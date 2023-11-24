In the subsequent season, the coaching staff witnessed the collaboration of Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh, adding strategic depth to the team's approach.

The UP Yoddhas, a Pro Kabaddi franchise based in Noida, is under the ownership of the esteemed GMR Group. The team marked its debut in the Pro Kabaddi league during the fifth season in 2017, embodying the indomitable warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh. Remarkably, the team swiftly secured a playoff spot in their inaugural season, showcasing their competitive prowess.

As the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 kicks off on December 2, the UP Yoddhas aim to surpass their previous fourth-place finish, determined to make a mark after a somewhat tepid performance in the recent season. Despite their quest for a title remaining unfulfilled thus far, the team has retained key players, including Captain Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill. Noteworthy is the strategic retention of emerging talents like Ashu and Sumit, underscoring the team's commitment to nurturing and developing new stars.

All You Need to Know About UP Yoddhas Team and Squad 2023

In terms of resources, UP Yoddhas boast a formidable financial position with Rs 20,642,802 still available in their bank, signalling their strategic acumen in managing resources for the upcoming challenges. As the league unfolds, the fervent followers eagerly anticipate the UP Yoddhas' campaign, hoping to witness their ascension to new heights in the quest for Kabaddi glory.

All Rounder: Gurdeep, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Nitin Panwar.

Who is the owner of UP Yoddhas?

GMR Group, the proud owners of UP Yoddhas, stand as one of the nation's most rapidly advancing infrastructure enterprises. Established in 1978, the conglomerate has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of India through the successful completion of numerous projects. Headquartered in New Delhi, GMR Group has consistently demonstrated its prowess in key sectors such as Airports, Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure, contributing significantly to the country's growth trajectory.

Beyond their influential presence in Kabaddi, GMR Group has extended their footprint into a variety of sports, showcasing a commitment to promoting athleticism across diverse domains. From Cricket to Kho-kho, the conglomerate's sporting portfolio is expansive and diverse. In the cricketing arena, GMR Group owns the Delhi Capitals, a prominent team in the esteemed Indian Premier League (IPL). Their involvement extends to the Women's Premier League, emphasizing their dedication to fostering women's sports.

Expanding its reach globally, GMR Group has ventured into the exciting domain of T20 cricket with the ownership of the Dubai Capitals. This team proudly represents the dynamic city of Dubai in the newly launched International League T20, adding an international flair to their sporting investments.

UP Yoddhas Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of matches to be played by UP Yoddhas schedule in PKL 10:

Match Date Day UPY vs Team (B) Time (IST) Venue 1 1-Dec-23 Friday U Mumba 9:00 PM The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad 2 5-Dec-23 Tuesday Haryana Steelers 9:00 PM The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad 3 8-Dec-23 Friday Telugu Titans 9:00 PM Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 4 10-Dec-23 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls 9:00 PM Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 5 17-Dec-23 Sunday Bengal Warriors 8:00 PM Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune 6 19-Dec-23 Tuesday Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:00 PM Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune 7 22-Dec-23 Friday Gujarat Giants 9:00 PM SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai 8 28-Dec-23 Thursday Bengaluru Bulls 9:00 PM Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida 9 29-Dec-23 Friday Dabang Delhi KC 9:00 PM Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida 10 31-Dec-23 Sunday Patna Pirates 9:00 PM Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida 11 2-Jan-24 Tuesday Puneri Paltan 9:00 PM Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida 12 9-Jan-24 Tuesday Tamil Thalaivas 8:00 PM DOME by NSCI, Mumbai 13 12-Jan-24 Friday Bengal Warriors 9:00 PM SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 14 18-Jan-24 Thursday Patna Pirates 8:00 PM Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad 15 19-Jan-24 Friday Telugu Titans 9:00 PM Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad 16 26-Jan-24 Friday Dabang Delhi KC 9:00 PM Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna 17 2-Feb-24 Friday U Mumba 8:00 PM Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi 18 5-Feb-24 Monday Tamil Thalaivas 8:00 PM Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi 19 8-Feb-24 Thursday Haryana Steelers 9:00 PM Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata 20 11-Feb-24 Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:00 PM Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata 21 16-Feb-24 Friday Gujarat Giants 9:00 PM Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula 22 20-Feb-24 Tuesday Puneri Paltan 8:00 PM Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

UP Yoddhas Top Players and Points

UP Yoddhas retained its big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September. That means the most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, stays with Yoddhas along with Surender Gill and India international Nitesh Kumar. The points table for players will be updated as soon as the team completes their first match. In anticipation of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 auction in September, UP Yoddhas have opted for strategic retentions, ensuring the continuity of their formidable lineup.

