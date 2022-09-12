NASAMS fires AIM-9X, AMRAAM, and AMRAAM-ER in First of its Kind Layered Cruise Missile Defense Experiment

NASAMS Fires AIM-9X, AMRAAM, and AMRAAM-ER missiles: NASAMS stands for National Advanced Surface to Air Advance, it is a distributed and networked short to medium range ground to air missile defence system that is developed by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The Latest News on NASAMS

NASAMS has launched three missiles such as AIM-9X, AMRAAM, and AMRAAM-ER missiles from the NASAMS system in the first of its kind of experiment to test air base air defence capacity.

This was fired from NASAMS 3 which is the latest version of the missile system. The test was carried out by Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in Norway’s Andoya Air Station, north of the Arctic Circle. Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace is

What is NASAMS?

NASAMS is a ground-to-air-based defence missile system which is used in around 18 countries of the world. NASAMS system protects against UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), cruise missiles, and UCAV (unmanned combat aerial vehicles).

“We demonstrated how integrated defense solutions enable the warfighter to deploy the right effector at the right time and at the right target,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Using fielded systems, our goal is to provide customers the quickest, most effective way to protect their people and critical infrastructure with layered cruise missile defense.”

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Missiles Tested by NASAMS

In the latest experiment conducted by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, and Kongsberg Defence, version 3 of NASAMS was used to fire AIM-9X, AMRAAM, and AMRAAM-ER missiles.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder is a short-range missile while AMRAAM and AMRAAM Extended are medium-range and long-range options respectively.

AIM-9 Sidewinder

AIM-9 Sidewinder is a short-range air-to-air missile and is one of the most used air-to-air missiles in the world. It was inducted into the US Air Force in 1964.

AMRAAM

The AMRAAM stands for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, it is the most popular beyond visual range missile in the world. It is a medium range Air to Air Missile

AMRAAM ER or Extended Range

AMRAAM ER is the extended-range version of the AMRAAM missile. It is longer in length and has a long range that is more than the AMRAAM.