Nancy Pelosi Biography: Early Life, Age, Career, Family, Net Worth, Political Career and More

Nancy Pelosi Biography: Nancy Pelosi is a politician from the United States of America (USA). She is currently serving as the speaker of the House of Representatives since 2019, which is her second term as speaker. Here we will know more about her life, career, education, family etc.

Nancy Pelosi Early Life & Education

Nancy Pelosi was born to Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. and Annunciata M. "Nancy" D'Alesandro. She was the youngest of the seven children of her parents. Her father was a democratic congressman at the time of her birth. He also served as a Mayor of Baltimore later.

Her elder brother Thomas D'Alesandro III was also active in politics and was elected Mayor of Baltimore from the period 1967 to 1971

Nancy Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958 and in 1962 completed her bachelor's degree in political studies.

Nancy was very much active in politics from a young age and helped her father in executing the campaign.

Nancy Pelosi's Political Career

Nancy Pelosi’s political career started in 1987 when she won a special election after US representative Sala Buron recommended her name to run for the post.

She won the election in 1987 and forayed into politics.

Since 1988 she has won 16 successive elections from the same seat.

She also served as the House speaker from 2007-11 and is currently serving the same position.

She is the only woman to be elected as a House speaker in the history of the US.

Nancy Pelosi's Net Worth

Nancy Pelosi has an estimated net worth of $135 million.

Nancy Pelosi Salary

Nancy Pelosi receives a salary of $210,000 for her role as a house speaker.

Nancy Pelosi Age

Nancy Pelosi is 82 years old

Nancy Pelosi Recent News

Nancy Pelosi is currently in news due to her tour to 4 South Asian countries including China-controlled Taiwan.