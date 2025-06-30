National Doctor's Day 2025: Theme, History, and Facts You Need To Know

National Doctor's Day 2025 in India, commemorated every year on July 1st, is dedicated to the illustrious legacy of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy—a great physician, freedom fighter, educationist, and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. His birth and death anniversary are celebrated on this day since it was launched in 1991, reflecting a complete circle of a life devoted to medicine and the nation. According to CME India, getting admission at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London, was not simple for Dr. Roy—he needed to see the Dean 30 times before the Dean accepted him. He then cleared both the esteemed MRCP (Medicine) and FRCS (Surgery) examinations within 2 years and 3 months, a record-breaking feat for an Indian then. An additional intriguing fact is that Dr. Roy was instrumental in the founding of Bengal's five new cities, Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashoknagar, and Habra, which transformed the area's industrial and urban landscape.

On National Doctor's Day, the red carnation, which stands for love and sacrifice, is customarily worn to celebrate the commitment of medical professionals who frequently put the needs of others before their own Theme of National Doctor’s Day 2025: “Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?” The theme this year speaks sensitively about the psychological problems of doctors, particularly following the extremely stressful times of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing healthcare crises. It urges society to view doctors not only as healers of other people but also as human beings who require emotional and psychological care themselves. "Day after day, physicians put other people's lives first and sometimes their own health last," said a Health Ministry senior official, referring to this year's theme, which serves as a reminder to take care of those who take care of us."

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy: Achievements and Legacy Dr. Roy's diverse contributions have left a lasting imprint on India's medical and political history: Founder of Key Medical Institutions: Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was instrumental in creating the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI). These institutions still regulate and enhance medical standards in India. Modern Bengal's architect: During his tenure as Chief Minister (1948–1962), he established modern townships like Salt Lake City and industrial hubs like Durgapur, putting industrialization and urban planning front and center. Pioneering in Medical Education: He established Calcutta's first postgraduate medical school and promoted easily accessible healthcare, such as hospitals for infectious diseases and mental health facilities.

Recipient of the Bharat Ratna Award: In recognition of his exceptional service to the nation, he received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 1961. Inspirational Leader: Dr. Roy's career combined public service with medical excellence, and he encouraged physicians to uphold moral principles and engage in nation-building activities outside of their areas of expertise. Popular Quotes of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy The words of Dr. Roy still motivate the medical fraternity and beyond: "My young friends, you are soldiers in the battle of freedom—freedom from want, fear, ignorance, frustration, and helplessness. By dint of hard work for the country, rendered in a spirit of selfless service, may you march ahead with hope and courage. "If we work hard with resolution, no hurdle, however big, can hinder our progress."

"Freedom from colonial domination will be a distant dream until and unless the people of India are healthy and robust in mind as well as body." "When a task, whether it be considered generally important or otherwise, comes to my share to perform. it becomes of importance forthwith so far as I am concerned. I am not able to rest until it is finished." These statements indicate his faith in perseverance, service, and the vital connection between health and national progress. In addition to being a celebration, National Doctor's Day 2025 serves as a sobering reminder of the humanity of the healer. The day honors Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's legacy and serves as a reminder to respect physicians' sacrifices and give their health top priority. Health is the foundation of freedom and progress, as Dr. Roy himself once stated; a healthy country depends on taking care of those who take care of us.