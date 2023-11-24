Patna Pirates, hailing from Patna, Bihar, form a formidable professional kabaddi contingent competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. Under the adept leadership of Neeraj Kumar and the strategic guidance of Coach Narender Redu, they dominate the league, calling the Patliputra Sports Complex their stronghold.
Patna Pirates stand unparalleled, boasting a triumphant record of clinching 3 titles out of 8, each victory seamlessly following the last. Their relentless pursuit of excellence was briefly interrupted in season 8 of PKL, where they secured the position of runners-up, a testament to their enduring competitiveness even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All You Need to Know About Patna Pirates Team And Squad 2023
Patna Pirates, the indomitable kabaddi force hailing from Bihar's capital, etch their presence resolutely in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In anticipation of the impending PKL 2023 season, Patna Pirates strategically fortify their squad, making calculated decisions to enhance their prowess. Through a shrewd player management approach, the team strategically releases certain players while nurturing the potential of promising young talents.
Two luminaries, Sachin Tanwar and Neeraj Kumar, stalwarts of the game, continue to be pivotal assets in the quest for sustained triumph. The upcoming PKL 2023 auction beckons, and the Patna Pirates, with an eagle eye, will actively engage in acquiring top-tier players to complement and fortify their existing formidable squad.
Below are the updated details of the Patna Pirates 2023 Squad and Team Players for PKL 10.
Elite Retained Players: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, and Neeraj Kumar.
Retained Young Players: N/A
Existing Young Players: Rohit, and Manish.
Franchisee Nominated NYP: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.
Patna Pirates Complete Squad 2023
Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manish, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Abinand Subhash, Manjeet, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Zheng-Wei Chen, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar.
Who is the owner of Patna Pirates?
Under the captaincy of the eminent raider Pardeep Narwal, the Patna Pirates, steered by owner Rajesh V Shah, emerged as one of the pioneering teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, being among the first eight teams established in 2014. From its inception, the team has been a relentless contender, participating in the inaugural edition of the league.
Throughout their journey, the Patna Pirates demonstrated their mettle by reaching the semifinals in the 2014 and 2015 editions. Their crowning glory came in January 2016 when they clinched their maiden title by triumphing over U Mumba.
Patna Pirates Match Schedule in PKL 10
Embarking on PKL 10 with a fervor for redemption, the Patna Pirates commenced their 2023 campaign on December 8th against the Telugu Titans. As they set their sights on a triumphant resurgence, below is the comprehensive schedule outlining the Patna Pirates' matches in PKL 10:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Versus
|
Venue
|
December 06, 2023
|
8
|
Telugu Titans
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 07, 2023
|
11
|
Gujarat Giants
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 12, 2023
|
20
|
Bengal Warriors
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 15, 2023
|
24
|
U Mumba
|
Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 17, 2023
|
27
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 22, 2023
|
34
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 26, 2023
|
42
|
Puneri Paltan
|
SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 29, 2023
|
45
|
Haryana Steelers
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 01, 2024
|
52
|
U.P. Yoddhas
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 05, 2024
|
56
|
Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 08, 2024
|
62
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 14, 2024
|
72
|
Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 16, 2024
|
75
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 19, 2024
|
78
|
U.P. Yoddhas
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 26, 2024
|
89
|
Bengal Warriors
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 27, 2024
|
91
|
Puneri Paltan
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 29, 2024
|
96
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 31, 2024
|
99
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 05, 2024
|
106
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 10, 2024
|
113
|
U Mumba
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 13, 2024
|
119
|
Telugu Titans
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 16, 2024
|
122
|
Haryana Steelers
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Patna Pirates Top Players and Points
Each member of the team has been meticulously selected, and among the standout players comprising the Patna Pirates are:
- Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
- Sajin Chandrasekar
- Monu
- Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
- Anuj Kumar
As the anticipation builds for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, set to commence on December 2nd, 2023, enthusiasts can catch all the exhilarating action on Hotstar and Star Sports. Stay tuned for a thrilling showcase of kabaddi prowess as the Patna Pirates, with their carefully curated lineup, embark on this exciting journey.
