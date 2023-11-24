The UP Yoddhas, a Pro Kabaddi franchise based in Noida, is under the ownership of the esteemed GMR Group. The team marked its debut in the Pro Kabaddi league during the fifth season in 2017, embodying the indomitable warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh. Remarkably, the team swiftly secured a playoff spot in their inaugural season, showcasing their competitive prowess.
In the subsequent season, the coaching staff witnessed the collaboration of Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh, adding strategic depth to the team's approach.
All You Need to Know About UP Yoddhas Team and Squad 2023
As the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 kicks off on December 2, the UP Yoddhas aim to surpass their previous fourth-place finish, determined to make a mark after a somewhat tepid performance in the recent season. Despite their quest for a title remaining unfulfilled thus far, the team has retained key players, including Captain Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill. Noteworthy is the strategic retention of emerging talents like Ashu and Sumit, underscoring the team's commitment to nurturing and developing new stars.
In terms of resources, UP Yoddhas boast a formidable financial position with Rs 20,642,802 still available in their bank, signalling their strategic acumen in managing resources for the upcoming challenges. As the league unfolds, the fervent followers eagerly anticipate the UP Yoddhas' campaign, hoping to witness their ascension to new heights in the quest for Kabaddi glory.
Elite Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar
Retained Young Players: Surender Gill, Sumit, and Ashu Singh.
Existing Young Players: Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Aman, and Rohit Tomar.
Franchisee Nominated NYP: Durgesh Kumar, Mahipal, and Anil Kumar.
UP Yoddhas Team Squad PKL 2023
Raider: Gulveer Singh, Nitin Tomar, Pardeep Narwal, Rathan K, James Namaba Kamweti, Aman, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, and Surender Gill.
Defenders: Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, and Sumit.
All Rounder: Gurdeep, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Nitin Panwar.
Who is the owner of UP Yoddhas?
GMR Group, the proud owners of UP Yoddhas, stand as one of the nation's most rapidly advancing infrastructure enterprises. Established in 1978, the conglomerate has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of India through the successful completion of numerous projects. Headquartered in New Delhi, GMR Group has consistently demonstrated its prowess in key sectors such as Airports, Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure, contributing significantly to the country's growth trajectory.
Beyond their influential presence in Kabaddi, GMR Group has extended their footprint into a variety of sports, showcasing a commitment to promoting athleticism across diverse domains. From Cricket to Kho-kho, the conglomerate's sporting portfolio is expansive and diverse. In the cricketing arena, GMR Group owns the Delhi Capitals, a prominent team in the esteemed Indian Premier League (IPL). Their involvement extends to the Women's Premier League, emphasizing their dedication to fostering women's sports.
Expanding its reach globally, GMR Group has ventured into the exciting domain of T20 cricket with the ownership of the Dubai Capitals. This team proudly represents the dynamic city of Dubai in the newly launched International League T20, adding an international flair to their sporting investments.
UP Yoddhas Match Schedule in PKL 10
Here is the complete schedule of matches to be played by UP Yoddhas schedule in PKL 10:
|
Match
|
Date
|
Day
|
UPY vs Team (B)
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
1
|
1-Dec-23
|
Friday
|
U Mumba
|
9:00 PM
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
2
|
5-Dec-23
|
Tuesday
|
Haryana Steelers
|
9:00 PM
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
3
|
8-Dec-23
|
Friday
|
Telugu Titans
|
9:00 PM
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
4
|
10-Dec-23
|
Sunday
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
9:00 PM
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
5
|
17-Dec-23
|
Sunday
|
Bengal Warriors
|
8:00 PM
|
Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
6
|
19-Dec-23
|
Tuesday
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
8:00 PM
|
Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
7
|
22-Dec-23
|
Friday
|
Gujarat Giants
|
9:00 PM
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
8
|
28-Dec-23
|
Thursday
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
9:00 PM
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
9
|
29-Dec-23
|
Friday
|
Dabang Delhi KC
|
9:00 PM
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
10
|
31-Dec-23
|
Sunday
|
Patna Pirates
|
9:00 PM
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
11
|
2-Jan-24
|
Tuesday
|
Puneri Paltan
|
9:00 PM
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
12
|
9-Jan-24
|
Tuesday
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
8:00 PM
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
13
|
12-Jan-24
|
Friday
|
Bengal Warriors
|
9:00 PM
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
14
|
18-Jan-24
|
Thursday
|
Patna Pirates
|
8:00 PM
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
15
|
19-Jan-24
|
Friday
|
Telugu Titans
|
9:00 PM
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
16
|
26-Jan-24
|
Friday
|
Dabang Delhi KC
|
9:00 PM
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
17
|
2-Feb-24
|
Friday
|
U Mumba
|
8:00 PM
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
18
|
5-Feb-24
|
Monday
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
8:00 PM
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
19
|
8-Feb-24
|
Thursday
|
Haryana Steelers
|
9:00 PM
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
20
|
11-Feb-24
|
Sunday
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
8:00 PM
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
21
|
16-Feb-24
|
Friday
|
Gujarat Giants
|
9:00 PM
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
22
|
20-Feb-24
|
Tuesday
|
Puneri Paltan
|
8:00 PM
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
UP Yoddhas Top Players and Points
UP Yoddhas retained its big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September. That means the most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, stays with Yoddhas along with Surender Gill and India international Nitesh Kumar. The points table for players will be updated as soon as the team completes their first match. In anticipation of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 auction in September, UP Yoddhas have opted for strategic retentions, ensuring the continuity of their formidable lineup.
