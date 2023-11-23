Quick Links

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: Two-time winners, Jaipur will be entering the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 as the defending champions. Here are the details of the squad, captain, owner, and match schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers. 

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 23, 2023, 13:12 IST
Get here all information about Jaipur Pink Panthers Team of Pro Kabaddi League
Get here all information about Jaipur Pink Panthers Team of Pro Kabaddi League

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi: A total of 12 teams will be participating in the up-and-coming Pro Kabaddi League Season 2023. Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the prominent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League and has been a force to be reckoned with in previous seasons. With a strong roster of experienced raiders and defenders and a strategic approach to the game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have consistently showcased their dominance on the kabaddi mat. The Panthers are two-time title winners who will enter PKL season 10 as the defending champions. Captained by Sunil Kumar Malik, a gold-medal winner at the 2023 Asian games, the team will be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak and securing another championship title. 

— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) November 22, 2023

All You Need to Know About Jaipur Pink Panthers Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers who will be playing in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 2023:

Retained Players:

  • Sunil Kumar
  • Arjun Deshwal
  • Ajith Kumar V
  • Reza Mirbhageri
  • Bhavani Rajput
  • Sahul Kumar
  • Ankush
  • Abhishek KS
  • Ashish
  • Devank

New Players Bought:

  • Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
  • Shashank B
  • Lucky Sharma
  • Lavish
  • Navneet
  • Rahul Chaudhari
  • Sumit

Who is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The two-time league title winners enjoy a great fanbase not only because of their skilled players and their incredible performances but also because of the owner of the team. Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Jaipur Pink Panther kabaddi team. Bachchan’s passion for kabaddi and dedication towards the Panthers has played a significant role in the team’s success and popularity among fans. 

Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete match schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 10. Take a look:

Date

Match

Time

Venue

4th December 2023

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Ahmedabad

7th December 20223

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 

7 PM

Ahmedabad

11th December 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

7 PM

Bengaluru

13th December 2023

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8 PM

Bengaluru

17th December 2023

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Pune

20th December 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

7 PM

Pune

23rd December 2023

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 

7 PM

Chennai

27th December 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

7 PM

Chennai

Wednesday, 3rd January 2024

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Noida

6th January 2024

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Mumbai

12th January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

7 PM

Jaipur

13th January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

7 PM

Jaipur

15th January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

8 PM

Jaipur

17th January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

8 PM

Jaipur

22nd January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

7 PM

Hyderabad

28th January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

8 PM

Patna 

31st January 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

7 PM

Patna 

5th February 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

7 PM

Delhi

7th February 2024

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8 PM

Delhi

12th February 2024

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Kolkata

16th February 2024

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8 PM

Panchkula

19th February 2024

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7 PM

Panchkula

Jaipur Pink Panthers Top Players and Points

These are some of the Jaipur Pink Panther’s top players to have emerged in the past few seasons:

  • Arjun Deshwal
  • Ajith Kumar V
  • Rahul Chaudhari
  • Sunil Kumar
  • Sahul Kumar

The season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is yet to begin. How the top players perform this season is yet to be seen. It is also plausible that some other player takes the spotlight away from the top players. We will have to wait to see what happens in this exciting and thrilling season of PKL.

Related | 

 Top Raiders of All Seasons

Top Defenders of All Seasons

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept