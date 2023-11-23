Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi: A total of 12 teams will be participating in the up-and-coming Pro Kabaddi League Season 2023. Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the prominent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League and has been a force to be reckoned with in previous seasons. With a strong roster of experienced raiders and defenders and a strategic approach to the game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have consistently showcased their dominance on the kabaddi mat. The Panthers are two-time title winners who will enter PKL season 10 as the defending champions. Captained by Sunil Kumar Malik, a gold-medal winner at the 2023 Asian games, the team will be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak and securing another championship title.
Here is the squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers who will be playing in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 2023:
Retained Players:
- Sunil Kumar
- Arjun Deshwal
- Ajith Kumar V
- Reza Mirbhageri
- Bhavani Rajput
- Sahul Kumar
- Ankush
- Abhishek KS
- Ashish
- Devank
New Players Bought:
- Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
- Shashank B
- Lucky Sharma
- Lavish
- Navneet
- Rahul Chaudhari
- Sumit
Who is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers?
The two-time league title winners enjoy a great fanbase not only because of their skilled players and their incredible performances but also because of the owner of the team. Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Jaipur Pink Panther kabaddi team. Bachchan’s passion for kabaddi and dedication towards the Panthers has played a significant role in the team’s success and popularity among fans.
Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule in PKL 10
Here is the complete match schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 10. Take a look:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time
|
Venue
|
4th December 2023
|
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
7th December 20223
|
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
11th December 2023
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
|
7 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
13th December 2023
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
8 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
17th December 2023
|
Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Pune
|
20th December 2023
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
|
7 PM
|
Pune
|
23rd December 2023
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Chennai
|
27th December 2023
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi
|
7 PM
|
Chennai
|
Wednesday, 3rd January 2024
|
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Noida
|
6th January 2024
|
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Mumbai
|
12th January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|
7 PM
|
Jaipur
|
13th January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
|
7 PM
|
Jaipur
|
15th January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|
8 PM
|
Jaipur
|
17th January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
|
8 PM
|
Jaipur
|
22nd January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors
|
7 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
28th January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
8 PM
|
Patna
|
31st January 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
7 PM
|
Patna
|
5th February 2024
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|
7 PM
|
Delhi
|
7th February 2024
|
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
8 PM
|
Delhi
|
12th February 2024
|
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Kolkata
|
16th February 2024
|
Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
8 PM
|
Panchkula
|
19th February 2024
|
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
7 PM
|
Panchkula
Jaipur Pink Panthers Top Players and Points
These are some of the Jaipur Pink Panther’s top players to have emerged in the past few seasons:
- Arjun Deshwal
- Ajith Kumar V
- Rahul Chaudhari
- Sunil Kumar
- Sahul Kumar
The season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is yet to begin. How the top players perform this season is yet to be seen. It is also plausible that some other player takes the spotlight away from the top players. We will have to wait to see what happens in this exciting and thrilling season of PKL.
