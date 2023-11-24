Quick Links

Patna Pirates Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Patna Pirates Team 2023: Patna Pirates, an aggressive kabaddi team from Patna, Bihar, have written their name in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In preparation for the upcoming PKL 2023 season, Patna Pirates have made calculated moves to strengthen their squad.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 24, 2023, 14:15 IST
Patna Pirates, hailing from Patna, Bihar, form a formidable professional kabaddi contingent competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. Under the adept leadership of Neeraj Kumar and the strategic guidance of Coach Narender Redu, they dominate the league, calling the Patliputra Sports Complex their stronghold.

Patna Pirates stand unparalleled, boasting a triumphant record of clinching 3 titles out of 8, each victory seamlessly following the last. Their relentless pursuit of excellence was briefly interrupted in season 8 of PKL, where they secured the position of runners-up, a testament to their enduring competitiveness even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All You Need to Know About Patna Pirates Team And Squad 2023

Patna Pirates, the indomitable kabaddi force hailing from Bihar's capital, etch their presence resolutely in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In anticipation of the impending PKL 2023 season, Patna Pirates strategically fortify their squad, making calculated decisions to enhance their prowess. Through a shrewd player management approach, the team strategically releases certain players while nurturing the potential of promising young talents.

Two luminaries, Sachin Tanwar and Neeraj Kumar, stalwarts of the game, continue to be pivotal assets in the quest for sustained triumph. The upcoming PKL 2023 auction beckons, and the Patna Pirates, with an eagle eye, will actively engage in acquiring top-tier players to complement and fortify their existing formidable squad.

Below are the updated details of the Patna Pirates 2023 Squad and Team Players for PKL 10.

Elite Retained Players: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, and Neeraj Kumar.
Retained Young Players: N/A
Existing Young Players: Rohit, and Manish.
Franchisee Nominated NYP: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.

ALSO READ - Pro Kabaddi League Winners and Runner Up List of All Seasons

Patna Pirates Complete Squad 2023

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manish, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Abinand Subhash, Manjeet, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Zheng-Wei Chen, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar.

Who is the owner of Patna Pirates?

Under the captaincy of the eminent raider Pardeep Narwal, the Patna Pirates, steered by owner Rajesh V Shah, emerged as one of the pioneering teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, being among the first eight teams established in 2014. From its inception, the team has been a relentless contender, participating in the inaugural edition of the league.

Throughout their journey, the Patna Pirates demonstrated their mettle by reaching the semifinals in the 2014 and 2015 editions. Their crowning glory came in January 2016 when they clinched their maiden title by triumphing over U Mumba.

ALSO READ - Top Defender in Pro Kabaddi All Seasons (2014 - 2024)

Patna Pirates Match Schedule in PKL 10

Embarking on PKL 10 with a fervor for redemption, the Patna Pirates commenced their 2023 campaign on December 8th against the Telugu Titans. As they set their sights on a triumphant resurgence, below is the comprehensive schedule outlining the Patna Pirates' matches in PKL 10:

Date

Match

Versus

Venue

December 06, 2023

8

Telugu Titans

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 07, 2023

11

Gujarat Giants

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 12, 2023

20

Bengal Warriors

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 15, 2023

24

U Mumba

Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 17, 2023

27

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 22, 2023

34

Tamil Thalaivas

SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 26, 2023

42

Puneri Paltan

SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 29, 2023

45

Haryana Steelers

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 01, 2024

52

U.P. Yoddhas

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 05, 2024

56

Dabang Delhi K.C.

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 08, 2024

62

Bengaluru Bulls

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14, 2024

72

Dabang Delhi K.C.

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 16, 2024

75

Tamil Thalaivas

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 19, 2024

78

U.P. Yoddhas

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26, 2024

89

Bengal Warriors

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 27, 2024

91

Puneri Paltan

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29, 2024

96

Gujarat Giants

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 31, 2024

99

Bengaluru Bulls

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 05, 2024

106

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 10, 2024

113

U Mumba

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 13, 2024

119

Telugu Titans

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16, 2024

122

Haryana Steelers

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Patna Pirates Top Players and Points

Each member of the team has been meticulously selected, and among the standout players comprising the Patna Pirates are:

  • Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
  • Sajin Chandrasekar
  • Monu
  • Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
  • Anuj Kumar

As the anticipation builds for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, set to commence on December 2nd, 2023, enthusiasts can catch all the exhilarating action on Hotstar and Star Sports. Stay tuned for a thrilling showcase of kabaddi prowess as the Patna Pirates, with their carefully curated lineup, embark on this exciting journey.

FAQs

  • Who is in the Patna Pirates for PKL season 10?
    +
    The upcoming PKL 2023 auction beckons, and the Patna Pirates, with an eagle eye, will actively engage in acquiring top-tier players to complement and fortify their existing formidable squad. Below are the updated details of the Patna Pirates 2023 Squad and Team Players for PKL 10. Elite Retained Players: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, and Neeraj Kumar. Retained Young Players: N/A Existing Young Players: Rohit, and Manish. Franchisee Nominated NYP: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.
  • How many times has the Patna Pirates won the Pro Kabaddi Title?
    +
    Patna Pirates stand unparalleled, boasting a triumphant record of clinching 3 titles out of 8, each victory seamlessly following the last. Their relentless pursuit of excellence was briefly interrupted in season 8 of PKL, where they secured the position of runners-up, a testament to their enduring competitiveness even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

