim of Namo Bharat is to link major cities and urban areas in the National Capital Region.

Namo Bharat corridor 1 is between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The corridor is of a length of approximately 82 km long and has been designed to give a much faster connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. The system is aimed at longer journeys with fewer stops. This aids trains to run at a higher speed. What is Delhi Metro Airport Express? Source: delhimetrorail Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line is a corridor that connects New Delhi to Indira Gandhi International Airport and Dwarka Sector 21. It was specifically built to connect the airport to central Delhi by rail in a speedy manner. The Airport Express is a high-speed train service between New Delhi and the airport, explains DMRC. The line is especially convenient for passengers who want to go to or from the airport. DMRC records show that the Airport Express has six stations.

Which One Is Faster? Namo Bharat (RRTS) or Delhi Metro Airport Express In terms of maximum operational speed, Namo Bharat is faster than the other one. Namo Bharat: 160 kmph

Airport Express: 120 kmph This is an increase of 40 kmph in Namo Bharat's operational speed. Namo Bharat is thus more appropriate for long-distance travel in a region like the country. According to NCRTC, “Namo Bharat network offers world class commuter transit services which is safe and reduces commuter journey times in the region with high speed (160 kmph) and high frequency ( trains every 15 mins to start with) operations. For non-stop journeys, the technology chosen allows covering distances of 100 kms in under 45 – 50 mins. The project also ensures the convenience of quality last mile connectivity, addressing the needs of all categories of travellers on the network. The network has been planned and spatially oriented to ensure seamless integration with the Indian Railways, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), Airports and the Delhi Metro.”

Why is the Airport Express still so fast? Even though the Airport Express has a lower top speed, it's highly useful due to its quick and direct route. The Airport Express, for instance, offers direct rail service from New Delhi to the airport. In previous official documents, DMRC had mentioned that the journey between New Delhi and the airport would take around 19 minutes. Hence, the Airport Express service might prove more useful for a passenger from New Delhi to go to the airport rather than Namo Bharat, even though Namo Bharat has a higher maximum speed. Namo Bharat vs Airport Express for Daily Commuters 1. If You Travel Between Delhi and Meerut Namo Bharat is the better option. It is specially designed for the regional travel where the route starts from Delhi and ends at Ghaziabad and Meerut. It is also faster than the subway and more direct, so it's good for those who have to go long distances on a daily basis.