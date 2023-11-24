Patna Pirates, hailing from Patna, Bihar, form a formidable professional kabaddi contingent competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. Under the adept leadership of Neeraj Kumar and the strategic guidance of Coach Narender Redu, they dominate the league, calling the Patliputra Sports Complex their stronghold. Patna Pirates stand unparalleled, boasting a triumphant record of clinching 3 titles out of 8, each victory seamlessly following the last. Their relentless pursuit of excellence was briefly interrupted in season 8 of PKL, where they secured the position of runners-up, a testament to their enduring competitiveness even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All You Need to Know About Patna Pirates Team And Squad 2023 Patna Pirates, the indomitable kabaddi force hailing from Bihar's capital, etch their presence resolutely in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In anticipation of the impending PKL 2023 season, Patna Pirates strategically fortify their squad, making calculated decisions to enhance their prowess. Through a shrewd player management approach, the team strategically releases certain players while nurturing the potential of promising young talents.

Two luminaries, Sachin Tanwar and Neeraj Kumar, stalwarts of the game, continue to be pivotal assets in the quest for sustained triumph. The upcoming PKL 2023 auction beckons, and the Patna Pirates, with an eagle eye, will actively engage in acquiring top-tier players to complement and fortify their existing formidable squad. Below are the updated details of the Patna Pirates 2023 Squad and Team Players for PKL 10.

Elite Retained Players: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, and Neeraj Kumar.

Retained Young Players: N/A

Existing Young Players: Rohit, and Manish.

Franchisee Nominated NYP: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.

Patna Pirates Complete Squad 2023 Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manish, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Abinand Subhash, Manjeet, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Zheng-Wei Chen, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar. Who is the owner of Patna Pirates? Under the captaincy of the eminent raider Pardeep Narwal, the Patna Pirates, steered by owner Rajesh V Shah, emerged as one of the pioneering teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, being among the first eight teams established in 2014. From its inception, the team has been a relentless contender, participating in the inaugural edition of the league.