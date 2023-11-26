Naveen Kumar Stats : Naveen Kumar, an integral member of the Indian national kabaddi team, showcased remarkable prowess during the 13th South-Asian Games, contributing significantly to the team's triumph in the tournament. His pivotal role included securing a Super 10 during the final clash against Sri Lanka, elevating the team's performance.

His exceptional contributions didn't go unnoticed, earning him a spot on the roster for the prestigious Asian Games 2023, hosted in China. This selection underscores Naveen's consistent excellence and undeniable impact within the realm of international kabaddi.

In the recent Asian Kabaddi Championships held in Busan, Naveen emerged as the linchpin of the Indian squad, delivering a stellar performance that steered India towards clinching the gold medal. His commendable display in this championship solidified his status as a key player within the team.

Naveen Kumar marked his entry into the Pro Kabaddi League during Season 6 in 2018, joining the ranks of Dabang Delhi. His inaugural season witnessed an impressive display as he emerged as the leading scorer for the team, amassing an impressive tally of 177 points and steering them towards the playoffs.

Since his debut, Naveen has remained an integral part of the Dabang Delhi squad, consistently showcasing his prowess on the field. As the upcoming season beckons, he is set to take the helm as the team's captain, further solidifying his role as a pivotal figure within the club's framework.

Born on February 14, 2000, in Sultanpur, Haryana, Naveen's introduction to kabaddi came through his grandfather, despite his father's profession as a driver. His educational journey led him to Kurukshetra University, where he honed his skills while pursuing his studies.

Personal information Full name Naveen Kumar Goyat Nickname(s) Naveen Express Nationality Indian Born 14 February 2000 (age 23) Sultanpur, Haryana, India Education Kurukshetra University Occupation Kabaddi Player Years active 2018–present Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 76 kg (168 lb) Sport Country India Sport Kabaddi Position Raider League Pro Kabaddi League Club Dabang Delhi K.C. (2018–present) Team Indian national kabaddi team

Distinguished by his birth year in the twenty-first century, Naveen holds the unique distinction of being the first individual from this era to participate in the Pro Kabaddi League. Notably, he also secured the title of the youngest player in the league's history, marking a significant milestone in his career. His groundbreaking entry into the PKL at such a tender age remains unparalleled in the league's history. Naveen Kumar Wears Jersey Number 10 because of his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar.

Naveen Kumar Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

In the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 6 debut for Dabang Delhi in 2018, Naveen Kumar swiftly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Concluding the season as the team's top scorer with an impressive 177 points, his instrumental contributions propelled Dabang Delhi into the playoffs.

Overall Matches Played 85 Total Points Earned 948 Raid Points Per Match 10.99 Not out % 82.33%

Maintaining his stellar form in Season 7, Naveen's consistent excellence earned him the prestigious Most Valuable Player Award (MVP), despite the team securing the runner-up position. His remarkable raiding prowess saw him amass a staggering 300 points in a single season, firmly establishing him among the league's premier raiders.

Attacking Total Raids 1556 Successful Raids % 51% No. Of Super Raids 9 Super 10s 58 Total Raids Points 934 Average Raid Points/Match 10.99

Notably, Naveen's electrifying performances included achieving Super 10s in an astounding 22 out of the 23 matches he played. His quick and relentless raids earned him the moniker 'Naveen Express.' The initial stages of the tournament witnessed his instrumental role as Dabang Delhi secured victories.

Defensive No. Of Super Tackles 2 High 5s 0 Total Tackle Points 14 Average Successful Tackles/Match 0.16 Total Tackles 38 Tackle Success Rate % 32%

Although an injury temporarily sidelined him, Naveen made a triumphant return in the latter part of the tournament. His resilience and contributions played a pivotal role in Dabang Delhi's ultimate triumph, securing both the tournament victory and another well-deserved Most Valuable Player Award for Naveen Kumar. His feat of becoming the fastest player to reach 600 points in the league's history further solidified his legacy in Pro Kabaddi.

